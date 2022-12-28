Read full article on original website
Related
cryptogazette.com
Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC) Whales Are Heavily Accumulating Coins
It’s just been revealed that ADA and LTC whales are accumulating digital assets. Check out the latest reports below. A popular crypto analytics firm says deep-pocketed whales are quickly accumulating Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC). Santiment said that Cardano is likely undervalued given how much whales and sharks are...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Altcoins and Crypto Markets Set for Major Unexpected Bounce in 2023, According to Popular Analyst
A popular crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader altcoin markets could start to bounce back next year. In a new analysis, pseudonymous trader TechDev says that the crypto correction actually began in the second quarter of 2021, rather than the fourth quarter of that year after Bitcoin hit its all-time high.
dailyhodl.com
Quant (QNT), Decentraland (MANA) and One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Showing Good Signs for 2023: Santiment
Prominent market analytics firm Santiment says that a trio of altcoins is showing healthy signs moving into 2023. According to the crypto intelligence firm, interoperability blockchain Quant (QNT), metaverse protocol Decentraland (MANA) and Ethereum-based (ETH) gaming blockchain Enjin Coin (ENJ) may have bright futures ahead of them. Santiment says there...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum price as cryptocurrency falls below $1,200
Ethereum fell by 1.87% on Wednesday to relinquish $1,200 price level. Ethereum price is ailing from the weak sentiment in the crypto sector. The price faces further slump although it has some stability. Looking to buy Ethereum (ETH/USD) in the new year? Probably waiting a little longer would help. Ethereum...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Could End The Year Further Lower, Key Resistance Intact
Bitcoin value is struggling to clear the $17,000 resistance. BTC stays at a danger of extra downsides under the $16,000 assist zone earlier than the 12 months finish. Bitcoin is exhibiting bearish indicators under the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance ranges. The worth is buying and selling under $16,700 and the...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Downturn Issues Fresh Warning to Crypto Traders
An analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s collapse this year is warning BTC holders, saying that a capitulation event for the king crypto is in sight. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 692,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin continues to flash signs of weakness. While Bitcoin...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
wealthinsidermag.com
Robert Kiyosaki Buying More Bitcoin — Warns SEC Regulations Will Crush Most Cryptocurrencies
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has revealed why he is buying more bitcoin. He warned that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations will “crush” most other cryptocurrencies. Robert Kiyosaki Buys More Bitcoin, Warns About SEC Regulations Crushing Crypto Tokens.
coinchapter.com
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin Just Saved Solana (SOL) from a Big-Big Catastrophe
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted support for the Solana network as the blockchain platform continued to battle the impact of the FTX implosion. Solana’s native token SOL fell more than 56% in Nov. The downtrend resulted from SOL’s exposure to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company....
dailyhodl.com
Economist Alex Kruger Says Solana Mimicking One Altcoin’s Pattern Before 2020 Breakout
Widely followed economist Alex Krüger says that Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL) is likely positioned for a rally. Krüger tells his 150,500 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on Solana as the altcoin is likely mimicking the pattern of automatic yield-farming protocol Yearn.Finance (YFI) in 2020. “PA [price...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Investment Firm Valkyrie Wants To Take Over Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Says It’s Time for a Change
Crypto asset manager Valkyrie Investments says it is interested in sponsoring and managing Grayscale’s publicly traded Bitcoin (BTC) fund. In a new statement, Valkyrie co-founder Steve McClurg announces the firm’s proposal to take over the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) as shares of the world’s largest Bitcoin fund trade below 45% the spot price of BTC.
FTX aftermath: Crypto exchange Gemini's investors lose payouts, sue founders
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have been sued alongside Gemini, the crypto exchange they founded, over charges of fraud by investors in the company, Markets Insider reported. The class action complaint was filed in the Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, earlier this week. Tyler and Cameron, popularly known as Winklevoss twins,...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
dailyhodl.com
Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) Are Crypto Assets To Keep on the Radar As Whale Activity Spikes: Santiment
A prominent crypto analytics platform says that whale transactions centered around Litecoin (LTC) and the native tokens of Binance are drastically on the rise. According to the market intelligence firm Santiment, investors should keep an eye on Bitcoin (BTC) alternative LTC, Binance Coin (BNB) and BUSD, Binance’s proprietary stablecoin, as transactions valued over $1 million that include these digital assets are surging.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed Hundreds of Millions of Dollars From Alameda To Buy Robinhood Shares: Court Documents
Court documents in the Caribbean are revealing new ways that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried misallocated customer funds before the exchange’s collapse. In the official Caribbean Supreme Court affidavit from Sam Bankman-Fried, SBF puts it on record that funds were borrowed from Alameda Research to purchase shares in Robinhood.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Signals Bearish Moves, Test of $1,100 Seems Possible
Ethereum continues to be displaying bearish indicators under the $1,200 zone towards the US Greenback. ETH may proceed to maneuver down under the $1,180 help zone. Ethereum is trying a minor upside correction in the direction of the $1,200 barrier. The value is now buying and selling under $1,200 and...
dailyhodl.com
DeFi Blockchain Behind Cardano’s New Djed Stablecoin Announces Successful Hard Fork and Updated Fees
The decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol behind Cardano’s (ADA) new stablecoin says that it has successfully updated its network. According to a recent blog post by COTI Network, the scalable layer-1 behind ADA’s upcoming Djed stablecoin, the update transitioned the blockchain to a multi-token network that now supports the creation of private payment networks.
Comments / 0