cryptogazette.com

Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC) Whales Are Heavily Accumulating Coins

It’s just been revealed that ADA and LTC whales are accumulating digital assets. Check out the latest reports below. A popular crypto analytics firm says deep-pocketed whales are quickly accumulating Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC). Santiment said that Cardano is likely undervalued given how much whales and sharks are...
coinjournal.net

Ethereum price as cryptocurrency falls below $1,200

Ethereum fell by 1.87% on Wednesday to relinquish $1,200 price level. Ethereum price is ailing from the weak sentiment in the crypto sector. The price faces further slump although it has some stability. Looking to buy Ethereum (ETH/USD) in the new year? Probably waiting a little longer would help. Ethereum...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Could End The Year Further Lower, Key Resistance Intact

Bitcoin value is struggling to clear the $17,000 resistance. BTC stays at a danger of extra downsides under the $16,000 assist zone earlier than the 12 months finish. Bitcoin is exhibiting bearish indicators under the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance ranges. The worth is buying and selling under $16,700 and the...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com

Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Downturn Issues Fresh Warning to Crypto Traders

An analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s collapse this year is warning BTC holders, saying that a capitulation event for the king crypto is in sight. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 692,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin continues to flash signs of weakness. While Bitcoin...
coinchapter.com

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin Just Saved Solana (SOL) from a Big-Big Catastrophe

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted support for the Solana network as the blockchain platform continued to battle the impact of the FTX implosion. Solana’s native token SOL fell more than 56% in Nov. The downtrend resulted from SOL’s exposure to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company....
dailyhodl.com

Economist Alex Kruger Says Solana Mimicking One Altcoin’s Pattern Before 2020 Breakout

Widely followed economist Alex Krüger says that Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL) is likely positioned for a rally. Krüger tells his 150,500 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on Solana as the altcoin is likely mimicking the pattern of automatic yield-farming protocol Yearn.Finance (YFI) in 2020. “PA [price...
dailyhodl.com

Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) Are Crypto Assets To Keep on the Radar As Whale Activity Spikes: Santiment

A prominent crypto analytics platform says that whale transactions centered around Litecoin (LTC) and the native tokens of Binance are drastically on the rise. According to the market intelligence firm Santiment, investors should keep an eye on Bitcoin (BTC) alternative LTC, Binance Coin (BNB) and BUSD, Binance’s proprietary stablecoin, as transactions valued over $1 million that include these digital assets are surging.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com

Ethereum Price Signals Bearish Moves, Test of $1,100 Seems Possible

Ethereum continues to be displaying bearish indicators under the $1,200 zone towards the US Greenback. ETH may proceed to maneuver down under the $1,180 help zone. Ethereum is trying a minor upside correction in the direction of the $1,200 barrier. The value is now buying and selling under $1,200 and...
dailyhodl.com

DeFi Blockchain Behind Cardano’s New Djed Stablecoin Announces Successful Hard Fork and Updated Fees

The decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol behind Cardano’s (ADA) new stablecoin says that it has successfully updated its network. According to a recent blog post by COTI Network, the scalable layer-1 behind ADA’s upcoming Djed stablecoin, the update transitioned the blockchain to a multi-token network that now supports the creation of private payment networks.

