Fran and Connor McCaffery are one of the few father-son duos in college basketball. The two seemed frustrated after the loss to Nebraska per Hawk Central’s Travis Hines. Iowa lost to Nebraska 66-50 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had a tough time scoring the basketball and it showed throughout the game.
Nebraska basketball is looking for an early win in conference play before the calendar flips to 2023. While there’s still a long way to go in Thursday’s game, the Huskers pulled off a brilliant one-sided run against visiting Iowa. With 5:47 left in the first half, Sam Griesel...
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 24 points, McKenna Warnock added 19 and No. 12 Iowa defeated Purdue 83-68 on Thursday night. Monika Czinano added 12 points to surpass 2,000 for her career, reaching that milestone for the Hawkeyes (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten Conference) one game after Clark did. Hannah Stuelke had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.
Hundreds of Hawkeye fans spent time at Tin Roof, a bar in Nashville, to watch Iowa basketball games on Thursday ahead of the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Iowa women’s basketball defeated Purdue, 83-68. The Iowa men’s team fell to Nebraska, 66-50. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Grace Smith...
