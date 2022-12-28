ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Clark, Warnock lead No. 12 Iowa women past Purdue 83-68

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 24 points, McKenna Warnock added 19 and No. 12 Iowa defeated Purdue 83-68 on Thursday night. Monika Czinano added 12 points to surpass 2,000 for her career, reaching that milestone for the Hawkeyes (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten Conference) one game after Clark did. Hannah Stuelke had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Friday Five: Favorite Nebraska athletics moments in 2022

The year of 2022 won’t be remembered for a national title, but it wasn’t just one long coaching search either, even if that might’ve been the biggest storyline for Nebraska athletics. Instead plenty of great games were played and several big wins occurred. Here are my five...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Photos: Watch party for Iowa basketball games in Nashville

Hundreds of Hawkeye fans spent time at Tin Roof, a bar in Nashville, to watch Iowa basketball games on Thursday ahead of the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Iowa women’s basketball defeated Purdue, 83-68. The Iowa men’s team fell to Nebraska, 66-50. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Grace Smith...
NASHVILLE, TN

