Centre Daily
5 PGA Tour Players Who Look Ready to Win Their First Major in 2023
A new year is upon us, and that means a new set of major championship winners will soon be crowned. The talent pool is deeper than ever in professional golf, so predicting outcomes will be a tall task. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few standout candidates who could hoist their first major championship trophies in the new year. Whether that’s because they’ve sniffed a major title in the past, or they’re riding some clear momentum into the upcoming season, these are five PGA Tour players we’re eyeing as contenders for the 2023 Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open.
Golf Channel
OWGR approves Mexican tour – and its 54-hole events – for world-ranking points
The Official World Golf Ranking is adding another tour to its list of eligible tours. No, it's not LIV Golf, which continues to await its approval for world-ranking points. Rather, the Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana, which began in 2017, will be included in the OWGR system moving forward, the OWGR's governing board announced Wednesday.
PGA Tour golfers can skip one 'elevated' event; Rory McIlroy to do so at 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
It’s almost 2023, which means it’s almost time for tournament winners—plus non-winners who made the Tour Championship—to tee it up in Kapalua at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. But as the 5 p.m. deadline for Tour members to enter came and went Friday, one name not...
Players to watch: Predicting 10 first-time PGA Tour winners in 2023
After taking a nearly two-month holiday hiatus, the PGA Tour will return to action the first week of January with the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. The last time we saw the boys in action, Adam Svensson earned his first win on Tour at the RSM Classic in November. Tom Kim earned his second career win a month before at the Shriners Children’s Open.
BBC
Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Leona Maguire, Charley Hull among 2022 winners
With an English winner of the US Open, a Northern Irishman returning to the top of the world ranking as well as English, Scottish and Irish victories on the LPGA, 2022 has been a memorable year for UK and Irish golf. Yes, this period will be remembered for the unseemly...
CBS Sports
Who can challenge Rory McIlroy in 2023? These six golf stars have best paths to claim world No. 1 ranking
Only three men occupied the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings in 2022. Switching between a few stars, Rory McIlroy is the player currently holding the position as he regained the title for the ninth time in his career with a victory at The CJ Cup in South Carolina in October. Having relinquished it before, and with the OWGR taking on a relatively new shape, will the Northern Irishman be able to hold on to the pole position for the entirety of 2023, or will someone else usurp him?
Your 2022 picks: Golfweek's top 10 golf equipment stories of the year
For the final days of 2022, we’re offering up snapshots of the top 10 stories from each of Golfweek’s most popular sections, including the PGA and LPGA tours, travel, instruction and fitness. Here’s what we’ve already counted down. Now it’s time to put our top equipment...
Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: Tiger Plays and Plots
SI Golf's No. 2 newsmaker played sparingly with continued leg pains and wielded his considerable influence off the course.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods’ major wins, ranked by memorability
Friday is Tiger Woods’ 47th birthday, but unfortunately for him, the only present he would like is probably a 16th major title. Woods’ birthday comes 97 days before the 2023 Masters this year and we aren’t even sure if he will play for the second straight year, but we can at least look back on one of the two greatest major championship careers in golf.
There's a New Tour in the Official World Golf Ranking But It's Not LIV Golf
It took 16 months for this tour to be included in the OWGR system.
Tony Finau enjoyed a career year in 2022 — can he ride that momentum into 2023?
Utah native is ranked first on the PGA Tour in scoring average in this 2022-23 season.
Golf.com
This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole
Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.
Learning From the Great Seasons (and Swings) of Rory McIlroy, Lydia Ko and Scottie Scheffler
The game's best players have full ownership of distinctive swings, and all amateurs can learn from them just by watching on TV.
2022 Tournaments We'll Remember: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Will Zalatoris's first win came in a thrilling three-hole playoff after a series of bounces that are still hard to believe.
