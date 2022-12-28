ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centre Daily

5 PGA Tour Players Who Look Ready to Win Their First Major in 2023

A new year is upon us, and that means a new set of major championship winners will soon be crowned. The talent pool is deeper than ever in professional golf, so predicting outcomes will be a tall task. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few standout candidates who could hoist their first major championship trophies in the new year. Whether that’s because they’ve sniffed a major title in the past, or they’re riding some clear momentum into the upcoming season, these are five PGA Tour players we’re eyeing as contenders for the 2023 Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open.
Golf Channel

OWGR approves Mexican tour – and its 54-hole events – for world-ranking points

The Official World Golf Ranking is adding another tour to its list of eligible tours. No, it's not LIV Golf, which continues to await its approval for world-ranking points. Rather, the Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana, which began in 2017, will be included in the OWGR system moving forward, the OWGR's governing board announced Wednesday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Players to watch: Predicting 10 first-time PGA Tour winners in 2023

After taking a nearly two-month holiday hiatus, the PGA Tour will return to action the first week of January with the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. The last time we saw the boys in action, Adam Svensson earned his first win on Tour at the RSM Classic in November. Tom Kim earned his second career win a month before at the Shriners Children’s Open.
CBS Sports

Who can challenge Rory McIlroy in 2023? These six golf stars have best paths to claim world No. 1 ranking

Only three men occupied the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings in 2022. Switching between a few stars, Rory McIlroy is the player currently holding the position as he regained the title for the ninth time in his career with a victory at The CJ Cup in South Carolina in October. Having relinquished it before, and with the OWGR taking on a relatively new shape, will the Northern Irishman be able to hold on to the pole position for the entirety of 2023, or will someone else usurp him?
Golf.com

Tiger Woods’ major wins, ranked by memorability

Friday is Tiger Woods’ 47th birthday, but unfortunately for him, the only present he would like is probably a 16th major title. Woods’ birthday comes 97 days before the 2023 Masters this year and we aren’t even sure if he will play for the second straight year, but we can at least look back on one of the two greatest major championship careers in golf.
Golf.com

This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole

Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.

