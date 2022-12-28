Read full article on original website
One dead, two airlifted from scene of accident involving juveniles
PECKS MILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday vehicle accident in Logan County has resulted in one death and multiple injuries. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels responded to a motor vehicle crash site in the Pecks Mill area. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.
Hell Creek man charged in shooting
A Hell Creek man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he allegedly shot and wounded another man. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred Dec. 22, at a residence just north of Delbarton on Route 65 near Hell Creek. Ryan Dempsey, 28, was charged...
Deputies | Man accused of malicious wounding, holding woman against her will
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is in jail accused of holding a woman against her will inside a vehicle earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Dec. 1. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Dunbar is facing malicious wounding charges...
Logan man arrested for Terroristic Threats
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County man faces charges after being arrested Tuesday for multiple offenses, not the least of which was the issuing of Terroristic Threats. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Corporal Crum and Deputy Lilly of the department oversaw the arrest of Ryan Keith Vankovich for Terroristic Threats, as well as the violation of a Domestic Violence Petition.
Man arrested on child abuse/neglect and domestic assault charges
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Logan County faces child abuse and neglect charges after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Wednesday in the 1100 block of Browns Run Road in Chapmanville. Deputies say Brady...
West Virginia man charged with kidnapping, assault in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man is facing charges in Kanawha County for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman. According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, authorities responded to a home in Dunbar around 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Deputies say the call claimed the suspect had broken into […]
Intoxicated man arrested after walking through hospital parking lot in underwear
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mercer County man is facing charges after driving recklessly, walking through the hospital’s parking lot in his underwear, and then clinching his fist and asking the police if he wanted to “go.”. Police say, Gregory Dunford, 18, responded to Princeton Community Hospital...
Man accused of attacking his grandchildren and their grandmother
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man in Logan County was charged after he was accused of assaulting his grandchildren and their grandmother, allegedly grabbing the grandmother by the throat and throwing her to the ground and tossing one of the grandchildren off the porch. Brady John Fowler Jr.,...
Civilian vehicle impounded for unauthorized emergency sirens
NITRO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Early Thursday morning, a driver was stopped in the Nitro area after flashing unauthorized emergency sirens at a police officer. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, at around 3:30 AM on Tuesday morning, Deputy J. Cooper was returning from a transport to Putnam County on I64.
Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes
UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
Man charged after accused of spitting on, threatening to shoot his mother
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mingo County deputies said a man faces multiple charges after he was accused of spitting on his mother, pointing a gun at her and threatening to shoot her. Charles Lauren Varney, 40, of South Williamson, Ky., was taken into custody Tuesday after an incident...
Task Force arrest woman on Fentanyl, Methamphetamine charges
STOLLINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County woman was arrested Tuesday and faces charges in relation to delivery of multiple substances including Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicates that, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, a search warrant was executed in the Stollings area of Logan County...
Raleigh County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, was sentenced today to three years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8,...
Danville man arrested for Grand Larceny Auto
SPRUCE LAUREL FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man is facing charges in relation to a Tuesday incident involving the theft of a vehicle. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, deputies with the department received a stolen vehicle complaint.
West Virginia man arrested for child neglect after passing out and leaving children outside
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested on Tuesday after deputies say that he passed out and left his children outside. According to a criminal complaint, deputies responded to a residence on the 100 block of Camelot Dr. in Red House and found 20-year-old Dakota Gaylor passed out inside. Two small children were left outside […]
Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside
RED HOUSE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Putnam County man is facing a list of charges after deputies found two toddlers outside a home in just T-shirts and diapers. Investigators say the suspect’s cousin called 911 after finding the children outside and their father passed out inside the home on Camelot Drive in Red House.
Deputies searching for 2 juvenile suspects after attempted breaking and entering in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that one juvenile is already in custody. The alleged incident happened on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Rd. at a commercial building. The name of the business […]
West Virginia man arrested for making ‘terroristic threats’ on Facebook
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say that he posted threats on Facebook. According to a criminal complaint, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that 49-year-old Ryan Vankovich, of Stollings, made threats on the social media platform. One of the posts said, “Some ppl just have to learn stuff the […]
Son threatens father with knife during domestic incident
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A son is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to stab his father over stolen money and prescription drugs. According to Oak Hill Police, officers responded to a home in Oak Hill. When they arrived, the victim said his son, Lesley Wriston Jr., threatened to stab him due to an incident on December 21, 2022, which the same officers had responded to over stolen money and prescription drugs. Wriston Jr. stole his father’s prescription medicine. Another witness told police that Wriston Jr. stated that he would, in fact, “cut anyone” if he needed to.
West Virginia man accused of entering woman’s home while she slept, stealing her car
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Boone County after deputies say he stole a car. According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported that someone walked into her home while she was sleeping and then drove away in her car. The complaint says that a witness followed the suspect, 42-year-old Joshua Gunnoe, in […]
