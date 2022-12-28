OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A son is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to stab his father over stolen money and prescription drugs. According to Oak Hill Police, officers responded to a home in Oak Hill. When they arrived, the victim said his son, Lesley Wriston Jr., threatened to stab him due to an incident on December 21, 2022, which the same officers had responded to over stolen money and prescription drugs. Wriston Jr. stole his father’s prescription medicine. Another witness told police that Wriston Jr. stated that he would, in fact, “cut anyone” if he needed to.

