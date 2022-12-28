ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

Lootpress

One dead, two airlifted from scene of accident involving juveniles

PECKS MILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday vehicle accident in Logan County has resulted in one death and multiple injuries. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels responded to a motor vehicle crash site in the Pecks Mill area. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Hell Creek man charged in shooting

A Hell Creek man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he allegedly shot and wounded another man. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred Dec. 22, at a residence just north of Delbarton on Route 65 near Hell Creek. Ryan Dempsey, 28, was charged...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Logan man arrested for Terroristic Threats

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County man faces charges after being arrested Tuesday for multiple offenses, not the least of which was the issuing of Terroristic Threats. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Corporal Crum and Deputy Lilly of the department oversaw the arrest of Ryan Keith Vankovich for Terroristic Threats, as well as the violation of a Domestic Violence Petition.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested on child abuse/neglect and domestic assault charges

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Logan County faces child abuse and neglect charges after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Wednesday in the 1100 block of Browns Run Road in Chapmanville. Deputies say Brady...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Man accused of attacking his grandchildren and their grandmother

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man in Logan County was charged after he was accused of assaulting his grandchildren and their grandmother, allegedly grabbing the grandmother by the throat and throwing her to the ground and tossing one of the grandchildren off the porch. Brady John Fowler Jr.,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Civilian vehicle impounded for unauthorized emergency sirens

NITRO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Early Thursday morning, a driver was stopped in the Nitro area after flashing unauthorized emergency sirens at a police officer. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, at around 3:30 AM on Tuesday morning, Deputy J. Cooper was returning from a transport to Putnam County on I64.
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes

UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Task Force arrest woman on Fentanyl, Methamphetamine charges

STOLLINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County woman was arrested Tuesday and faces charges in relation to delivery of multiple substances including Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicates that, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, a search warrant was executed in the Stollings area of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, was sentenced today to three years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8,...
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Danville man arrested for Grand Larceny Auto

SPRUCE LAUREL FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man is facing charges in relation to a Tuesday incident involving the theft of a vehicle. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, deputies with the department received a stolen vehicle complaint.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies searching for 2 juvenile suspects after attempted breaking and entering in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that one juvenile is already in custody. The alleged incident happened on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Rd. at a commercial building. The name of the business […]
CROSS LANES, WV
lootpress.com

Son threatens father with knife during domestic incident

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A son is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to stab his father over stolen money and prescription drugs. According to Oak Hill Police, officers responded to a home in Oak Hill. When they arrived, the victim said his son, Lesley Wriston Jr., threatened to stab him due to an incident on December 21, 2022, which the same officers had responded to over stolen money and prescription drugs. Wriston Jr. stole his father’s prescription medicine. Another witness told police that Wriston Jr. stated that he would, in fact, “cut anyone” if he needed to.
OAK HILL, WV

