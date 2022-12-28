Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
The State of the Vikings: Week 17
This is Episode 186 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the current state of the Vikings. Particularly, the win over the Giants, Adam Thielen, and the upcoming Packers matchup are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
Matt Schneidman's Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.
bestodds.com
Packers vs. Vikings Player Props | Nick Muse | Week 17
The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 4:00pm EST. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 48. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
Vikings vs. Packers injury report: Bradbury still out
The Minnesota Vikings practiced for the first time this week on Wednesday afternoon and only four players landed on the injury report. Center Garrett Bradbury did not practice again with his back injury. Bradbury missed last week after re-aggravating the injury after a minor car accident. Defensive end James Lynch...
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
Tri-City Herald
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
Tri-City Herald
Look: Sam Hubbard Returns to Practice After Missing Patriots Game With Calf Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was back at practice on Thursday. The veteran suffered a calf injury in Week 15 that caused him to miss Cincinnati's 22-18 win over New England. Hubbard is having a career year. He leads the team with 6.5 sacks and his 57...
Tri-City Herald
TCU-Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
The first of two College Football Playoff (CFP) games gets underway when No. 3 TCU takes on No. 2 Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. TCU brings the No. 6 scoring offense (40.3 ppg) into the Fiesta Bowl to battle the country’s No. 5 scoring Michigan defense (13.4 ppg). The Horned Frogs’ impressive numbers were thanks in part to the production of quarterback Heisman trophy runner-up Max Duggan (3,321 passing yards; 36 total touchdowns).
Vikings vs. Packers: Week 17 preview and predictions
Record: 12-3 This rivalry game has some juice added to it and it’s the exact opposite of what we saw last year. The Vikings have a chance to take the Packers out of playoff contention like the Packers did with their 37-10 win last January. After a lot of discussion about the Vikings being fraudulent this week from Packers media, they prove that they aren’t with a double-digit win to bury their playoff hopes.
Tri-City Herald
Will Dissly on IR with injury Seahawks haven’t seen before. So Jacob Hollister comes back
Will Dissly is a rugged native of Montana. Last week talking about games in cold weather, he talked about playing in 8 below zero as a middle-schooler, as if it was no big whoop. So, no, he doesn’t miss games because of minor or routine issues. His regular season...
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Watson DNP Again
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur thought rookie receiver Christian Watson would practice on Thursday. He was wrong. As the rest of the team moved from the Don Hutson Center to Clark Hinkle Field to get ready for Sunday’s showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, Watson stayed inside, presumably to do some rehab work on the hip injury sustained last week at Miami.
