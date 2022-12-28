ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more

There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
purplePTSD.com

The State of the Vikings: Week 17

This is Episode 186 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the current state of the Vikings. Particularly, the win over the Giants, Adam Thielen, and the upcoming Packers matchup are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bestodds.com

Packers vs. Vikings Player Props | Nick Muse | Week 17

The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 4:00pm EST. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 48. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why

QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

TCU-Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

The first of two College Football Playoff (CFP) games gets underway when No. 3 TCU takes on No. 2 Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. TCU brings the No. 6 scoring offense (40.3 ppg) into the Fiesta Bowl to battle the country’s No. 5 scoring Michigan defense (13.4 ppg). The Horned Frogs’ impressive numbers were thanks in part to the production of quarterback Heisman trophy runner-up Max Duggan (3,321 passing yards; 36 total touchdowns).
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs. Packers: Week 17 preview and predictions

Record: 12-3 This rivalry game has some juice added to it and it’s the exact opposite of what we saw last year. The Vikings have a chance to take the Packers out of playoff contention like the Packers did with their 37-10 win last January. After a lot of discussion about the Vikings being fraudulent this week from Packers media, they prove that they aren’t with a double-digit win to bury their playoff hopes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Watson DNP Again

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur thought rookie receiver Christian Watson would practice on Thursday. He was wrong. As the rest of the team moved from the Don Hutson Center to Clark Hinkle Field to get ready for Sunday’s showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, Watson stayed inside, presumably to do some rehab work on the hip injury sustained last week at Miami.
GREEN BAY, WI

