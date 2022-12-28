Record: 12-3 This rivalry game has some juice added to it and it’s the exact opposite of what we saw last year. The Vikings have a chance to take the Packers out of playoff contention like the Packers did with their 37-10 win last January. After a lot of discussion about the Vikings being fraudulent this week from Packers media, they prove that they aren’t with a double-digit win to bury their playoff hopes.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO