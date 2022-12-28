ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Cowboys face Titans, still in chase for NFC East title

DALLAS (11-4) at TENNESSEE (7-8) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 10 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 9-6, Titans 8-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Cowboys 28-14 Nov. 5, 2018, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Eagles 40-34; Titans lost...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cowboys-Titans

The Dallas Cowboys head to Nashville to square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 17 NFL matchup. The Cowboys were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, while the Titans were defeated by the Houston Texans in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Josh Allen excited to face Logan Wilson, swap jerseys after Buffalo-Cincinnati game Monday

Interviewed during Friday's Barstool Sports broadcast of the Arizona Bowl between Ohio and Wyoming, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he's looking forward to facing Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson for the first time in an NFL game, and swapping jerseys after the Monday Night Football showdown. Allen and Wilson were teammates at...
CINCINNATI, OH

