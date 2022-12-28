ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Avianca will resume direct flights between Boston and this South American city in 2023

By Kristi Palma
 2 days ago

The service begins on March 27.

An Avianca plane. Avianca

Bostonians can once again travel to Bogota, Colombia aboard Avianca this spring.

The Colombian airline, which operated a route between Boston and Bogota at Logan Airport from 2017 to 2019, will resume the route on March 27, the airline announced on Tuesday. The flight was cut in 2019 as part of a plan to improve profitability.

The resumed route means Avianca will serve 11 destinations in the United States, the airline noted.

“We are reviewing constantly the destinies our clients prefer,” an airline representative told Boston.com in an email, and the carrier resumed the route because “Boston is one of the places travelers are going.”

The airline will offer five weekly nonstop flights on an Airbus A320 aircraft that serves 180 passengers. The flights will depart from Boston on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Avianca is also launching three other routes in March, connecting Bogota with Brazil and Honduras.

“Avianca is proud to provide new connectivity options for millions of travelers in Colombia, United States, Brazil, and Honduras with the inauguration of these new bases and the start of operations of these new routes,” Manuel Ambriz, chief commercial officer for Avianca, said in a statement. “In 2022 we inaugurated 21 new connections and by 2023 we will open 20 more. In this way we not only maintain, but continue to strengthen our network, one of the largest in Latin America, with a renewed, more flexible proposal for everyone.”

Tickets for the new routes are currently on sale.

Avianca will soon announce plans for a second Logan route, between Boston and San Salvador in Central America, according to the representative.

