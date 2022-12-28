Read full article on original website
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / A Bomb Cyclone is Going to Make Christmas Week a Wild RideDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Restaurant Employees Were Killed By a Car While Going To Home From Work At StamfordAbdul GhaniStamford, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of December Will Start Out With Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Related
WKTV
Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge
UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
$35 million housing project planned for Binghamton
A major affordable and supportive housing project is planned for the former Sheltered Workshop complex in downtown Binghamton.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Serious crash in Cortland County sends four to the hospital
Update: The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. not 11:30 p.m. CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NY-281 is back open after being closed overnight in Cortland County due to a serious crash around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, which provided mutual aid to Homer Fire, the crash happened on 281 […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
NYSP and Oneonta Fire Department Investigate Fatal Christmas Fire
Around 12:30 p.m. on December 25th, New York State Police at Oneonta were sent to assist the Oneonta City Fire Department with a fully engulfed single-wide trailer at the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park on Oneida Street in Oneonta. Fire departments from Worcester, Franklin, Otego, West Oneonta, Milford, Laurens and...
WRGB
'Bianca's Law' targeting dissemination of personal images is signed into NYS law
ALBANY, N.Y. — A bill creating criminal and civil penalties for disseminating personal images was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday. Known as Bianca’s Law, the bill is named after Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old from Utica who was stabbed to death at a concert by Brandon Clark in 2019. Clark then took photographs of her deceased body and shared them online.
Want a Recession Proof Job With Good Pay? Broome County Is Hiring
If you’ve been considering a career that is not only recession-proof but also pays well and would allow you to serve your community, Broome County is hiring. Broome County is accepting applications for its Emergency Services Dispatcher I exam however, individuals only have until the end of the day today, December 30 to file an application for the exam.
House of the Week: Owners would ‘love to see’ a young family purchase their Oneida home
ONEIDA, N.Y. – The beautiful brick Center-Hall Colonial at 369 Genesee Street in Oneida makes an impression. It certainly made one on Kelly Reginelli and her husband Frank.
cortlandvoice.com
County Legislature sends letter opposing concealed carry state bill (Public comment video link included)
The Cortland County Legislature voted last week on a resolution that will send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act to Albany leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, State Senator Peter Oberacker, and Assemblywoman Anna Kelles.
WKTV
Hochul signs Bianca's Law, making it illegal to share graphic images of crime victims in NY
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed Bianca's Law, which establishes criminal and civil penalties for distributing personal images of victims with the intent to hurt them or their families. The law is named for Bianca Devins, the Utica teen who was murdered in July of 2019. Her killer, Brandon...
WKTV
Man, 3 pets die in Oneonta mobile home fire on Christmas Day
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man and his three pets were found dead inside a burning mobile home in Oneonta on Christmas Day. Fire crews were called to the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park around 12:30 p.m. to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames. Oneonta Fire Department immediately called...
localsyr.com
State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
YAHOO!
Massena police charge 6 with drug, larceny counts in separate incidents
Dec. 28—MASSENA — Two men were charged with several drug offenses following separate traffic stops in the village of Massena. The Massena Police Department charged Danquan D. Murdock, 26, of Utica, with several counts following a traffic stop Monday on Route 37. Police said they recovered approximately 18 grams of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 10 grams of cocaine.
WKTV
Rome man charged with attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment following domestic incident in Waterville
WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing several charges following a domestic incident in the village of Waterville on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. and the victim's residence. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 28-year-old Ross Tuzzolino was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a...
How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions
With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
Attorney General’s office investigating fatal crash involving deputy in Cortland County
Homer, N.Y. — The New York Attorney General’s Office and state police are investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night that involved a Cortland County deputy. The deputy’s vehicle and an SUV that police were chasing crashed after the vehicles attempted to turn onto an on-ramp to Interstate 81 in Homer, troopers said in a news release Thursday.
4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains
If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
wxhc.com
Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle in Town of Homer
The Cortland County Sheriff responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Rd. and Bond Rd. in the Town of Homer for a reported property damage vehicle crash on Monday, December 26th around 11pm. When officers arrived on scene they found 20 year old Lucas D. Walley of Walton, NY, had...
YAHOO!
Police: Man with machete expected to face felony charges
Utica police said a man wielding a machete in the Cornhill area will face felony criminal mischief charges. The unidentified man was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for a mental health evaluation after an hours-long standoff with officers Tuesday afternoon, police said. Charges are expected to be filed after the man is released, police said.
