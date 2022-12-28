ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge

UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny

DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

NYSP and Oneonta Fire Department Investigate Fatal Christmas Fire

Around 12:30 p.m. on December 25th, New York State Police at Oneonta were sent to assist the Oneonta City Fire Department with a fully engulfed single-wide trailer at the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park on Oneida Street in Oneonta. Fire departments from Worcester, Franklin, Otego, West Oneonta, Milford, Laurens and...
ONEONTA, NY
WRGB

'Bianca's Law' targeting dissemination of personal images is signed into NYS law

ALBANY, N.Y. — A bill creating criminal and civil penalties for disseminating personal images was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday. Known as Bianca’s Law, the bill is named after Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old from Utica who was stabbed to death at a concert by Brandon Clark in 2019. Clark then took photographs of her deceased body and shared them online.
ALBANY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Legislature sends letter opposing concealed carry state bill (Public comment video link included)

The Cortland County Legislature voted last week on a resolution that will send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act to Albany leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, State Senator Peter Oberacker, and Assemblywoman Anna Kelles.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man, 3 pets die in Oneonta mobile home fire on Christmas Day

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man and his three pets were found dead inside a burning mobile home in Oneonta on Christmas Day. Fire crews were called to the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park around 12:30 p.m. to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames. Oneonta Fire Department immediately called...
ONEONTA, NY
localsyr.com

State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
YAHOO!

Massena police charge 6 with drug, larceny counts in separate incidents

Dec. 28—MASSENA — Two men were charged with several drug offenses following separate traffic stops in the village of Massena. The Massena Police Department charged Danquan D. Murdock, 26, of Utica, with several counts following a traffic stop Monday on Route 37. Police said they recovered approximately 18 grams of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 10 grams of cocaine.
MASSENA, NY
Hot 99.1

How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions

With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
EAST BERNE, NY
WIBX 950

4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains

If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle in Town of Homer

The Cortland County Sheriff responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Rd. and Bond Rd. in the Town of Homer for a reported property damage vehicle crash on Monday, December 26th around 11pm. When officers arrived on scene they found 20 year old Lucas D. Walley of Walton, NY, had...
HOMER, NY
YAHOO!

Police: Man with machete expected to face felony charges

Utica police said a man wielding a machete in the Cornhill area will face felony criminal mischief charges. The unidentified man was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for a mental health evaluation after an hours-long standoff with officers Tuesday afternoon, police said. Charges are expected to be filed after the man is released, police said.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy