ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis’ Facebook Account Hacked – Used For Ads & Propaganda
Maria Kanellis-Bennett has informed her fans that her Facebook account has been hacked, and is now being used for “ads and propaganda.”. On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champion broke the news, saying she hates that her Facebook account is no longer her own. In April of this year,...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Says WWE Wanted Him In 2002 For DX Reunion, But He Was In Jail
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh… You Didn’t Know?,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Road Dogg talked about the rumors that WWE wanted him back in 2002 for a DX reunion, and WWE going ahead with the reunion with just Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyson Fury Unwilling To Look Vulnerable Or Put Talents Over In WWE
It was previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com that WWE has been wanting to book Tyson Fury for a cameo at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event followed by a match at WrestleMania 39 with visa issues standing in the way of their plans. However, it appears that there’s one...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
ewrestlingnews.com
AJ Styles Confirms He Suffered A Broken Ankle
AJ Styles has issued a statement on his injury status. The former WWE Champion teamed with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to face off against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Rhea Ripley at Thursday’s house show in Hershey, PA. The match ended shortly after Styles suffered an ankle injury,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (12/30/22)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s new episode of Rampage, which you can see below:. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Trent Beretta. TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Kiera Hogan. Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta. Jon Moxley in-ring interview. Jamie Hayter promo. Sting &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/30/22)
WWE invades the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens Comments On Trying To Use Logic In His WWE Storylines
Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews for WrestleRant Radio, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens commented on a variety of topics, including trying to use logic for his character and storylines in WWE and the changes that come with WWE’s new creative regime. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rocky Romero Comments On Karl Anderson Working In NJPW & WWE
During the latest edition of “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, NJPW talent Rocky Romero opened up on Karl Anderson working for New Japan Pro Wrestling while being under contract with WWE, the issues with the double bookings, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Roman Reigns And WrestleMania
While WWE is still hopeful that The Rock will be Roman Reigns’ opponent at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California, a contingency plan is in place in the event that the anticipated match doesn’t come to fruition. According to Dave Meltzer, Cody Rhodes is the best bet to challenge...
ewrestlingnews.com
Joe Hendry Details ‘Mandela Effect’ He Had After Digital Media Title Win
Impact Wrestling star Joe Hendry was recently interviewed by Darren Paltrowitz for the Paltrocast, where he discussed several professional wrestling topics. Hendry discussed reflecting after winning the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship, and how he gets a family vibe from the Impact locker room. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
Legado Del Fantasma Shares Plans To “Expand” In 2023
WWE SmackDown stable Legado Del Fantasma has big plans for the new year and that includes adding new members. After proving themselves in WWE NXT, stable members Santos Escobar, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde were called up to the main roster in October of this year. The group has...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Is Hopeful To Sign More Standout Talent In Early 2023
Dragon Lee announced during AAA Noche de Campeones on Wednesday night that he has signed with WWE. He agreed to the deal several weeks ago and will start training in January, although there’s no word yet on when he will make his NXT debut. It has been reported that WWE wasn’t interested in him until he appeared on AEW TV without a contract.
ewrestlingnews.com
AAA’s Original Plans For Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Revealed
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships prior to their scheduled Triple Threat title defense against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. and Komander & Sexy Star II at Wednesday night’s AAA Noche De Campeones event. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Is Unsure Whether Jeff Hardy Will Return To AEW
Matt Hardy commented on his brother Jeff’s future in All Elite Wrestling during an “Ask Matt Anything” edition of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Jeff has been on hiatus from AEW after his DUI arrest earlier this year. He went to rehab, but until his legal issues are over, he will remain off AEW television.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown News – Titus O’Neil Appears, What Happened Before The Show?, More
Prior to Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Tampa, FL, Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li in a dark match. The finish came when Morgan pinned Li after the ObLIVion. Titus O’Neal, who lives in the Tampa area, then came out to hype...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff: Who Would Want To Hire “Miserable” CM Punk?
CM Punk may be waiting for a long time before he next wrestles for a promotion, at least according to Eric Bischoff. Punk has been suspended from AEW since September’s All Out pay-per-view event due to his comments on the post-show media scrum and the backstage fight. Speaking to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Not On AEW Rampage This Week
AEW broadcaster Jim Ross will not be featured on tonight’s taped episode of Rampage. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, “Tony Khan gave Ross the week off so he could attend the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.”. The game saw Florida State defeat Ross’ beloved University of Oklahoma...
