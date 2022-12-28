Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Celebrating New Years Eve In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for BusinessJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Related
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr
With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
5 quarterbacks who could replace Derek Carr in 2023
The Raiders have sent home Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the NFL season. It was likely a financial move as his contract would be guaranteed in 2023 and 2024 should he get injured. It appears that the Carr era for the Raiders has come to an end...
Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Darren Waller’s true feelings on Jarrett Stidham replacing Derek Carr as Raiders QB1
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a big change at quarterback, announcing on Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will replace Derek Carr as the starter moving forward. Carr has even left the team to avoid being a distraction as the Raiders explore trade options in the offseason, although the possibility of staying isn’t off the table, either.
Raiders benching QB Derek Carr for game vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders will bench starting quarterback Derek Carr for their final two games of the regular season. That means the 49ers will face QB Jarrett Stidham when they visit Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Carr has been the tip of the spear of disappointment that killed the Raiders’ season....
What did Davante Adams say about Derek Carr being benched in Raiders’ final two games?
“I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t here.”
Raiders' Derek Carr Decision Starts QB Carousel Bears Can Take Advantage of
Carr benching starts QB carousel Bears can take advantage of originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Bears were starting preparations for their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a decision was made 1,747 miles away that could eventually reverberate to Halas Hall. The 6-9 Las...
Derek Carr’s benching has Twitter speculating about his future
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was benched in favor of former Auburn standout Jarrett Stidham, according to a Wednesday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, setting Raiders twitter ablaze with thoughts of where Carr would go from there. NFL on CBS lead insider Jonathan Jones and Athletic Raiders...
NBC Sports
How Adams, Raiders feel about Stidham starting vs. 49ers
Spending New Years in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves. Las Vegas, sitting in third place in the AFC West with a 6-9 record, is benching quarterback Derek Carr -- the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating -- ahead of its Week 17 clash against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Nearing age 38, LeBron James says top priority is 'to win'
MIAMI -- Back in the arena where he played arguably the best basketball of his career, LeBron James was asked to look to the future rather than back into the past and share how much longer he plans to play in the NBA. "I don't have a number," James said...
Yardbarker
Raiders-49ers Rivalry Started Off the Field
The Las Vegas Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium for their final regular season games against two of their oldest rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, this Sunday and the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs a week later. Of course, the Raiders-49ers rivalry didn’t start on the field, as the...
Comments / 0