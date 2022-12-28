Read full article on original website
Concussion expert Chris Nowinski: Tua Tagovailoa isn't ‘concussion-prone,' need not retire
Boynton Beach’s Chris Nowinski, a pioneer in research on traumatic brain injury and an expert on concussions, believes that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not “concussion-prone” and should not have to retire. Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit that has studied the brains of numerous deceased NFL players...
atozsports.com
Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year
On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
Yardbarker
Jets could make blockbuster trade with Raiders to secure quarterback position
One highly-discussed option at quarterback for the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason is nine-year veteran, Derek Carr. Now, he is essentially a lock to be available, whether it be through a trade or as a free agent if the Las Vegas Raiders ultimately release him. Earlier today, the...
Lebanon-Express
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa walks off field after Green Bay Packers defeat the Dolphins 26-20 in an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
MIAMI — There was a time when the Miami Dolphins were one of the best teams in the NFL, leading the AFC East. Their leader was a coach of the year front-runner. Their quarterback was going great, and headed to a Pro Bowl season. Super Bowl dreams were wafting. Ah, those long-ago halcyon days, right? Nah this was a month ago. Oh how a spectacularly ill-timed four-game losing streak has turned ...
Ciara's NFL Husband Russell Wilson Accused Of Having Bad 'Attitude' That Leaves Teammates 'Seething'
Ciara’s husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, came under fire this week for allegedly having a bad attitude that leaves his Denver Broncos teammates seething both on and off the football field, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising criticisms against Wilson came earlier this week by former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe.Sharpe, who spoke to FS1’s Undisputed on Tuesday, called out Wilson after the 34-year-old NFL star and his team lost to the Los Angeles Rams 14-51 on Sunday.Sharpe’s surprising comments also came one day after the Broncos fired their head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, on Monday following the team’s abysmal 4-11 record.“Let me...
FOX Sports
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped in rescue of helicopter passengers, saving 4
Floating in open water after the helicopter he and his parents had taken a tour on made an emergency landing into the water off Davis Islands on Thursday evening, Hunter Hupp had no idea who the three men were who quickly approached on two Jet Skis as he treaded water.
Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday
Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer speaks about quarterback's future after concussion scare: 'UNO ain’t going anywhere'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol for the second time this season, but his trainer vowed Thursday that Tua would soon return.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
FOX Sports
Dolphins-Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa's absence changes the playoff picture
Just a few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins seemed like they would waltz into the postseason. They even seemed like contenders to fight with the Buffalo Bills for the division — and the AFC's top seed. Now, Miami is in danger of missing the playoffs. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second documented concussion of the season, and he will miss this week's game.
Pat McAfee's Sources Say Russell Wilson Does Not Have Multiple Parking Spots
Yesterday, Shannon Sharpe turned some heads when he appeared to drop some insider information regarding the Russell Wilson situation whilst ranting about the Denver Broncos on Undisputed. Sharpe yelled to Skip Bayless that the Broncos need to take Wilson's private office and parking spots away after how he's played this year. This is obviously noteworthy because what man needs more than one parking space and what kind of influence does Wilson really wield if he can demand and receive more than one parking space from the coaching staff/ownership group? The claim quickly circulated around the NFL world. Quick enough that Pat McAfee looked into it and was ready with a refute less than a day later. On Wednesday's iteration of his show, McAfee explained the parking situation at the Broncos' facilities (with some very helpful graphic arrows) before stating that his sources said Wilson does not have multiple parking spots. Our sources have told us that Russell Wilson does NOT have multiple parking spaces#PMSLivepic.twitter.com/tYKZlrgUSg Glad that's settled. Although Wilson's truck is so large it wouldn't be a surprise if he edged over the line and took up two spaces, anyway.
Doug Pederson Sends Clear Message About Playing Starters This Weekend
The playoff scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been set in stone: If they beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, they will win the AFC South and reach the playoffs. So with an inconsequential Week 17 game against the Houston Texans this weekend, what is head coach Doug Pederson's plans for the starters?
FOX Sports
Tua Tagovailoa out, Teddy Bridgewater to start for Dolphins vs. Patriots
The Miami Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday with their playoff hopes in the balance. Tua Tagovailoa self-reported a concussion in the Dolphins' Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers and Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job
Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
FOX Sports
Why do quick-fix QBs like Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan fail? A lack of the 'three P's'
"One man's trash is another man's treasure." In the NFL, plenty of executives, coaches and scouts believe in a football version of the old proverb: a player who one team considers worthless may be regarded as valuable by another team. Quarterbacks, in particular, are frequently viewed as salvageable players with...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Blough, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight
ATLANTA (AP) — The quarterback carousel continues for the Arizona Cardinals, who now turn to David Blough as their fourth option of the season. While for the Atlanta Falcons, 23-year-old Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter. Blough, who moved into a...
FOX Sports
Reunions, playoff implications abound as Jets visit Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith already checked off wins over the Chargers and Giants earlier this season, two of the teams he played for before arriving in Seattle. Next up on the docket might be the most important, even if Smith tried to downplay the significance of starting against the New York Jets with the Seahawks' playoff hopes at stake.
FOX Sports
Without Tua, Dolphins need to find a win to reach playoffs
With a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins squandered an easy path to the playoffs and now need to win at least one — or possibly both — of their last two games to reach the postseason. And they will probably have to do it with a backup quarterback.
