Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
Ohio State Fans Expected to Overwhelm Georgia for Peach Bowl
With the Peach Bowl taking place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — less than a two-hour drive from the University of Georgia’s Athens campus — the Bulldogs would seem to have a home-field advantage when they take on Ohio State in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket. While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe. Meanwhile, Lane...
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Ohio State Players Not Happy With Michigan Question Today
During Wednesday's pre-Peach Bowl media availability, Ohio State players were asked to name the Big Ten team that most resembles their upcoming opponent: Georgia. The Buckeyes, notably senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, recognized that the media was fishing for a specific answer about the rival Michigan Wolverines — aka "that team up north."
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
ESPN Analyst Predicts Blowout In Georgia-Ohio State Game
No. 1 Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State in this year's Peach Bowl game. ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will get the job done far easier than that. Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff...
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
Football World Is Praying For Micah Parsons Today
Late Tuesday night, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to Twitter with a message that broke the sports world's heart. Parsons appeared to reveal the death of one of his dogs. In a message on Twitter, he said putting a dog down is one of the hardest things to do.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
South Carolina State’s former head coach gets six-figure settlement
Former South Carolina State women's basketball coach Audra Smith recently received a six-figure award after suing the school and its former AD. The post South Carolina State’s former head coach gets six-figure settlement appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
There Are 3 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football fans have a nice slate of games scheduled for this Thursday. The action kicks off with Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. This game will be played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Then, Oklahoma will square off against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Although this...
Nick Chubb Has Honest Response When Asked For Georgia-Ohio State Prediction
Browns running back Nick Chubb will most likely spend his Saturday night watching his alma mater face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Chubb had a nice run at Georgia from 2014-2017, rushing for 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns. He earned All-SEC honors twice during that span. Even though Chubb...
Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett
Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
