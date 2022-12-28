High school football: Bowling Green of Missouri leads highest-scoring teams of 2022 season at over 64 points per game

Read full article on original website
Missing woman in Warrenton, MO
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was reported missing Friday afternoon in Warrenton, Mo. Officers say Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials also said...
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
Chesterfield license office closes today
A Missouri Department of Revenue license office is closed Tuesday, December 27.
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals
A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
Jacksonville Man Arrested for DUI After Four Vehicle Crash Wednesday Night
A Jacksonville man was arrested on several offenses after he was involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday night. According to police reports, at approximately 7:30 pm, a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Corey C. Reif of the 1000 block of South Main Street was traveling southbound on South Church Street approaching the West Morton Avenue intersection.
Charges Of Reckless Homicide, Aggravated DUI Filed Against Driver In Fatal Crash With Motorcyclist
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI against a Grafton man in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Wood River. Charges were filed Tuesday against Steven T. Dublo, 44, alleging that he...
Mayor seeking investigation into police chief hiring process
QUINCY — Muddy River News has learned that Quincy Mayor Mike Troup has requested an investigation into the way Adam Yates became Quincy’s police chief. “I have requested an investigation into the hiring process,” Troup confirmed. “I want to say that Adam (Yates) has done everything I have asked of him. He has done a good job during his probation. My problem is with the process, not the person.”
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- An off-duty St. Louis County police officer was killed the morning of Christmas Eve in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found two people shot to death in an unincorporated area of the...
