Greenville Advocate
Bess, Miles named Butler County Coach, Player of the Year
Georgiana’s football program entered 2022 coming off a winless 2021 campaign to start the Berry Bess coaching era, but the turnaround came quicker than anticipated. Following a season where the Panthers finished 7-4 and earned a playoff spot in Class 1A, Bess finds himself sharing a spotlight with an up-and-coming sophomore superstar, Kaveon Miles, as Bess earned Coach of the Year honors in Butler County, while Miles picked up Player of the Year accolades.
All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama
Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
alreporter.com
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
selmasun.com
Morgan Academy Basketball Wrap-up for the week of Dec. 19
The AISA Class AAA Region 2 Morgan Academy basketball teams saw action the week of Dec. 19, and while the junior varsity girls are 5-2 and junior varsity boys are 1-6, the Lady Senators varsity girls are 8-4 overall and 0-1 in region play, and the Senators varsity boys are 4-5 overall and 1-0 in region play.
selmasun.com
Car wreck on U.S. 80 in Dallas County causes lane closure
A car wreck on the westbound lanes of U.S. 80 in Dallas County this morning caused a closure. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) it was a two-vehicle wreck near the near the 82 mile marker in Dallas County at approximately 7:56 a.m. The Alabama Department of Transportation...
Alabama woman killed when her car strikes light pole
An Alabama woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car struck a light pole, state troopers said. Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, of Selma, Alabama, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Selma. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sharpe was fatally injured when the 2012 Honda...
selmasun.com
Dallas County Commission donating equipment to volunteer fire departments, VRMC
The Dallas County Commission is donating equipment to volunteer fire departments throughout the county. According to Alabama News Network the commission, chaired by Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn, has ordered equipment at a cost of $368,000 that is expected to arrive in January. Nunn has said that the commission is donating...
selmasun.com
Miller Cemetery to serve as new Selma landmark
Randall Miller has added a landmark that will be a part of Selma for an eternity. Miller, owner of Miller Funeral Services, has opened Miller Cemetery on the grounds of the former Miller mill and lumber yard at Hooper Drive and Cahaba Street. The 10-acre cemetery, part of a 24-acre site, could eventually accommodate about 900 graves.
alabamanews.net
Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area
Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
wtvy.com
Victim named in Enterprise death
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
Alabama offensive line re-focused after ‘a little checked-out’ players transferred
Alabama’s Iron Bowl win last month was followed by a mostly-expected exodus of several players into the transfer portal, with no position hit harder than the offensive line. Fifth-year right guard Emil Ekiyor is among the 11 offensive linemen who remain for Saturday’s game and indicated there was a solidarity among the group.
Troy Messenger
Sweetie Mae Siler turns 90
New Year’s Day is a day for new beginnings. It’s a time for putting things aside and moving forward with the anticipation of good days ahead. But, first things first. For many people, New Year’s Day is a time for caution. It’s a time to do the little things that could and “should,” according to tradition, make the path ahead straight and smooth.
wtoc.com
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
opelikaobserver.com
Farmers Elected To State Commodity Committees During Alabama Farmers Federation Annual Meeting
MONTGOMERY — For the second year, Alabama Farmers Federation voting delegates elected grassroots commodity committee leaders during the organization’s annual meeting. Elections were held Dec. 4 in Montgomery. State committee members put boots on the ground in their respective communities and commodities, said Mitt Walker, Governmental and Agricultural...
‘Heart is over stars,’ K-State player says of recruiting disparity with Alabama
Forget about five stars. Just getting four-star players to commit to Kansas State has been a struggle. Before quarterback Jake Rubley became the prize of K-State’s 2021 recruiting class, the last time the program signed a high school recruit rated with four stars in 247 Sports’ composite was 2007.
alabamanews.net
Selma Woman Dies in Crash Near Edmund Pettus Bridge
A Selma woman is killed in an early morning single vehicle crash — near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. ALEA State Troopers say 24 year old Shatavia Sharpe died at the scene of the accident. The car Sharpe was driving left the roadway — hit a light pole...
WSFA
Selma woman killed in early morning crash
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Selma woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, was killed when the 2012 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck a light pole. Authorities said Sharpe was not using a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
selmasun.com
Montgomery to ring in new year at Riverfront on Saturday
The City of Montgomery will ring in the new year with an event at the Riverfront Park on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Yung Vokalz and DJ Bubba from WBAM 98.9 FM will provide entertainment. There will be food vendors and a fireworks show. The Riverfront Park is...
selmasun.com
Suspect arrested in shooting of Montgomery teenager
A suspect has been charged in the murder of a Montgomery teenager who recently died after being shot. Deanthony Vickers, 14, was shot on Monday at the 4800 block of Park Towne Way in Montgomery before dying from his injuries on Wednesday. He was a student of Carver High School.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt calls 2022 Alabama’s most disappointing season of Nick Saban era
Joel Klatt described Alabama’s season as the most disappointing one of Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama. Alabama had to settle for a Sugar Bowl appearance after a 10-2 record. Even with 2 losses, Alabama was in contention for a College Football Playoff bid until the conference championship games wrapped up. In his latest podcast episode, Klatt previewed the Sugar Bowl and was critical of Alabama’s season.
