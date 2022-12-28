ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, AL

Greenville Advocate

Bess, Miles named Butler County Coach, Player of the Year

Georgiana’s football program entered 2022 coming off a winless 2021 campaign to start the Berry Bess coaching era, but the turnaround came quicker than anticipated. Following a season where the Panthers finished 7-4 and earned a playoff spot in Class 1A, Bess finds himself sharing a spotlight with an up-and-coming sophomore superstar, Kaveon Miles, as Bess earned Coach of the Year honors in Butler County, while Miles picked up Player of the Year accolades.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama

Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Morgan Academy Basketball Wrap-up for the week of Dec. 19

The AISA Class AAA Region 2 Morgan Academy basketball teams saw action the week of Dec. 19, and while the junior varsity girls are 5-2 and junior varsity boys are 1-6, the Lady Senators varsity girls are 8-4 overall and 0-1 in region play, and the Senators varsity boys are 4-5 overall and 1-0 in region play.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Car wreck on U.S. 80 in Dallas County causes lane closure

A car wreck on the westbound lanes of U.S. 80 in Dallas County this morning caused a closure. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) it was a two-vehicle wreck near the near the 82 mile marker in Dallas County at approximately 7:56 a.m. The Alabama Department of Transportation...
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when her car strikes light pole

An Alabama woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car struck a light pole, state troopers said. Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, of Selma, Alabama, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Selma. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sharpe was fatally injured when the 2012 Honda...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Miller Cemetery to serve as new Selma landmark

Randall Miller has added a landmark that will be a part of Selma for an eternity. Miller, owner of Miller Funeral Services, has opened Miller Cemetery on the grounds of the former Miller mill and lumber yard at Hooper Drive and Cahaba Street. The 10-acre cemetery, part of a 24-acre site, could eventually accommodate about 900 graves.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area

Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
SELMA, AL
wtvy.com

Victim named in Enterprise death

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Troy Messenger

Sweetie Mae Siler turns 90

New Year’s Day is a day for new beginnings. It’s a time for putting things aside and moving forward with the anticipation of good days ahead. But, first things first. For many people, New Year’s Day is a time for caution. It’s a time to do the little things that could and “should,” according to tradition, make the path ahead straight and smooth.
TROY, AL
wtoc.com

Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Farmers Elected To State Commodity Committees During Alabama Farmers Federation Annual Meeting

MONTGOMERY — For the second year, Alabama Farmers Federation voting delegates elected grassroots commodity committee leaders during the organization’s annual meeting. Elections were held Dec. 4 in Montgomery. State committee members put boots on the ground in their respective communities and commodities, said Mitt Walker, Governmental and Agricultural...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Selma Woman Dies in Crash Near Edmund Pettus Bridge

A Selma woman is killed in an early morning single vehicle crash — near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. ALEA State Troopers say 24 year old Shatavia Sharpe died at the scene of the accident. The car Sharpe was driving left the roadway — hit a light pole...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Selma woman killed in early morning crash

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Selma woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, was killed when the 2012 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck a light pole. Authorities said Sharpe was not using a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Montgomery to ring in new year at Riverfront on Saturday

The City of Montgomery will ring in the new year with an event at the Riverfront Park on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Yung Vokalz and DJ Bubba from WBAM 98.9 FM will provide entertainment. There will be food vendors and a fireworks show. The Riverfront Park is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Suspect arrested in shooting of Montgomery teenager

A suspect has been charged in the murder of a Montgomery teenager who recently died after being shot. Deanthony Vickers, 14, was shot on Monday at the 4800 block of Park Towne Way in Montgomery before dying from his injuries on Wednesday. He was a student of Carver High School.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt calls 2022 Alabama’s most disappointing season of Nick Saban era

Joel Klatt described Alabama’s season as the most disappointing one of Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama. Alabama had to settle for a Sugar Bowl appearance after a 10-2 record. Even with 2 losses, Alabama was in contention for a College Football Playoff bid until the conference championship games wrapped up. In his latest podcast episode, Klatt previewed the Sugar Bowl and was critical of Alabama’s season.
MONTGOMERY, AL

