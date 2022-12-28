ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Jackson, OH

insideradio.com

End Of 2022 Sees More Local Newspapers Shutting Down.

A pair of local newspapers that have been publishing for more than a century are among the latest casualties in the unrelenting demise of much of the print industry. The Barberton Herald, a weekly that has served the Akron, OH market for a century, published its final edition on Thursday.
AKRON, OH
buffalonynews.net

USLG Cortes Campers 17-ft Metallic Silver Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer on Display at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced Cortes Campers 17-ft metallic silver flake RV travel trailer will be featured at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023 at Cleveland's International Exposition (IX) Center. Cortes Campers is a Cleveland-based company that produces 100% molded fiberglass campers at its manufacturing facility in Euclid, Ohio.
EUCLID, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia restaurant settles lawsuit for alleged wage violation

The new owners of DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille issued this statement about the settlement: “While DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille has recently changed ownership, we remain fully committed to the communities that we’re privileged to serve, to our valued customers and perhaps most importantly, to our dedicated team and staff. The previous ownership’s treatment […]
WEIRTON, WV
WYTV.com

Burst pipe forces local business to close

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close. They say temperatures warmed up and caused a pipe to burst in their hallways where it then went down the stairwell. No exercise equipment was damaged. The...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Home burned completely to the ground in Niles once owned by local historic figure

Niles fire crews continued to control a structure fire that burnt a historic home to the ground Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Robbins Avenue and Crandon Avenue. According to the Niles Historical Society's website, this home once housed the "Hot Dog King," Harry Stevens and his daughter.
NILES, OH
Detroit News

UAW says Ultium negotiations to start in January

Ultium Cells LLC, the General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution battery cell joint venture, and the United Auto Workers will begin negotiating on their first contract for workers at Ultium's northeast Ohio plant in January, union spokesperson Sandra Engle said in a statement. Workers at the Warren, Ohio, battery...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Phantom Fireworks approved for provisional license for sports betting at Covelli Centre

Phantom Fireworks has been issued a provisional license for sports betting at the Covelli Centre to begin sometime in early 2023. Jessica Franks of the Ohio Casino Control Commission tells 21 News that the process is far from over, and as such, betting will not start on January 1. Franks says Phantom Fireworks still has "a number of steps to complete" before bets can be accepted.
WFMJ.com

Front Street construction nearly completed

Downtown Youngstown is continuing to make progress on Front Street amid several other construction projects. Chuck Shahso, deputy director of public works, tells 21 News the street is 95% complete and hopes both lanes are open for travel by the end of January-weather permitting. City officials expected the project to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

