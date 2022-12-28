Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Mom turns to faith; becomes a fosterer to have more kids: "Care for them when nobody else can"Amy ChristieHartville, OH
Related
Dozens to lose jobs as Things Remembered set to close
More than 50 people will lose their jobs.
New auto store opening in Boardman
Cheddar Auto is located off of Market Street in Boardman.
Some ranges sold at Lowe’s, Best Buy and Home Depot recalled
Some gas ranges sold at Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe's are being recalled.
newsnet5
Cleveland tenants cope with no heat, flooding, no water service, now ordered to vacate
CLEVELAND — Four dozen tenants living at the Edgewater Park Manor Apartments in Cleveland report they've been dealing with a series of major issues for weeks, which now has them facing an order to vacate complex. June Lloyd told News 5 the complex now has no heat, no water...
Plumbers, Painesville city workers warn not to flush 'flushable' wipes
A product meant to keep you clean is creating a dirty problem for sewer lines and wastewater treatment plants. So-called ‘flushable’ wipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers and city workers.
insideradio.com
End Of 2022 Sees More Local Newspapers Shutting Down.
A pair of local newspapers that have been publishing for more than a century are among the latest casualties in the unrelenting demise of much of the print industry. The Barberton Herald, a weekly that has served the Akron, OH market for a century, published its final edition on Thursday.
buffalonynews.net
USLG Cortes Campers 17-ft Metallic Silver Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer on Display at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023
EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced Cortes Campers 17-ft metallic silver flake RV travel trailer will be featured at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023 at Cleveland's International Exposition (IX) Center. Cortes Campers is a Cleveland-based company that produces 100% molded fiberglass campers at its manufacturing facility in Euclid, Ohio.
West Virginia restaurant settles lawsuit for alleged wage violation
The new owners of DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille issued this statement about the settlement: “While DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille has recently changed ownership, we remain fully committed to the communities that we’re privileged to serve, to our valued customers and perhaps most importantly, to our dedicated team and staff. The previous ownership’s treatment […]
WYTV.com
Burst pipe forces local business to close
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close. They say temperatures warmed up and caused a pipe to burst in their hallways where it then went down the stairwell. No exercise equipment was damaged. The...
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
WFMJ.com
Home burned completely to the ground in Niles once owned by local historic figure
Niles fire crews continued to control a structure fire that burnt a historic home to the ground Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Robbins Avenue and Crandon Avenue. According to the Niles Historical Society's website, this home once housed the "Hot Dog King," Harry Stevens and his daughter.
Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is
The Arcades saw almost three times as many visitors
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Detroit News
UAW says Ultium negotiations to start in January
Ultium Cells LLC, the General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution battery cell joint venture, and the United Auto Workers will begin negotiating on their first contract for workers at Ultium's northeast Ohio plant in January, union spokesperson Sandra Engle said in a statement. Workers at the Warren, Ohio, battery...
WFMJ.com
Phantom Fireworks approved for provisional license for sports betting at Covelli Centre
Phantom Fireworks has been issued a provisional license for sports betting at the Covelli Centre to begin sometime in early 2023. Jessica Franks of the Ohio Casino Control Commission tells 21 News that the process is far from over, and as such, betting will not start on January 1. Franks says Phantom Fireworks still has "a number of steps to complete" before bets can be accepted.
Are there any interesting knife shops or military surplus stores in Akron?
I'm in town visiting relatives until the 30th, and looking for any recommendations that didn't pop up on Google or Yelp. Thanks!
Prominent historical house in Niles burns to the ground
The house, at 1210 Robbins Avenue, was just sold in November for $83,500, according to the Trumbull County Auditor's website.
WFMJ.com
Front Street construction nearly completed
Downtown Youngstown is continuing to make progress on Front Street amid several other construction projects. Chuck Shahso, deputy director of public works, tells 21 News the street is 95% complete and hopes both lanes are open for travel by the end of January-weather permitting. City officials expected the project to...
WFMJ.com
Committee seeking to remove Austintown Trustee from office to host drive-thru petition signing
A committee with the goal of removing an Austintown Trustee from office will be hosting a drive-thru petition signing event on Monday. The event will take place at 1055 South Raccoon Road at the recycling center from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will be a tent and a drive-thru lane for folks to sign the petition.
Rodent problem sickening kids in Beaver Co. school
Beaver County school district is dealing with a rodent problem that’s sickened dozens of students. Hopewell Area officials say the rodents were found in a wall at Hopewell Elementary.
Comments / 0