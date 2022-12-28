Read full article on original website
Ten of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder David 'Big Papi' Ortiz in the Dominican Republic in 2019 were convicted in a Santo Domingo courtroom on Monday.
A Dominican Republic court on Monday convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Santo Domingo in June 2019. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind behind the mistaken-identity shooting, along with two other defendants, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Gomez Vasquez covered his eyes and cried after he heard the verdict Monday night, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported. Ortiz, 47, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native country on June 9, 2019, and underwent three surgeries — two in Boston and one on the...
A Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. Ortiz, a Dominican native, was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range while the former Red Sox slugger was at a bar with friends in a well-off neighborhood of Santo Domingo.
The Hall of Famer was shot at a bar in the Dominican Republic.
David Ortiz Gunman Sentenced To 30 Years In Dominican Republic Prison
One of the shooters involved in an attempt to murder former MLB star David Ortiz on June 9, 2019, has been sentenced. According to ESPN, A Dominican Republic court announced on Monday (Dec. 26) that the gunman, Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, was sentenced to thirty years in prison.More from VIBE.comDavid Ortiz Makes First Appearance At Fenway Park Since Dominican Republic ShootingAuthorities Arrest Man Who Reportedly Orchestrated David Ortiz ShootingProsecutors Reveal David Ortiz Was Mistaken For Gunman's Intended Target Dominican law enforcement has concluded that Cruz’s target was initially Sixto David Fernandez. Fernandez was seated with Ortiz during the shooting, with Rolfi allegedly...
