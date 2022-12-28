ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

News10NBC YEAR REVIEW: Stories about generosity

This year, News10NBC told the stories of people whose kind actions impacted the Rochester community. These include a Batman who helps homeless people, community members who stepped up after Grinches stole hundreds of toys, and people who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war. Here are some stories about the generosity...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

First hour: Discussing the work and impact of Rochester SAFE Court. Second hour: Atheists on the evolution of views about morality and organized religion. Rochester SAFE Court is the area's human trafficking intervention court. SAFE stands for Surviving and Finding Empowerment. Since it was established nearly ten years ago, SAFE Court has helped hundreds of victims of human trafficking by providing mental health and case management services. We talk with presiding judge Ellen Yacknin and members of the SAFE Court team about the court's work, the impact it has had, and what's next. Our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Another violent year

In a year of notable local news stories, one stood out: the continuing wave of homicides. In a new poll of Rochester Beacon readers, roughly half of respondents said Rochester’s per-capita homicide rate—highest in New York and near the top among cities nationwide—was the No. 1 news story in terms of its impact on the Rochester community and longer-term significance. No other story was named by even 10 percent of the poll participants.
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Monroe County’s redistricting battle nears its end

The Legislature has passed a redistricting plan that County Executive Adam Bello intends to sign after a required public hearing. After a tumultuous process that lasted more than a year, the Monroe County Legislature has passed a plan to redraw all 29 of its districts. County Executive Adam Bello plans to sign it into law. Before Bello can sign the redistricting legislation, he must hold a legally-required public hearing on it....
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 30, 2022

First hour: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2022, part 1. Second hour: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2022, part 2. It's that time of year -- time to discuss favorite books that were read over the last 12 months! Over these two hours, we continue our annual Connections tradition by talking with bookstore owners and librarians about their favorite books of the year. Their selections cross a range of genres. Get a pen and paper so you can write a book list for yourself!
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

2022 CITY Magazine recap of local and regional music

It's our (and CITY Magazine's) annual recap of local and regional music. From Danielle Ponder to emerging local bands, we discuss what stood out, what's trending, and what it all means for the area's music scene. Our guests:. Daniel Kushner, arts editor of CITY Magazine, and occasional guest host for...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester man arrested for Theft of Services

On December 27, 2022 at 8:44 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andrew J. Setter, 61 of Rochester, NY for Theft of Services. On December 27, 2022, Troopers responded to Aguacates Mexican Restaurant on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a reported theft of services complaint. Further investigation revealed that Setter refused and/or couldn’t pay his restaurant bill totaling $174.42. Subsequently, Setter was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
ROCHESTER, NY
MSNBC

Arrest made in connection with University of Idaho murders

A person of interest linked to the murder of University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Monroe County, Penn. according to multiple law enforcement officials. NBC's Tom Winter reports ahead of a press conference with police.Dec. 30, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID

