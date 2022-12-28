Read full article on original website
News10NBC YEAR REVIEW: Stories about generosity
This year, News10NBC told the stories of people whose kind actions impacted the Rochester community. These include a Batman who helps homeless people, community members who stepped up after Grinches stole hundreds of toys, and people who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war. Here are some stories about the generosity...
Rochester organizations donating for Buffalo in city’s time of need
The Red Cross is also looking for donations and they are ready to send in whatever is needed.
Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 28, 2022
First hour: Discussing the work and impact of Rochester SAFE Court. Second hour: Atheists on the evolution of views about morality and organized religion. Rochester SAFE Court is the area's human trafficking intervention court. SAFE stands for Surviving and Finding Empowerment. Since it was established nearly ten years ago, SAFE Court has helped hundreds of victims of human trafficking by providing mental health and case management services. We talk with presiding judge Ellen Yacknin and members of the SAFE Court team about the court's work, the impact it has had, and what's next. Our guests:
Another violent year
In a year of notable local news stories, one stood out: the continuing wave of homicides. In a new poll of Rochester Beacon readers, roughly half of respondents said Rochester’s per-capita homicide rate—highest in New York and near the top among cities nationwide—was the No. 1 news story in terms of its impact on the Rochester community and longer-term significance. No other story was named by even 10 percent of the poll participants.
Monroe County’s redistricting battle nears its end
The Legislature has passed a redistricting plan that County Executive Adam Bello intends to sign after a required public hearing. After a tumultuous process that lasted more than a year, the Monroe County Legislature has passed a plan to redraw all 29 of its districts. County Executive Adam Bello plans to sign it into law. Before Bello can sign the redistricting legislation, he must hold a legally-required public hearing on it....
‘We’re all Western New Yorkers’: Rochester steps up to help Buffalo
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over the last few days, News10NBC has reported on how a number of local agencies have sent crews and equipment to the Buffalo region to help with rescue and cleanup efforts. But individuals are also helping where they can. Volunteers spent hours Wednesday collecting donations at...
Mayor Malik Evans gives year-end review of Rochester
As 2022 comes to an end, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans gave an end of the year review Wednesday.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 30, 2022
First hour: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2022, part 1. Second hour: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2022, part 2. It's that time of year -- time to discuss favorite books that were read over the last 12 months! Over these two hours, we continue our annual Connections tradition by talking with bookstore owners and librarians about their favorite books of the year. Their selections cross a range of genres. Get a pen and paper so you can write a book list for yourself!
ARTISANWorks co-founder diagnosed with cancer, GoFundMe launched
The goal of the GoFundMe is to show Louis Perticone community support.
NYSP presence on Hoyt Place in Rochester
The New York State Police is currently on scene in front of a residence on Hoyt Pl. with a car blocking the roadway.
New dog park to be built in Webster Park
The dog park is the latest project in the county's "Go Outside Monroe Initiative," Bello said.
Rochester man shot overnight on Cameron St., RPD investigating
According to RPD, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
‘Digital Fair Repair’ now law in New York, local shops say there is good and bad
The Digital Fair Repair Act requires the original manufacturer of certain devices to give independent dealers the same information and access to parts and schematics as is made available to 'authorized repair providers'.
Wayne County project among recipients of NYS Historic Preservation Award
The awards were first created in 1980 and are handed out to individuals and organizations focusing on protecting and revitalizing cultural and historic resources.
Friend for Life: Meet Tommy Pickles!
Lollypop Farm says that Tommy is one of the many mice that is patiently waiting for a home.
2022 CITY Magazine recap of local and regional music
It's our (and CITY Magazine's) annual recap of local and regional music. From Danielle Ponder to emerging local bands, we discuss what stood out, what's trending, and what it all means for the area's music scene. Our guests:. Daniel Kushner, arts editor of CITY Magazine, and occasional guest host for...
Rochester man arrested for Theft of Services
On December 27, 2022 at 8:44 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andrew J. Setter, 61 of Rochester, NY for Theft of Services. On December 27, 2022, Troopers responded to Aguacates Mexican Restaurant on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a reported theft of services complaint. Further investigation revealed that Setter refused and/or couldn’t pay his restaurant bill totaling $174.42. Subsequently, Setter was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
Arrest made in connection with University of Idaho murders
A person of interest linked to the murder of University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Monroe County, Penn. according to multiple law enforcement officials. NBC's Tom Winter reports ahead of a press conference with police.Dec. 30, 2022.
Sunrise Smart Start: Abandoned hotel arrests, Title 42
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, December 29, 2022.
