Columbus, OH

10TV

Newark woman's body found outside of her home by investigators; son named person of interest

NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after investigators found her body buried outside of her home Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were executing a search warrant for 67-year-old Debra Perrine last Friday. The search warrant resulted from a welfare check requested by family members who had not been able to reach her for a week.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Son named person of interest in Newark woman’s death, burial

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County man is a person of interest in his mother’s death and burial, according to the local sheriff’s office. On Dec. 23, Licking County deputies searched the home of 67-year-old Debra Perrine on Darlene Drive in Newark after family members requested a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said in […]
NEWARK, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Newark woman found buried in backyard, son arrested

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — On December 23, Licking County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 207 Darlene Drive in Newark, Ohio, as a result of a welfare check requested by family members who had not had contact with Debra Perrine, 67, for approximately a week.
NEWARK, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery

COLUMBUS, OH – Four teenage suspects have been identified and charged for the fatal shooting during a robbery that took place on December 3rd. As a result of the fatal shooting of Thomas Hritzo III,18, investigators have filed murder charges and aggravated robbery charges against four teenagers. Kasey Russel, 15, Hunter Krouse, Marquel King, and Brent Boggs, all of whom are 14 years old, have been issued arrest warrants. According to police, on December 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive area. “Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was unresponsive inside The post Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homes struck by gunfire during southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four homes were hit by gunfire during a southeast Columbus shooting on Thursday. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Weyburn Road and Kenaston Drive around 2 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One 26-year-old victim was transported to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect on the loose after robbing bank in Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Gahanna on Wednesday. The robbery happened at the Chase Bank located at 5055 North Hamilton Road just after 1:10 p.m. The suspect walked up to a teller and passed them a threatening note demanding...
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four teenagers wanted in northwest Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four teenagers are wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Dublin in early December. The boys between 14 and 17 years old have murder and aggravated robbery warrants out for their arrest for the death of Thomas Hritzo III, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Investigators identified 14-year-olds […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Hilltop Wednesday morning. The shooting happened along South Warren Avenue just before 5 a.m. Police said one person was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No arrests have been made. ABC 6/FOX...
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus police seeking fugitive wanted for murder, Christian Houchins

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for a man they have identified as the suspect in the murder of a 65-year-old man in 2021. An arrest warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old suspect suspected of the shooting in Northeast Columbus in May 2021 in which a man died and a woman was injured. A murder charge has been filed against Christian Houchins for the death of Robert Jordan. Detectives have also filed a felonious assault charge for the wounding of another individual. The Columbus Police Department received a report of a shooting on May 31, 2021, at The post Columbus police seeking fugitive wanted for murder, Christian Houchins appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

'We must protect our children' -- Calls for justice getting louder for slain teen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of 13-year old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood apartments, is raising questions about the investigation. Their concerns are getting the attention of local activists, community leaders and politicians. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty on Thursday shared a simple message on Twitter: "We must protect our children."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

