Before, during and after the trial of Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion was treated as more of a villain than he was. Let’s talk about it.

Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
Megan Thee Stallion said she initially lied about being shot by Tory Lanez because she didn't think the music industry's 'big boy's club' would believe her
During her testimony Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion said she didn't think anyone would believe that Tory Lanez shot her.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Vivica Fox Defends Megan Thee Stallion After Joe Budden’s Comments
Vivica Fox has issued a response to Joe Budden after he claimed not to like Megan Thee Stallion. The Soul Food actress delivered her remarks on the Fox Soul show, Cocktails with Queens. While on his self-titled podcast, Budden asserted he had personal reasons for his dislike of like the Houston rapper as Tory Lanez stands trial. “Joe Budden, if you don’t button it up and sit yo b**ch a** down,” the Set It Off actress exclaimed. “Hatin’ on that girl. Okay, y’all mad ’cause girls right now is ruling rap. It’s just driving y’all crazy that the sistas is just ruling...
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was convicted Friday of shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in both her feet after an argument in 2020.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard ‘Missing’ After Failing to Appear at Tory Lanez Court Case
The former bodyguard of Megan Thee Stallion, who was expected to testify for the prosecution in the case against Canadian recording artist, Tory Lanez, is nowhere to be found – but technically isn’t missing – after failing to show up for his testimony. According to TMZ, the...
Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan The Stallion
A jury has handed down its verdict in Tory Lanez's felony assault trial after deliberating for the past 48 hours. On Friday, December 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty of all three felony charges. During the final hearing of the trial, the Alone At Prom artist was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. According to Laws & Crimes journalist Meghann Cuniff, a disturbing scene went down in the courtroom involving Lanez's father and stepmother after the verdict was read.
Joe Budden Is Not A Fan Of Megan Thee Stallion: ‘I Don’t Like That Girl’
Joe Budden has admitted that he doesn’t like Megan Thee Stallion, adding that his opinion of the Houston rapper has been impacted by her relationship with people he knows. The Joe Budden Podcast crew discussed Tory Lanez‘s ongoing court case on episode 586 featuring DJ Akademiks, which was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday (December 15).
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Stylist Testifies, LA County DA Looking For Missing Ex-Bodyguard: Report
As we head into week two of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial, more interesting testimony is coming out on the stand. Previously we heard from the shooting victim herself, as well as her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris. Now, other figures such as her former stylist, EJ King, have been sharing the details that they recall from that fateful night.
Listen to Tory Lanez admit that he shot Megan Thee Stallion (video)
On Dec. 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Since the shooting occurred in 2020, there has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether Lanez really shot Megan, and people still questioned it after he was found guilty. Any lingering doubts...
Megan Thee Stallion Testifies on Day 2 of Trial, Says She Wishes Tory Lanez Killed Her in 2020 Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion testified yesterday in the 2020 shooting incident involving herself and Tory Lanez. According to reports, Megan was on the stand for 45 minutes on Tuesday morning, and her post-lunch testimony got even more emotional. Megan even said that she wishes Tory Lanez had just killed her during the 2020 shooting incident so she wouldn’t have to be on the stand.
Megan Thee Stallion Scores Early Victory In $1M Legal Battle With 1501 Certified Ent.
Harris County, TX - Megan Thee Stallion has scored an early victory in her bitter legal battle with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. According to Rolling Stone, a Texas judge sided with the Houston rap star on Wednesday (December 28) by rejecting 1501’s request to rule that her 2021 project Something For Thee Hotties doesn’t qualify as an album under her contract.
Joe Budden Believes Rappers Should Take 'Hip Hop SAT Test' Before Getting Record Deal
Joe Budden thinks the bar needs to be raised in Hip Hop, and believes one way to do that is to make rappers take a “Hip Hop SAT” before a label signs them. The former Slaughterhouse lyricist appeared as a guest on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, where he and co-hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings spoke about the oversaturation of the podcast market.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Battle Against 1501 Moving To Trial
Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment is officially going to trial after the Houston rapper scored an early legal win. Rolling Stone reported a judge sided with the 27-year-old musician in a pre-trial ruling. According to the outlet, a Texas judge declined the record label’s request to claim the 2021 project Something for Thee Hotties did not count as an album in the rapper’s, legal name Megan Pete, contract terms. 1501, founded by Carl Crawford, made the request in September 2021 and argued the court should dismiss the pending trial under these circumstances. More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Is The...
Tory Lanez Fans Petition for Appeal in Meg Thee Stallion Verdict, Attacking Jury, Jay-Z
Tory Lanez's family and friends are banding together to help him avoid prison time ... and they're going after the jury, the music industry, Jay-Z and even suggesting Tory is a sacrificial lamb to do a solid for African American women. Soon after Tory was convicted for shooting Meg Thee...
Tory Lanez’s Damning Jail Call Leaks, Sparking Support for Megan Thee Stallion
In July 2020, Megan Thee Stallion alleged that fellow rapper Tory Lanez had shot her in the feet. Earlier this month, a jury convicted Lanez on three felony counts—ostensibly bringing an end to years of debate regarding what had transpired between the two after a party at Kylie Jenner’s home. On social media, however, support for Lanez has lingered among diehard fans who remain unconvinced by official reporting on the trial. Newly leaked audio of Lanez’s jail call to Megan’s former friend, Kelsey Harris, might help turn that tide.Tory Lanez's jail call to Kelsey Harris has leaked onlinehttps://t.co/YTYUmFIV6W pic.twitter.com/LAuMYSMHSD— philip...
Megan Thee Stallion is hoping to win another court case
Megan Thee Stallion previously filed a lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment over its definition of an album, with Megan accusing the label of trying to keep her tied into her contract. By contrast, 1501 Certified Entertainment insists that Megan’s Something For Thee Hotties compilation does not constitute an album, meaning...
Barbara Walters’ Daughter: Everything To Know About Her Only Child Jacqueline
Barbara Walters was known as the first female news anchor on an evening news program. The news icon was not married at the time of her death, but her most recent marriage was to Merv Adelson. Barbara died on Dec. 30, 2022. From The View, Today, 20/20, and ABC Evening...
Megan Thee Stallion Has Another Win In Court Against Current Record Label 1501 Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion and her label 1501 Entertainment will be heading to court after a judge denied the label’s pre-trial motion.
