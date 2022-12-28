Nick Saban and his staff have put together a stacked 2023 recruiting class for Alabama Football. The class consists of 28 highly-touted players, including seven 5-stars. Is it possible the Crimson Tide land an eighth 5-star recruit? Cornerback Cormani McClain is one of the best high school football players in the country, and he could still be on the table for Coach Saban and company. A Miami commit, McClain decided at the last minute not to sign in the early signing period. By not signing early, he gives Alabama two more months to sell him on the idea of playing in Tuscaloosa.

