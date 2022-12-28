Some 1,600 bats found a temporary home this week in the attic of a Houston Humane Society director, but it wasn't because they made it their roost. It was a temporary recovery space for the flying mammals after they lost their grip and plunged to the pavement after going into hypothermic shock during the city's recent cold snap.On Wednesday, hundreds were released back to their habitats -- two Houston-area bridges -- after wildlife rescuers scooped them up and saved them by administering fluids and keeping them warm in incubators."These poor babies were rescued from the ground minutes away from freezing...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO