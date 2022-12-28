Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
houstononthecheap.com
10 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of December 30, 2022 include Rockin’ New Year’s Noon Bash, Noon Year’s Eve at Citycentre, and more!
Our picks for things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of December 30 include Rockin’ New Year’s Noon Bash, Noon Year’s Eve at Citycentre, Holiday Toy and Light Up Trees Workshops, NYE Party at Cidercade Houston, & more!. Are you looking for things to do...
fox26houston.com
Houston woman fighting Stage 4 cancer gets married at Memorial Hermann
HOUSTON - A Houston couple rushed to get married in an unlikely place. Doctors and medical workers at Memorial Hermann put plans in place to help them say their "I do's" while in the hospital! Now the newlyweds are sharing their special story of love as they hope to gain strength, physically and emotionally, in the new year.
Over 1,000 bats plunge to ground in Houston amid frigid temps
Some 1,600 bats found a temporary home this week in the attic of a Houston Humane Society director, but it wasn't because they made it their roost. It was a temporary recovery space for the flying mammals after they lost their grip and plunged to the pavement after going into hypothermic shock during the city's recent cold snap.On Wednesday, hundreds were released back to their habitats -- two Houston-area bridges -- after wildlife rescuers scooped them up and saved them by administering fluids and keeping them warm in incubators."These poor babies were rescued from the ground minutes away from freezing...
Texas Card House Adding Onto Spring Location
The adjacent space will be renovated to make more room for the private social club.
Complex
Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Hosts Houston Toy Drive for 1,000 Families
On Christmas Eve, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation hosted a toy drive in Houston for 1,000 families. The third annual Winter Wonderland and Toy Drive, the musician and several members of his family gave out toys in the neighborhood of Sunnyside. In addition to the toys, they also gifted Roku TVs and pairs of his recent Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP ‘Black Phantom’ sneakers. The shoes launched earlier this month, and came in a mostly black colorway that saw him iterate on his popular collab with Nike.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
Despite all the growth of restaurants in Houston, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene in 2022. See the reasons why 17 of them had to close.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
tedmag.com
Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
Bourbon lovers form line outside Spec's in Midtown for special release of marked down bottles
Why not ring in the new year with a nice glass of bourbon? You can get what Spec's is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price in its special bourbon release.
Yes, fireworks are illegal in Houston city limits
HOUSTON — It’s that time of the year when fireworks and gunfire could light up the night skies on New Year's Eve, but in the city limits of Houston, both are illegal. “It is illegal, let me underscore illegal and dangerous, let me underscore dangerous to fire a gun into the air,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
realtynewsreport.com
Skyscraper Becoming 1300 Apartments – Largest Resi Redo Ever
NEW YORK – (Realty News Report) – The largest ever office-to-residential conversion project in the United States is underway – the transformation of a 1.1 million SF skyscraper into 1,300 apartments. Financing has been secured for the project, which is called 25 Water Street, Newmark reported. Newmark...
Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds
The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
fortbendfocus.com
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Renames Main Pavilion After Generous Donation
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has renamed its Main Pavilion after a generous donation from two longtime patients. The Bhalla Main Pavilion is named after Col. Raj and Kanwal Bhalla. The Bhallas have lived in Sugar Land since 1994 and have been patients at the hospital since it opened its doors in 1998. In remarks given during a ceremony on Friday, December 9, 2022, Col. Bhalla said their Sikh faith regards service to others as a form of worship – a Sanskrit term known as “sewa.”
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
Westheimer Road ramp to Loop 610 to close Jan. 3 for several months
As work continues on a project to build new connector ramps at Loop 610 and Hwy. 59 in southwest Houston, a closure is set to begin Jan. 3 that will shut down Loop 610's southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transporation...
Organic Halal Burger Joint Planned for Pearland
OMG! Burger is more than burgers with a variety of other menu options available.
Watch: Texas woman stores hundreds of 'cold-stunned' bats in her attic
More than a thousand 'cold-stunned' bats were rescued by the Houston Humane Society in Texas, after falling off bridges in frigid weather.
Lupe Tortilla Adding Two Greater Houston Spots
Tex-Mex favorites and margaritas are offered at this restaurant.
