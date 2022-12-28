ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Walter Rhein

Opinion: Denying Gender Identity Is No Different Than Denying Religion

There have been a lot of discussions lately about the concept of gender identity. People like to make dismissive statements and say that they don’t understand pronouns. It’s not that hard to understand when you think about it in terms of any other form of identity. Identity is not a simple topic. You are more than your name. You are more than your job. You are more than the number of children you have. You are more than your religion. You are more than your sexual orientation. You are more than your gender.
The Jewish Press

‘Black People Are The Real Jews’

Black Hebrew Israelites are getting the attention that they didn’t when they spent decades screaming antisemitic and racist slurs in urban centers, killed four people in two separate attacks in New York and New Jersey (one that took place on Chanukah) and provoked the Covington Catholic incident. That last...
Essence

What Is It About Black Women’s Power That Some White Men Find So Offensive?

The advances of powerful Black women, who have historically existed at the bottom rung of the social ladder, are an affront to the deepest sensibilities of the white male power structure. Howard Stern is “uncomfortable” with how Oprah Winfrey “flaunts” her fortune. On his radio show, the notorious shock jock...
The Crusader Newspaper

THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA

There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Was Not Founded on Christian Beliefs

I see the statement all the time in response to my articles. “Well, America was founded on Christian beliefs, therefore we should have prayer in school!”. There are many different forms of this statement that are deployed for many different purposes. However, I never see the argument deployed in defense of programs that are meant to heal the sick or feed the hungry.
New York Post

Cambridge Dictionary changes definition of ‘man’ and ‘woman’

Cambridge Dictionary is being criticized by conservatives on social media for altering the definitions of the words “man” and “woman” to include people who identify as a gender other than their biological sex.  The definition of woman, which previously represented the longstanding view on sex, now states that a woman is “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” Similarly, a man is now defined as “an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” This change was met with...
DOPE Quick Reads

Christian group recently had a reservation canceled same-day- Say it was due to the group's well-known religious beliefs

Metzger Bar and Butchery recently canceled the reservation of a Christian group with well-known religious beliefs against marriage between the same genders and abortion rights. The faith-based group, the Family Foundation, is a conservative Christian organization that felt that the restaurant's decision not to serve their party because of the group's religious and political views was "alarming and disgraceful." [i]
Anthony James

Straight Parents Ban Children From Visiting Gay Couple - "They Might Have Bad Influence"

This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as told to me by a family friend present at the time; it is used with permission. Before I get into today's fascinating topic, I'd like to ask three questions that have been bothering me: Do you think that the parents are right? Do you think it's acceptable for people to be treated differently because of their life choices? Most importantly, is being gay a negative influence on society? Many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Robert M'call

Uncovering the Myths Surrounding America's Founding and Religion

Spain's Principal WarshipsvPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. It’s no secret that North America is rooted in independent nationalist pride. Escaping the rule of Great Britain and obtaining complete independence in 1776 will always give Americans an excuse to be proud. But our journey to the civilized country we are today also embedded in slavery, the Trail of Tears and the manifest destiny we still manage to claim is ours for the taking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy