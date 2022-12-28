Read full article on original website
WEAR
Pensacola residents, businesses weigh in on missing New Year's 'Pelican Drop' tradition
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The countdown to a new year is on. Tourists and locals alike will be packing into Downtown Pensacola this weekend. While there will be a fireworks show from Seville Tower, a beloved tradition is once again missing. There is no word yet on when the "Pelican Drop"...
WEAR
Report: Two men carjack man at Escambia County Tom Thumb during Facebook Marketplace sale
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men carjacked a man Wednesday night in Escambia County as he was selling his car through Facebook Marketplace, according to an arrest report. Gildon is being held in Escambia County Jail on $155,000 bond, while Kerley is being held on $105,000 bond. The incident happened...
WEAR
America's Honor Flag arrives in Northwest Florida ahead of Corporal Ray Hamilton's funeral
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The community continues to honor fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff Corporal Ray Hamilton. A moving tribute took place at Pensacola's International Airport where America's Honor Flag was delivered for his funeral. The Honor Flag has a long standing tradition of honoring our nation's fallen heroes. And now...
WEAR
3 charged with stealing trailer from woman's Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men and a woman were arrested for allegedly stealing a trailer and other items from a woman's Escambia County home. 43-year-old James Casey of Cantonment, 36-year-old Miranda Cardwell of Cantonment and 38-year-old Clovis McClellan of Pensacola are all charged with:. Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure.
WEAR
Shelters take in animals after Pensacola Humane Society staff quit amid board controversy
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There are new developments Thursday in the saga unfolding at the Pensacola Humane Society. WEAR News first reported on this topic earlier this month, after an anonymous letter was released making allegations of mismanagement and misappropriation of funds by the Board of Directors. Thursday, staff and volunteers...
WEAR
Firefighters investigate after fire breaks out at Pensacola's Apple Market
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Firefighters are on scene after a fire broke out at a grocery store in Pensacola Friday night. According to officials, the fire took place at the Apple Market on Scenic Highway around 7 p.m. Officials say, the Pensacola Fire Department has since put out the flames. According...
WEAR
Forbes lists Pensacola among Top 10 cities to live in Florida in 2022
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola is listed as one of the best places to live in Florida in 2022, according to a report from Forbes Advisor. Out of all of the Sunshine State's cities, Pensacola ranked in the Top 10 for best places to live. Pensacola ranked #10, just behind Tallahassee,...
WEAR
Community, former council member protests against tree removal in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Trees may be coming down in Pensacola, but it's sparking reaction from community members. A protest was held on 12th Avenue and Summit Boulevard Thursday morning in response to signs posted in the area. The signs read, "Tree removal permit applied for." Former city council member Sherri...
WEAR
'State of shock': Family pleads for man wanted in Escambia County stabbing to turn self in
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search continues for Tamondo Reuben, the man wanted on attempted homicide charges for stabbing his girlfriend and her son several times on Monday afternoon in Pensacola. The suspect's family is revealing more to us about his relationship with the victims -- and a plea, to...
WEAR
Deputies arrest man wanted for double-stabbing in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have arrested the man wanted for stabbing two people in Escambia County earlier this week. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office tells WEAR News that 48-year-old Tamondo Reuben, of Pensacola, was taken into custody Thursday morning without incident. He is being held in Escambia County jail on no bond.
WEAR
Pensacola Beach to host New Year's Eve fireworks show
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks display this weekend. The fireworks will launch Saturday night at midnight overlooking the Santa Rosa Sound from the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. This year's annual firework show was initially canceled because of budget...
WEAR
'Already knew who did it': Family of victims in Escambia County double-stabbing speaks out
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family of the woman and her son stabbed Monday in Escambia County spoke with WEAR News Thursday. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office searched since Monday for Tamondo Reuben, who they say stabbed the woman in the chest, and stabbed her son 15 times. A tip led...
WEAR
Okaloosa County to lower flags in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Flags will be lowered to half-staff Saturday in honor of Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton. Governor Ron DeSantis sent out a memorandum directing the flags be lowered at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Okaloosa County Courthouse and the City Hall of Crestview from sunrise to sunset.
WEAR
'Navarre Beach Lifeguards' to hold tryouts for 2023 season
NAVARRE, Fla. -- "Navarre Beach Lifeguards" is hiring for the 2023 season. They're holding tryouts next Saturday at the UWF Aquatic Center at 8 a.m. To qualify for the tryouts you must be at least 16-years-old, be able to swim 500 meters in 10 minutes or less and run 1.5 miles in 15 minutes or less.
WEAR
'We were fighting': Arrest report reveals new details in Crestview murder
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The arrest report for the man charged with murdering his wife Wednesday morning in Crestview sheds more light on the domestic violence incident. Camden Barnum, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around 4 a.m. inside their home on Nun Drive.
WEAR
Parties, fireworks and more: New Year's Eve in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Looking for a fun New Year's Eve night in Downtown Pensacola? You'll have plenty of options. A fireworks show will take place at midnight from atop the Seville Tower building at the corner of Palafox and Government streets. Beforehand, several bars and restaurants will be hosting parties....
WEAR
2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras 12th Night Celebration - Jan. 6
Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc. will be kicking off the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras Season on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, with the annual Pensacola Mardi Gras 12th Night Celebration and Mardi Gras Season Kick-Off in Downtown Pensacola presented by Wind Creek Hotel and Casino. On Friday January 6th, 2023 the streets will begin to close at 3 pm and are expected to be fully closed by 4 pm so that the floats may be escorted in and lined up accordingly. Pensacola Mardi Gras now has over 90 Krewes, with the best Krewes bringing their floats for this annual kick-off to the Mardi Gras season and blessing of the fleet.
WEAR
Cantonment woman charged with exploiting ex-husband's parents pleads not guilty
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Cantonment woman charged with allegedly opening fraudulent credit accounts through her ex-husband's parents and stealing from them filed a written plea of not guilty this week. Samantha Perea, 36, filed the written plea Tuesday and has waived her Dec. 30 court appearance. Perea was arrested...
WEAR
Okaloosa County man sentenced to 25 years prison for drug trafficking charges
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to charges related to drug trafficking. 41-year-old Kendall Brown, of Okaloosa County, pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WEAR
Crews search for missing person after boating accident on Yellow River
HOLT, Fla. -- Crews are searching Friday for a person who is missing from a sinking vessel in the Yellow River. The search is ongoing in the 4000-block of Log Lake Road near Holt in Okaloosa County. According to FWC, a boating accident happened a quarter mile east of the...
