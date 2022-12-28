Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc. will be kicking off the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras Season on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, with the annual Pensacola Mardi Gras 12th Night Celebration and Mardi Gras Season Kick-Off in Downtown Pensacola presented by Wind Creek Hotel and Casino. On Friday January 6th, 2023 the streets will begin to close at 3 pm and are expected to be fully closed by 4 pm so that the floats may be escorted in and lined up accordingly. Pensacola Mardi Gras now has over 90 Krewes, with the best Krewes bringing their floats for this annual kick-off to the Mardi Gras season and blessing of the fleet.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO