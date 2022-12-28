ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

3 charged with stealing trailer from woman's Escambia County home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men and a woman were arrested for allegedly stealing a trailer and other items from a woman's Escambia County home. 43-year-old James Casey of Cantonment, 36-year-old Miranda Cardwell of Cantonment and 38-year-old Clovis McClellan of Pensacola are all charged with:. Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies arrest man wanted for double-stabbing in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have arrested the man wanted for stabbing two people in Escambia County earlier this week. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office tells WEAR News that 48-year-old Tamondo Reuben, of Pensacola, was taken into custody Thursday morning without incident. He is being held in Escambia County jail on no bond.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Beach to host New Year's Eve fireworks show

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks display this weekend. The fireworks will launch Saturday night at midnight overlooking the Santa Rosa Sound from the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. This year's annual firework show was initially canceled because of budget...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County to lower flags in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Flags will be lowered to half-staff Saturday in honor of Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton. Governor Ron DeSantis sent out a memorandum directing the flags be lowered at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Okaloosa County Courthouse and the City Hall of Crestview from sunrise to sunset.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

'Navarre Beach Lifeguards' to hold tryouts for 2023 season

NAVARRE, Fla. -- "Navarre Beach Lifeguards" is hiring for the 2023 season. They're holding tryouts next Saturday at the UWF Aquatic Center at 8 a.m. To qualify for the tryouts you must be at least 16-years-old, be able to swim 500 meters in 10 minutes or less and run 1.5 miles in 15 minutes or less.
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Parties, fireworks and more: New Year's Eve in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Looking for a fun New Year's Eve night in Downtown Pensacola? You'll have plenty of options. A fireworks show will take place at midnight from atop the Seville Tower building at the corner of Palafox and Government streets. Beforehand, several bars and restaurants will be hosting parties....
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras 12th Night Celebration - Jan. 6

Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc. will be kicking off the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras Season on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, with the annual Pensacola Mardi Gras 12th Night Celebration and Mardi Gras Season Kick-Off in Downtown Pensacola presented by Wind Creek Hotel and Casino. On Friday January 6th, 2023 the streets will begin to close at 3 pm and are expected to be fully closed by 4 pm so that the floats may be escorted in and lined up accordingly. Pensacola Mardi Gras now has over 90 Krewes, with the best Krewes bringing their floats for this annual kick-off to the Mardi Gras season and blessing of the fleet.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County man sentenced to 25 years prison for drug trafficking charges

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to charges related to drug trafficking. 41-year-old Kendall Brown, of Okaloosa County, pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

