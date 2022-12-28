Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 6-6; Louisiana Tech 7-5 The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs won both of their matches against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners last season (79-63 and 95-71) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Louisiana Tech and Texas-San Antonio will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thomas Assembly Center. Louisiana Tech should still be riding high after a win, while the Roadrunners will be looking to right the ship.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO