Fourth Down Woes, Turnovers Sink Ole Miss in Bowl Game vs. Texas Tech
There was a massive discrepancy in fourth down efficiency in Wednesday night's Texas Bowl, and Ole Miss suffered as a result.
247Sports
A look at North Texas' early signees and team needs going forward
As the early signing period came to a close, North Texas found itself with only two signings. It was expected that the coaching turnaround from Seth Littrell to Eric Morris would present some struggles in the recruiting front. UNT commits Dylan Brown-Turner (linebacker, Dallas South Oak Cliff) and Jahbari Kuykendall (running back, Houston Westside) did not sign on early signing day.
CBS Sports
Louisiana Tech vs. Texas-San Antonio: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 6-6; Louisiana Tech 7-5 The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs won both of their matches against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners last season (79-63 and 95-71) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Louisiana Tech and Texas-San Antonio will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thomas Assembly Center. Louisiana Tech should still be riding high after a win, while the Roadrunners will be looking to right the ship.
extrainningsoftball.com
Softball Tragedy: 2027 Extra Elite 100 Infielder Morgan “Mo” Wilson of Alliance 12U National Champion Impact Gold Dies at Age 13
Heartbreaking news from the club softball world as Morgan “Mo” Wilson, a talented Class of 2027 infielder/utility player on the Impact Gold National 2K9 team—winners of the Alliance 12U Nationals this past summer—has died (cause of death hasn’t been released). Morgan was a middle schooler...
Doc Rivers answers the question: ‘Can Pelicans win NBA title?’
Rivers was impressed by what he saw from the Pelicans. So, we asked the coach who won an NBA title with Boston in 2008 the obvious question.
Texas Tech, Ole Miss Honor Mike Leach at Texas Bowl
The late Mississippi State coach led the Red Raiders to five bowl wins in 10 seasons.
Red Raiders Ride Complementary Football to Texas Bowl Win Over Ole Miss
It was a dominant performance on both sides of the ball for the Red Raiders in their blowout Texas Bowl win.
