Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:01 p.m. EST
Major winter storms dump on California, Upper Midwest. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Major winter storms are dumping on California and a stretch of the Upper Midwest — as a possible tornado damaged homes in the South. A Delta jet went off an icy taxiway after landing in a snowstorm in Minneapolis on Tuesday but no passengers were injured. Delta Air Lines says the Airbus A320 from Los Cabos, Mexico, landed safely, but then the nose gear of the plane “exited the taxiway while turning toward the gate due to icy conditions.” To the south, a possible tornado damaged homes, downed trees and flipped a vehicle on its side in Montgomery, Alabama, early Wednesday. In Southern California, forecasters say it's “all systems go” for a major storm to sweep over the area Wednesday and Thursday.
Cuban migrants flow into Florida Keys, overwhelm officials
More than 500 Cuban immigrants have come ashore in the Florida Keys since the weekend, the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island
Southwest Claims ‘Solid Progress’ on Refunds Amid New Delays
Just days after Southwest Airlines’ antiquated systems caused catastrophic delays over the holidays, Twitter was abuzz with complaints about more delays on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the company had said Friday that it was back to normal and claimed on Tuesday that it was making “solid progress” on refunding passengers who got stuck in the holiday meltdown. Customers tweeted on Tuesday that crews let them know that either the weather system was down or there was not enough weather information so no planes could take off, according to NBC News. The airline said Tuesday that third-party vendor IBM “experienced a brief outage in their service that provides weather data prior to Southwest dispatching flights'” and it expected “only minor delays.” Read it at NBC News
Wild weather driven by roiling Pacific, nature and warming
In a world getting used to extreme weather, 2023 is starting out more bonkers than ever and meteorologists are saying it’s natural weather weirdness with a bit of help from human-caused climate change. Much of what’s causing problems worldwide is coming out of a roiling Pacific Ocean, transported by...
A sexy Vegas circus paid $2.5 million in cash to buy a California town in the Mojave Desert and build a 'permanent Burning Man'
Spiegelworld bought Nipton, California (population: 25) last year, but it'll be a long road to turn the town into the "circus village" of its dreams.
EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing of passengers from China, in a move that is likely to upset Beijing and has already been criticized by the global airline industry. Following a week of...
Groups urge GOP House leaders to condemn political violence
Dozens of military veterans have hand-delivered letters to top Republicans in the U.S. House, calling on them to publicly condemn political violence as the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol approaches
By helping Rohingya women, Canada can do the right thing and demonstrate global leadership
The UN Security Council recently adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in more than seven decades. The resolution demanded an end to the violence and called on Myamnar’s military junta to release all political prisoners. In 2021, the military seized power in the country in a violent coup that saw thousands killed and jailed. In 2022, Canada announced its long awaited Indo-Pacific strategy. The strategy focuses on deepening economic ties with Pacific countries and boosting Canada’s military and cyber security in the region. The strategy also states that Canada will “speak up for universal human rights” and defend “human rights in...
Amazon Labor Union Taps Legal Expert as Colorado Warehouse Logs Employee Death
An Amazon employee died at a Colorado fulfillment center on Dec. 27, marking another on-the-clock passing that occurred at one of the e-commerce giant’s warehouses. Rick Jacobs, 61, is the identified worker who passed away, according to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed the death happened at the Colorado Springs, Col. Amazon warehouse, and that his death was not work related. An Amazon spokesperson told local TV news affiliate KKTV 11 Jacobs had a heart attack just a few minutes before his shift ended at 5 a.m. Several people were around Jacobs the time and at...
Desperation is driving latest surge of Cuban rafters arriving in the Florida Keys
In an end-of-year video message for social media, Cuba’s leader, Miguel Díaz-Canel, recently acknowledged that 2022 was “one of the most challenging of Cuba’s revolutionary history.” He then admitted that 2023 “could be even more difficult,” but that, he added, would be “an attractive challenge for all who feel revolutionary.”
Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel
In the final weeks of 2022, the Democrat-led U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol disclosed thousands of pages of transcripts of interviews the panel’s members and staff conducted with key witnesses. The transcripts were central to a committee report released in December that held Donald Trump responsible for the 2021 […] The post Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker
WASHINGTON – U.S. House Republicans’ stalemate over who should lead the chamber for the next two years dragged on Wednesday, with Kevin McCarthy failing to get the votes needed to become speaker on two more ballots. The second day of floor votes saw 21 GOP lawmakers vote against the California congressman, despite ongoing efforts to […] The post U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
