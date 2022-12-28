Just days after Southwest Airlines’ antiquated systems caused catastrophic delays over the holidays, Twitter was abuzz with complaints about more delays on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the company had said Friday that it was back to normal and claimed on Tuesday that it was making “solid progress” on refunding passengers who got stuck in the holiday meltdown. Customers tweeted on Tuesday that crews let them know that either the weather system was down or there was not enough weather information so no planes could take off, according to NBC News. The airline said Tuesday that third-party vendor IBM “experienced a brief outage in their service that provides weather data prior to Southwest dispatching flights'” and it expected “only minor delays.” Read it at NBC News

12 MINUTES AGO