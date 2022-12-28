Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Related
Berkowitz Earns Dean’s Award at Colgate
ASHLAND – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Natick resident Halle Berkowitz, a graduate of Natick High, earned the award.
Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66
NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
Goin Makes Honors List at Pomfret School
ASHLAND – Amari Goin of Ashland, from the Class of 2025, was named to the Fall 2022 Honors List at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Amari earned a grade point average of at least 3.330 and received no grade lower than a B. Founded in 1894,...
Youth in Grades K-9 Can Enter National Garden Club’s Youth Poetry Contest
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Garden Club is inviting local students to enter the National Garden Club’s Youth Poetry Contest. The Theme for 2022-23 is ‘Seeds, Trees, and Bees… Oh-My – Celebrating the Diversity of Nature.’. The purpose of this annual contest is to encourage young...
Free COVID Testing at Project Beacon Site at St. Tarcisius Church Hall
FRAMINGHAM – With winter and the holidays upon us, more people are traveling and gathering together indoors. Celebrations could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Project Beacon test sites, including at St. Tarcisius Church Hall, Framingham, are ready to serve test takers. Appointments are easy to schedule and take...
Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee Announces Local Talent Participating at State House & TD Garden Events
BOSTON – The Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee today, December 29, announced a line-up of local talent acts that will participate in the swearing-in ceremony at the State House and the inaugural celebration at the TD Garden. “It was important for these inaugural celebrations to encompass the geographically diverse gifts we...
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, Naval Veteran & Dentist
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, a life-long resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the beloved son of Attilio and Carolina (Ponti) Soma. Andy graduated from Framingham High School in 1944. Throughout his undergraduate years he was a three-sport athlete in...
King Philip Wins Holiday Hoopla Defeating Flyers in Finals
FRAMINGHAM – The King Philip Regional boys basketball team won the Framingham Holiday Hoopla tourney today, December 29 at Framingham High. King Philip defeated Framingham High 74-66 in the finals. “Dug ourselves a 23 point hole in the 3rd, battled back to within 3 but couldn’t dig ourselves all...
Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, Truck Driver
MILLBURY – Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a long illness. Larry leaves his loving wife of 25 years, Denise (Donovan) Rudolph; children Lisa Ann (Rudolph) Lyons and her husband Todd of South Grafton, Kevin Rudolph of Boston, Michelle Howerton of Milford and Larry Howerton of Natick, Heather (Donovan) Ouellette and her husband Leon Jr. and Kristin Donovan of Millbury; his grandchildren Michael and Danny Higgins, Daisy and Betsy O’Reilly, Vincent Ruscitti and his wife Katelyn, Nicholas Rudolph, Landen Remillard, and his great grandchild Enzo Ruscitti. He also leaves his siblings, Robert Rudolph and his wife Toby of Deerfield Beach, FL, Donna Rudolph and her partner Carolyn Machado of Framingham, Janny Howerton and her husband Kenny of Newnan, GA, and Kelly Felzmann and her husband Frank of Bellingham, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Alice (Carney) Rudolph and Lawrence Edward Rudolph Sr., his brothers Jackie and Stevie Rudolph, and grandson Owen Higgins.
Helen Dameski Bonzagni, 92
NATICK – Helen Dameski Bonzagni passed away in her home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at age 92. Helen is survived by her three children Suzanne Leon of Natick, Elizabeth DeLuca of Dover, and Andrew Bonzagni of Concord, two sons-in-law, Paul Leon and James DeLuca, as well as eight grandchildren and many lifelong friends.
Marine Hired as Framingham’s New Veterans Services Assistant
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has hired a Marine as its new Veterans Services Assistant. Jennifer Sawvelle, a U.S. Marine, comes to the City of Framingham from the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center. She started December 12 and will work under Veterans Services Director Kathleen Lang. Hired in 2021,...
Chicopee Defeats Framingham In Finals of Holiday Hoopla
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham high girls basketball team lost to Chicopee High in the finals of the Framingham High Holiday Hoopla tourney today, December 29, at Framingham High. The final score was 62-58 Chicopee. Framingham High senior captains Katie Regan and Selina Monestime were named to the all-star team.
Gloria M. Aspesi, 87, Retired Juniper Hill Principal
SOUTHBOROUGH – Gloria M. Aspesi, 87, of Southborough and West Dennis, passed away on December 23, 2022, following a long illness. She was the daughter of Peter and Rose Aspesi. Gloria graduated from Peters High School in Southborough and received both her Bachelor of Science in Education and Master...
Framingham Promotes Dellasanta To Assistant Library Director
FRAMINGHAM – In December of 2011, Dawn Dellasanta was made the Head of Branch Experience for the Framingham Public Library. This year, she was promoted to the Assistant Library Director position. Dellesanta replaces Deb Hinkle, who left in April 2022, after starting in March 2021. She is second in...
Town of Natick Advertising For Assistant Director of Programs & Services
NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for an Assistant Director of Programs & Services in the Department of Community Services. he purpose of this position is to ensure the effective oversight and operations of programs and services offered by Community Services Department. The position is responsible for developing, managing, and evaluating direct & supportive services, (teen center, adaptive programs, aquatics, drama & nature) to meet the needs of a diverse and multi-generational constituency.
Leonard Johnson, 81, U.S. Marine
MARLBOROUGH – Leonard Johnson, 81, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at UMass Memorial Hospital – Leominster Campus. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Clayton and Alice (Greene) Johnson. Raised in Framingham, Lenny left high school early to enlist in the United States...
Patterson & Wong Inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society
BATON ROUGE – Two Framingham residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Kyra Patterson at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science University. Lucille Wong at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy...
Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Tours Framingham Headquarters
FRAMINGHAM – Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them.
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts Skaltsas
BATON ROUGE – An Ashland resident was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Leonora Skaltsas is a students at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science University. She is among approximately...
Healey and Driscoll Name Scott Reed as Chief Legal Counsel
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll today, December 29, announced that they will appoint Paige Scott Reed as Chief Legal Counsel. Scott Reed is currently a Partner at Prince Lobel Tye LLP. She will be the first Black woman appointed to the position in Massachusetts...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0