ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Berkowitz Earns Dean’s Award at Colgate

ASHLAND – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Natick resident Halle Berkowitz, a graduate of Natick High, earned the award.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66

NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Goin Makes Honors List at Pomfret School

ASHLAND – Amari Goin of Ashland, from the Class of 2025, was named to the Fall 2022 Honors List at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Amari earned a grade point average of at least 3.330 and received no grade lower than a B. Founded in 1894,...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, Naval Veteran & Dentist

Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, a life-long resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the beloved son of Attilio and Carolina (Ponti) Soma. Andy graduated from Framingham High School in 1944. Throughout his undergraduate years he was a three-sport athlete in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, Truck Driver

MILLBURY – Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a long illness. Larry leaves his loving wife of 25 years, Denise (Donovan) Rudolph; children Lisa Ann (Rudolph) Lyons and her husband Todd of South Grafton, Kevin Rudolph of Boston, Michelle Howerton of Milford and Larry Howerton of Natick, Heather (Donovan) Ouellette and her husband Leon Jr. and Kristin Donovan of Millbury; his grandchildren Michael and Danny Higgins, Daisy and Betsy O’Reilly, Vincent Ruscitti and his wife Katelyn, Nicholas Rudolph, Landen Remillard, and his great grandchild Enzo Ruscitti. He also leaves his siblings, Robert Rudolph and his wife Toby of Deerfield Beach, FL, Donna Rudolph and her partner Carolyn Machado of Framingham, Janny Howerton and her husband Kenny of Newnan, GA, and Kelly Felzmann and her husband Frank of Bellingham, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Alice (Carney) Rudolph and Lawrence Edward Rudolph Sr., his brothers Jackie and Stevie Rudolph, and grandson Owen Higgins.
MILLBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Helen Dameski Bonzagni, 92

NATICK – Helen Dameski Bonzagni passed away in her home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at age 92. Helen is survived by her three children Suzanne Leon of Natick, Elizabeth DeLuca of Dover, and Andrew Bonzagni of Concord, two sons-in-law, Paul Leon and James DeLuca, as well as eight grandchildren and many lifelong friends.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Town of Natick Advertising For Assistant Director of Programs & Services

NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for an Assistant Director of Programs & Services in the Department of Community Services. he purpose of this position is to ensure the effective oversight and operations of programs and services offered by Community Services Department. The position is responsible for developing, managing, and evaluating direct & supportive services, (teen center, adaptive programs, aquatics, drama & nature) to meet the needs of a diverse and multi-generational constituency.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Leonard Johnson, 81, U.S. Marine

MARLBOROUGH – Leonard Johnson, 81, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at UMass Memorial Hospital – Leominster Campus. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Clayton and Alice (Greene) Johnson. Raised in Framingham, Lenny left high school early to enlist in the United States...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Patterson & Wong Inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society

BATON ROUGE – Two Framingham residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Kyra Patterson at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science University. Lucille Wong at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Tours Framingham Headquarters

FRAMINGHAM – Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts Skaltsas

BATON ROUGE – An Ashland resident was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Leonora Skaltsas is a students at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science University. She is among approximately...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy