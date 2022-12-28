ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon returns next week to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Marion County

An annual bowling event to benefit the Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is returning to Ocala next week. The 12th Annual Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon will take place on Thursday, January 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at AMF Galaxy West Lanes, which is located at 1818 SW 17th Street. The theme of this year’s event is “Jurassic Bowl,” and participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Jurassic movie character.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

A Friday roundup of local events and activities

The Villages is located in the center of Florida’s sweetest spot for outdoor adventures, heritage festivals, cultural destinations and new experiences. Here are some ways to explore the communities surrounding The Villages this week, compiled by Daily Sun reporter Abby Bittner. Light Up Ceremony (7 and 8 p.m. today...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 1)

Residents of rural northwest Marion County and the conservation group Save Our Rural Areas (SORA) tenaciously fought against proposed projects within the Farmland Preservation Area (FPA) and outside the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) this year, ultimately filing lawsuits to stop two massive developments from proceeding after the Board of County Commissioners approved them.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man arrested in court as result of driving golf cart on roadway

A Leesburg man was arrested in open court when he appeared on a charge of driving a golf court on U.S. Hwy. 27. The arrestee, 58-year-old Christopher David Williams had been caught by a Lake County deputy operating a golf cart on the highway on Dec. 4, three days after he had been put on probation for a drunk driving arrest which occurred in August. His driving while suspended charge was continued to Dec. 28 before the same judge who had sentenced him to probation for the earlier DUI.
LEESBURG, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man arrested for molestation of 15-year-old child

A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl multiple times over Christmas week. Deputies charged Gabriel Richard Munoz, 22, for making repeated sexual advancements on the girl from Dec. 21 to 26. He made sexual comments, inappropriately touched the girl over her clothing and molested her at one point, according to her account in the arrest report.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala’s holiday schedule to impact residential garbage pickup next week

City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. According to the city, the residential and commercial sanitation schedule for the week of Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6 will be as follows:. Residential sanitation and Waste Pro...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua County man arrested after allegations of molestation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is behind bars after being accused of molesting a teen girl. Gabriel Munoz, 22, was arrested Wednesday on the charge of lewd and lascivious molestation. According to the arrest report, on December 18th, Munoz touched the victim’s butt and breasts.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman arrested in alleged attack on man friend at Leesburg hotel

A woman has been arrested in an alleged attack on her man friend at a Leesburg hotel. Leesburg officers were dispatched Dec. 23 to the Marriott TownePlace Suites after a 911 call was received from a man who claimed that 28-year-old Jessie Lynn Parker had struck him with a coat hanger. The motel clerk led the officers to the room where the call for help originated.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

First Friday Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala on January 6

The next installment of the First Friday Art Walk will take place in downtown Ocala on Friday, January 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The art walk is held on the first Friday of each month, beginning in September and running through May. Here is a list of the activities that will be included in January’s event:
OCALA, FL

