Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon returns next week to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Marion County
An annual bowling event to benefit the Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is returning to Ocala next week. The 12th Annual Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon will take place on Thursday, January 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at AMF Galaxy West Lanes, which is located at 1818 SW 17th Street. The theme of this year’s event is “Jurassic Bowl,” and participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Jurassic movie character.
Villages Daily Sun
A Friday roundup of local events and activities
The Villages is located in the center of Florida’s sweetest spot for outdoor adventures, heritage festivals, cultural destinations and new experiences. Here are some ways to explore the communities surrounding The Villages this week, compiled by Daily Sun reporter Abby Bittner. Light Up Ceremony (7 and 8 p.m. today...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office raises awareness to 1993 cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 29 years since a man’s body was found in Alachua County and Sheriff’s deputies are still hoping to solve the case. Deputies say a body was found in the woods near State Road 24 and Northeast 69th Avenue on December 29th, 1993.
ocala-news.com
Two Marion County residents share their thoughts on Christmas traditions
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who no longer wants to go “all out” for Christmas, two residents from Marion County wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “We don’t need presents and trees to celebrate Christmas. That has been something that...
WCJB
Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 1)
Residents of rural northwest Marion County and the conservation group Save Our Rural Areas (SORA) tenaciously fought against proposed projects within the Farmland Preservation Area (FPA) and outside the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) this year, ultimately filing lawsuits to stop two massive developments from proceeding after the Board of County Commissioners approved them.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested in court as result of driving golf cart on roadway
A Leesburg man was arrested in open court when he appeared on a charge of driving a golf court on U.S. Hwy. 27. The arrestee, 58-year-old Christopher David Williams had been caught by a Lake County deputy operating a golf cart on the highway on Dec. 4, three days after he had been put on probation for a drunk driving arrest which occurred in August. His driving while suspended charge was continued to Dec. 28 before the same judge who had sentenced him to probation for the earlier DUI.
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.
Tiffany Mejia 40 years old, was charged with evidence tampering, interfering with child custody, and other drug charges. Woman abandoned missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of returning.Photo byGainesville Police Department.
WCJB
Marion County deputy shoots suspect during domestic disturbance call in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported one of their deputies shot a man after they say he grabbed a deputy’s taser during a domestic violence call. On Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 17100 Block of...
WCJB
Family members speak out for man arrested in a deadly shooting in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The shooting happened at a home on NE 163rd Ln in Citra. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said it started with an argument that led to 56-year-old William Pray being shot and killed. David Whetstone a neighbor said he heard the shooting. “I don’t know what...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man arrested for molestation of 15-year-old child
A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl multiple times over Christmas week. Deputies charged Gabriel Richard Munoz, 22, for making repeated sexual advancements on the girl from Dec. 21 to 26. He made sexual comments, inappropriately touched the girl over her clothing and molested her at one point, according to her account in the arrest report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s holiday schedule to impact residential garbage pickup next week
City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. According to the city, the residential and commercial sanitation schedule for the week of Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6 will be as follows:. Residential sanitation and Waste Pro...
WCJB
Controversial zoning change, school bus crash and violent K-9 officer arrest make up Top Stories of 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -We start in Gainesville for the first of TV20s top news stories of 2022. City commissioners, in a split decision, approved a plan to radically change zoning throughout the city. In October, despite significant public opposition, the commission voted four to three to eliminated single family zoning...
WCJB
Alachua County man arrested after allegations of molestation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is behind bars after being accused of molesting a teen girl. Gabriel Munoz, 22, was arrested Wednesday on the charge of lewd and lascivious molestation. According to the arrest report, on December 18th, Munoz touched the victim’s butt and breasts.
Zoning changes proposed for overcrowded schools in southwest Marion County
The Marion County School Board is considering a proposal to change the zoning for several schools that are overcrowded in the southwest area of the county. Students who attend Horizon Academy, Liberty Middle School, Sunrise Elementary School and Marion Oaks Elementary School may have the school they are zoned for change in the 2023-24 school year.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested in alleged attack on man friend at Leesburg hotel
A woman has been arrested in an alleged attack on her man friend at a Leesburg hotel. Leesburg officers were dispatched Dec. 23 to the Marriott TownePlace Suites after a 911 call was received from a man who claimed that 28-year-old Jessie Lynn Parker had struck him with a coat hanger. The motel clerk led the officers to the room where the call for help originated.
Citrus County Woman Charged After Shooting Her Uncle
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Citrus County woman has been arrested for shooting her uncle in the back in the back of the head, killing the man. According to deputies, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested 20-year-old Sammantha Danielle Driggers, of
ocala-news.com
First Friday Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala on January 6
The next installment of the First Friday Art Walk will take place in downtown Ocala on Friday, January 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The art walk is held on the first Friday of each month, beginning in September and running through May. Here is a list of the activities that will be included in January’s event:
click orlando
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
