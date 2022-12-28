Read full article on original website
Livingston County Detainee Dies in Randolph County Jail
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports that a female Livingston County detainee died after suffering a significant medical issue on Tuesday. Sheriff Cox said 51-year old Cheri Dawn Admire was being held in the Randolph County Jail when she suffered the medical issue. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until the ambulance arrived. Admire passed away at the hospital.
Chillicothe Resident Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
One Booking For Livingston County
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center is reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. Fifty-six-year-old John Robert Fredricks was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department at about 7:35 pm. He was held with no bond allowed.
Hamilton man receives jail sentence and fine
A Hamilton resident received a jail sentence and paid fine and other fees when he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in Grundy County. Hernan Lopez Gomez was arrested on November 23rd. In the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, he was sentenced to five days in the Grundy County jail to be served by January 31st and fined $500. A plea bargain was involved.
Saint Joseph man facing charges after allegedly defrauding clients in Daviess County
A Saint Joseph man faces a felony charge in Daviess County after he allegedly attempted to defraud clients by leasing property that did not belong to him. Online court information shows 27 year old Devin Ortman has been charged with stealing $750 or more. A probable cause statement accuses Ortman...
Two Deaths In Chillicothe Police Report
One hundred four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 10:19 a.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington St. for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed due. 12:21 p.m., Officers responded to the...
Kidder woman injured in rollover crash in Daviess County; Patrol accuses her of DWI
A single vehicle rollover accident last night in Daviess County injured a resident of Kidder. The highway patrol said 33 year old Morgan LeWallen was taken by an ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. Her injuries were minor. A trooper said the sports utility vehicle was northbound when it...
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
Chillicothe Police Report For The Christmas Holiday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the Christmas Holiday includes several incidents. 11:45 AM, Officers arrested a person that came to the Law Enforcement Center on an active Livingston County warrant. That person posted the required bond, and was released. 3:00 PM, Officer took a report of possible child neglect...
Assault Charges Filed Over Incident in Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – A Princeton man has been charged in Daviess County with multiple counts of domestic assault. In a statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office it is alleged that 28-year old Cody Tucker got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend on Wednesday in Pattonsburg. It was reported Tucker became physically violent toward the victim and he threw items at her, struck her and grabbed her by the throat.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
Cameron Officers Seeking Assistance in Locating Burglary Suspect(s)
CAMERON, MO – Cameron police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at Robert’s Automotive on December 6th. Law enforcement says numerous mechanic tools were stolen from the business. A red vehicle, believed to be a 2007 to 2009 GMC Yukon was captured on surveillance cameras on the night of the burglary. Photos of the suspect vehicle are contained in the release.
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Ninety-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 1:24 p.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington St. for a vehicle crash. There were no injuries and one vehicle was towed due to damages. 5:08 p.m., Officers responded to the...
Princeton man facing multiple domestic assault charges involving an incident in Pattonsburg
A Princeton man faces multiple felony counts of domestic assault after an alleged incident in Pattonsburg December 28th. 28-year-old Cody Dean Tucker has been charged with domestic assault in the first and third degree as well as two counts in the fourth degree involving a third or subsequent offense. Bond has been denied.
20-year-old man from Lucerne dies while unloading handgun
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department reports a 20-year-old male died after accidentally shooting himself while trying to unload a handgun. Putnam County E-911 Joint Telecommunications Center received the emergency call just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the residence on Highway 136 in Lucerne. The victim was later...
Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire on LIV Road 520
Chillicothe firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a location on LIV Road 520 where approximately one-half acre of grass was burning. A report states personnel used leaf blowers to put out the fire. Approximately 25 gallons of water was used to wet down a tree that was described as on fire.
Bevier man dies in Wednesday crash on Highway 63
The Highway Patrol reports a Bevier man died when the car he drove struck a pickup truck in Macon County the morning of December 28th. Fifty-five year old Timothy Walton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. He was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
Obituary & Services: Connie Sue Rucker
Connie Sue Rucker, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Connie was born the daughter of Buford and Helen E. (Smith) Long on February 17, 1938, in Trenton, Missouri. She was a 1956 Trenton High School graduate. She married John Dale Eads in 1957, and he preceded her in death in 1968. On August 17, 1979, she married J. Cecil Rucker. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2008. She worked as a secretary for Chillicothe Sales for many years. She then worked for Hedrick Medical Center in medical records for several years. Connie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on long drives, and listening to country music.
