Susie Doscher, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on December 25, 2022. Susie D. Doscher was born in Unionville on November 11, 1952, the daughter of Larry and Darlene Francis (Fields) Belger. She graduated from Unionville High School in 1971. Most of Susie’s work career was in the health care field where she was a nurse’s aide at the Putnam County Care Center and the Corydon nursing home among other places. She also did in-home health care for several years. Susie had lived in Leon, Iowa, and Des Moines, Iowa, and moved back to Unionville in 2017. Susie was a strong-willed and independent person who loved people. She never met a stranger and had the unique gifts to be a good caregiver. She was a homemaker who loved to raise flowers. She liked scary movies and westerns. She also loved her family.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO