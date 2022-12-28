Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Audio: Second District State Representative elect, Mazzie Boyd, prepares to take office on January 4, 2023
Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton has been preparing to become Second District State Representative. Boyd has some legislative experience from when she worked with Donald Trump in Washington, D. C. She says there is an orientation for state representatives, but it does not teach someone how to be a legislator. Boyd...
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of meeting on December 27th
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved the budget December 27th. The budget for the fiscal year ending December 31st, 2023 includes total expected revenues of $7,167,201.52 and total expected expenditures of $6,768,627.57. The board approved an ordinance authorizing entering into a professional administrative services agreement with the Green Hills Regional...
kttn.com
There are now two races for Chillicothe City Council
There are two races for the Chillicothe City Council for the April 4th election. Incumbent Jay Reed Dupy and Dowell Kincaid filed for First Ward City Council Member. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper filed for Third Ward City Council Member. Other candidates who filed are incumbents Theresa Kelly for...
kttn.com
Chillicothe City Council approves paramedic promotions
Action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in an executive session December 27th includes approving three paramedic promotions that will go into effect January 2nd. Jonathon Nolan was promoted from lieutenant/paramedic to captain/paramedic. He will be paid a beginning salary of $58,114.56 annually or $21.62 hourly. Bill Gutshall was promoted...
kttn.com
Meeting for group in Marceline taking bus trip set for January 7, 2023
A meeting will be held in Marceline regarding Diamond Tours bus trips to be offered in 2023. The meeting at the Walsworth Community Center on January 7th at 2 pm will include discussion and signups for the trips. Trips include New Orleans, Washington, D. C., the Ark Encounter, Memphis, and...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Detainee Dies in Randolph County Jail
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports that a female Livingston County detainee died after suffering a significant medical issue on Tuesday. Sheriff Cox said 51-year old Cheri Dawn Admire was being held in the Randolph County Jail when she suffered the medical issue. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until the ambulance arrived. Admire passed away at the hospital.
kttn.com
Phase 1 of sewer line for the village of Pollock is now funded
On Friday, December 23rd President Biden signed the Omnibus Bill into law. Contained within the Bill was a provision to fund $5.06 Million in funding for Phase 1 within the boundaries of the Village of Pollock. This long-known, but unfunded project is a necessary step in protecting the Roy Blunt Water Supply Reservoir and receiving a drinking water permit once the reservoir is constructed.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Connie Sue Rucker
Connie Sue Rucker, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Connie was born the daughter of Buford and Helen E. (Smith) Long on February 17, 1938, in Trenton, Missouri. She was a 1956 Trenton High School graduate. She married John Dale Eads in 1957, and he preceded her in death in 1968. On August 17, 1979, she married J. Cecil Rucker. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2008. She worked as a secretary for Chillicothe Sales for many years. She then worked for Hedrick Medical Center in medical records for several years. Connie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on long drives, and listening to country music.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Resident Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
kttn.com
Sullivan and Grundy County issue boil advisories
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to a water valve replacement. The advisory affects Sullivan Rural Water customers on Route T from Route C south to Tiger Road. It includes Tiger Road from Route T to Texas Road, Sumter Road, Shell Road, and Rolling Road.
northwestmoinfo.com
Food Attractants Prohibited in CWD Management Zone Counties
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding residents not to place food attractants in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system and is found in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Patricia Sue Skipper
Patricia Sue Skipper, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Patty was born the daughter of Melvin and Mary Jane (Ralls) Baugher in Milan, Missouri, on April 13, 1954. She was a 1971 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Patricia has been a life-long member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, and on July 25, 1988, she married Robert Wayne Skipper. He survives of the home. Patricia was a woman of faith. She helped with Calvary Kids, Vacation Bible School, Children’s Ministries, and the Jewell Dowell Ministry.
kttn.com
600 notices for jury duty go out to Livingston County residents
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office mailed 600 notices to potential jurors in the county December 27th. Sheriff Steve Cox reports the notices are for the next jury pool term, which runs from February 13th through June 11th. Circuit Clerk Jane Gann is responsible for having the names randomly selected....
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Charged With Stealing in Daviess County Fraud Scheme
GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County officials have charged a St. Joseph man who they say defrauded a victim by claiming to lease hunting property which he did not own. The Daviess County Sheriffs Office say 27-year old Devin Ortman leased property in Daviess County for hunting in 2020. It is alleged he then advertised the same property on Facebook marketplace for a hunting lease and then collected one thousand dollars from the victim. He later informed the victim the property was no longer available, but did not return the money.
kttn.com
Livingston County woman dies while in custody in Randolph County
A Livingston County detainee died in Randolph County the afternoon of December 27th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 51-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire suffered a medical problem at the Randolph County Jail. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until an ambulance arrived, and they continued assisting emergency medical personnel in getting to the hospital while providing medical assistance. She died at the hospital.
kchi.com
One Booking For Livingston County
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center is reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. Fifty-six-year-old John Robert Fredricks was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department at about 7:35 pm. He was held with no bond allowed.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Effie Cleora (Witten) McReynolds
Graveside Services for Effie Cleora McReynolds will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the family plot in Edinburg Cemetery formerly Edinburg I.O.O.F. Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Martin pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church will officiate the services. Cleora 97 was a lifelong resident of Trenton. She entered...
kttn.com
Saint Joseph man facing charges after allegedly defrauding clients in Daviess County
A Saint Joseph man faces a felony charge in Daviess County after he allegedly attempted to defraud clients by leasing property that did not belong to him. Online court information shows 27 year old Devin Ortman has been charged with stealing $750 or more. A probable cause statement accuses Ortman...
kttn.com
Obituary: Susie Doscher
Susie Doscher, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on December 25, 2022. Susie D. Doscher was born in Unionville on November 11, 1952, the daughter of Larry and Darlene Francis (Fields) Belger. She graduated from Unionville High School in 1971. Most of Susie’s work career was in the health care field where she was a nurse’s aide at the Putnam County Care Center and the Corydon nursing home among other places. She also did in-home health care for several years. Susie had lived in Leon, Iowa, and Des Moines, Iowa, and moved back to Unionville in 2017. Susie was a strong-willed and independent person who loved people. She never met a stranger and had the unique gifts to be a good caregiver. She was a homemaker who loved to raise flowers. She liked scary movies and westerns. She also loved her family.
KCTV 5
99-year-old driver hits pedestrian in fatal Worth County crash
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Worth County in a one-vehicle crash involving a 99-year-old woman. Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Missouri Highway 246 three miles east of Sheridan, Missouri, when it struck a pedestrian at 2:46 p.m.
