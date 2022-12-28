ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Osterberg presents David Benson with plaque for his service

(Alexandria, MN)--At Tuesday night's Alexandria City Council meeting Mayor Bobbie Osterberg presented to retiring City Council member David Benson a plaque thanking him for his service to the City Council but also to the City of Alexandria. Mayor Osterberg says she will miss him as part of the council. Your...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
kvsc.org

Stearns County Has Moved Its Extension Office

There’s been a change in location for the University of Minnesota Extension office in Stearns County. Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels reports the office in the Midtown Mall on Division Street in St. Cloud is now closed. The office relocated to the Stearns County Service Center a County Road 138 in Waite Park, near Fleet Farm.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
kvsc.org

Alexandria Man Hits Barrier on Interstate 94 Near Melrose

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident that happened on December 26th on Interstate 94. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on I-94 West in Stearns County in Melrose Township. Seventy-five-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach of Alexandria was driving when he went off the Interstate and struck the cable median barrier.
MELROSE, MN
wdayradionow.com

Alexandria man hurt in I-94 crash in Stearns County

(Melrose Township, MN) -- An Alexandria man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Stearns County crash Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 75-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach was headed westbound on I-94 when it went off of the roadway and struck the cable median barrier in Melrose Township.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Stearns County Farm Honored For Green Practices

(KNSI) – A Stearns County farm has been recognized for growing green. The Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts recently honored the Janski Farm in South Haven as Minnesota’s Outstanding Conservationist. Co-owner Daniel Janski talked about his reaction after receiving the award. “It was shocking. We...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Baby rescued from car driven from Alexandria and abandoned in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis reportedly rescued a baby who was suffering from hypothermia that they found abandoned in a car. According to the report, police were called to a residential area in south Minneapolis on Tuesday morning where they found the car. A baby boy was in the car alone,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota National Guard helps dozens during winter storm

The Minnesota National Guard helped nearly two dozen stranded motorists while also providing shelter for 70 people in the Albert Lea, Willmar and Olivia areas over the weekend. The winter storm that hit the Midwest last week made for dangerous driving conditions for parts of the state. With more than...
ALBERT LEA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in crash in Otter Tail County

(Otter Tail County, MN)--One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 10 east of Perham. A Ford Escape, driven by Mark Holzer, 52, of New York Mills, was traveling northbound on County Road 53, while a Chevy Impala, driven by Lee Schleper, 50, of Paynesville, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 when the two vehicles collided.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Two Willmar teens still missing

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police are currently looking for two missing teenagers...17-year-old Chloe Garcia and 16-year-old William Moreno. Police Chief Jim Felt says Moreno left a supervised facility in Willmar December 20th, and Garcia has a history of running away... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says most...
WILLMAR, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend

It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
SARTELL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Obituary- Neil Ranum, 77

Neil Ranum, 77 of Osakis, died on Tuesday, December 27th. Funeral services are pending and will be announced soon by the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis. Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis.
OSAKIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Rogers scores 14 as American beats Lafayette 60-47

EASTON, Pa. — Matt Rogers scored 14 points as American beat Lafayette 60-47. Johnny O’Neil added 12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Eagles. CJ Fulton finished with 12 points and six assists for the Leopards.
EASTON, PA
voiceofalexandria.com

Miller scores 28 as Morgan State knocks off Hartford 61-54

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Malik Miller scored 28 points as Morgan State beat Hartford 61-54. Miller also had nine rebounds and six steals for the Bears (5-8). Khalil Turner added 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Isaiah Burke scored 10. Pano Pavlidis led the way for the Hawks (4-12) with 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
WEST HARTFORD, CT

