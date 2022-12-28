Read full article on original website
Mayor Osterberg presents David Benson with plaque for his service
(Alexandria, MN)--At Tuesday night's Alexandria City Council meeting Mayor Bobbie Osterberg presented to retiring City Council member David Benson a plaque thanking him for his service to the City Council but also to the City of Alexandria. Mayor Osterberg says she will miss him as part of the council. Your...
Stearns County Has Moved Its Extension Office
There’s been a change in location for the University of Minnesota Extension office in Stearns County. Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels reports the office in the Midtown Mall on Division Street in St. Cloud is now closed. The office relocated to the Stearns County Service Center a County Road 138 in Waite Park, near Fleet Farm.
Alexandria Man Hits Barrier on Interstate 94 Near Melrose
The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident that happened on December 26th on Interstate 94. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on I-94 West in Stearns County in Melrose Township. Seventy-five-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach of Alexandria was driving when he went off the Interstate and struck the cable median barrier.
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
Stearns County Farm Honored For Green Practices
(KNSI) – A Stearns County farm has been recognized for growing green. The Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts recently honored the Janski Farm in South Haven as Minnesota’s Outstanding Conservationist. Co-owner Daniel Janski talked about his reaction after receiving the award. “It was shocking. We...
Authorities Asking for Help Finding Stolen Fish House
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking you to be on the lookout for a stolen fish house. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr. model was taken from a business in Lynden Township, near Clearwater on December 22nd. Video from the...
Alexandria Man Hurt in Crash on I-94 Near Melrose
MELROSE (WJON News) -- An Alexandria man was hurt in a crash near Melrose. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 near Melrose. Troopers say 75-year-old Arthur Hortenbach's vehicle went off the road and struck the cable median barrier. He...
Minnesota National Guard helps dozens during winter storm
The Minnesota National Guard helped nearly two dozen stranded motorists while also providing shelter for 70 people in the Albert Lea, Willmar and Olivia areas over the weekend. The winter storm that hit the Midwest last week made for dangerous driving conditions for parts of the state. With more than...
One person is injured in crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 10 east of Perham. A Ford Escape, driven by Mark Holzer, 52, of New York Mills, was traveling northbound on County Road 53, while a Chevy Impala, driven by Lee Schleper, 50, of Paynesville, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 when the two vehicles collided.
Family Owned Local Cafe Closing After 17 Years in Business
Anytime I see something like this it makes me sad. Especially when it's a small, family owned local business. There is a sign posted in the Granite Edge Cafe in Rockville stating that after 17 years... almost two decades in business, they will be closing after December 31st. A recent...
Two Willmar teens still missing
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police are currently looking for two missing teenagers...17-year-old Chloe Garcia and 16-year-old William Moreno. Police Chief Jim Felt says Moreno left a supervised facility in Willmar December 20th, and Garcia has a history of running away... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says most...
Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend
It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
Obituary- Neil Ranum, 77
Neil Ranum, 77 of Osakis, died on Tuesday, December 27th. Funeral services are pending and will be announced soon by the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis. Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis.
