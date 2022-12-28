ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gary Anderson crashes out of World Darts Championship

Two-time champion Gary Anderson crashed out of the PDC World Darts Championship but three-time winner Michael Van Gerwen and last year’s runner-up Michael Smith survived scares.Anderson, who lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2016, surrendered an early lead to suffer an emphatic 4-1 loss to his former protege Chris Dobey.Van Gerwen kept himself on course for a fourth title by triumphing 4-2 in a classic encounter with Mensur Suljovic, while Smith overcame a major potential upset by battling back from 3-1 down to defeat Martin Schindler 4-3."I never gave up, that's the kind of lad I am" 💪#LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/LpJtUTRRlQ— Sky...
The Guardian

PDC world darts: Van Gerwen defeats Suljovic and Smith edges into last 16

Michael van Gerwen maintained his pursuit of a fourth world title after defeating Mensur Suljovic 4-2 at Alexandra Palace. Van Gerwen opened up a 2-0 advantage in his match before the Austrian halved the deficit. Van Gerwen made it 3-1 before Suljovic hit back to remain in the tie. But the Dutchman clinched his place in the last 16 by winning the sixth set and will face either Dirk van Duijvenbode or Ross Smith next.
BBC

2022 in Scottish Sport: The iconic moments, near misses & comebacks

It's been another belter of a year in Scottish sport with Olympic, world, and Commonwealth titles snapped up amid the usual emotional ups and downs, as well as a dose of controversy too. Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the big moments in sport in 2022 and, no,...
atptour.com

Norrie, Swan Give Great Britain Control Against Australia

Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan notched straight-set wins on Day 1 at the United Cup to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead over Australia in Group D. World No. 14 Norrie opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur and No. 145 Swan extended Team GB's lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Zoe Hives.
Yardbarker

"Novak is here, good for tennis, good probably for the fans" - Nadal on Djokovic's participation

Novak Djokovic will participate at the 2023 Australian Open and his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal is happy about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season. The 21-time Grand Slam champion and the 22-time Grand Slam champion faced off dozens of times and their next meeting may take place already in January as the two members of the Big Three are considered to be favourites in Melbourne Park.
BBC

Cameron Redpath: Scotland centre agrees new Bath deal

Scotland centre Cameron Redpath has signed a contract extension with Bath. The 23-year-old joined Bath from Sale in 2020 and his form helped the club reach the Premiership play-offs and earned him a 2021 Six Nations call-up. After an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign, Redpath has established himself back in the Blue,...
BBC

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter predicts more shock results in Premiership

Exeter Chiefs director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes the Premiership is much more "competitive" without the threat of relegation. Relegation to the Championship will not return until 2024-25 at the earliest as the top flight bids to rebalance after the demise of Worcester and Wasps. And in the last round...
The Guardian

Sport’s most memorable moments of 2022 – No 5: Cricket

From last-over World Cup drama to double jeopardy on the last ball of the T20 blast and a Mankad that sparked global debate. When Rob Key announced the appointment of Brendon McCullum as England’s Test coach in May, he advised fans to “buckle up and get ready for the ride”. There will surely be some disappointments at some point but so far the Kiwi and his captain, Ben Stokes, have taken them on a dizzying, thrilling tour of the game’s giddy heights.
BBC

Enid Bakewell: Meet England legend touring Australia in her 80s

Not many 82-year-olds have spent their winter travelling to Australia from the UK to play cricket. But, not many 82-year-olds are quite like Enid Bakewell. The 1973 World Cup winner is considered one of the greatest female players of all time, having averaged almost 60 and taken 50 wickets at 16.62 in a Test career which ran from 1968 until 1979.
BBC

Great Britain face high-altitude tie against Colombia to make Davis Cup Finals

Great Britain will need to beat Colombia in a tie played 2,500 metres above sea level to reach next year's Davis Cup Finals. The hosts have selected the Pueblo Viejo Country Club's clay court on the outskirts of capital city Bogota for February's qualification encounter. Great Britain, who last won...
BBC

Darwin Nunez: Are Liverpool striker's missed chances a blip or cause for concern?

Darwin Nunez might have cast some envious glances at Wout Faes' finishing during Liverpool's game with Leicester on Friday night. Granted, Faes' two goals were in the wrong net as far as the Foxes defender was concerned, gifting Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 win that puts them within touching distance of the top four heading into 2023.
BBC

Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin

Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
BBC

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Tottenham could welcome back World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero following his extended rest period. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will undergo a scan for a muscle problem sustained with Uruguay, while forwards Richarlison and Lucas Moura remain out. Aston Villa have their own World Cup winner back in contention in the form...
NBC Sports

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace will try to bounce back from heavy defeats in their Premier League returns, when they meet at Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). Crystal Palace (19 points – 11th place) finished with just nine players on the field as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy