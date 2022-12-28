Read full article on original website
Gary Anderson crashes out of World Darts Championship
Two-time champion Gary Anderson crashed out of the PDC World Darts Championship but three-time winner Michael Van Gerwen and last year’s runner-up Michael Smith survived scares.Anderson, who lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2016, surrendered an early lead to suffer an emphatic 4-1 loss to his former protege Chris Dobey.Van Gerwen kept himself on course for a fourth title by triumphing 4-2 in a classic encounter with Mensur Suljovic, while Smith overcame a major potential upset by battling back from 3-1 down to defeat Martin Schindler 4-3."I never gave up, that's the kind of lad I am" 💪#LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/LpJtUTRRlQ— Sky...
PDC world darts: Van Gerwen defeats Suljovic and Smith edges into last 16
Michael van Gerwen maintained his pursuit of a fourth world title after defeating Mensur Suljovic 4-2 at Alexandra Palace. Van Gerwen opened up a 2-0 advantage in his match before the Austrian halved the deficit. Van Gerwen made it 3-1 before Suljovic hit back to remain in the tie. But the Dutchman clinched his place in the last 16 by winning the sixth set and will face either Dirk van Duijvenbode or Ross Smith next.
Gerwyn Price apologises after appearing to mock disabled people as PDC World Darts star labels gesture ‘spontaneous’
GERWYN PRICE has apologised to PDC officials for what he called a “spontaneous gesture” on the oche. During the final set of his 4-1 win over Jose de Sousa on Thursday evening, the Iceman turned to the camera, pulled a silly face by pushing out his chin and raised two limp wrists in frustration at a poor throw.
BBC
2022 in Scottish Sport: The iconic moments, near misses & comebacks
It's been another belter of a year in Scottish sport with Olympic, world, and Commonwealth titles snapped up amid the usual emotional ups and downs, as well as a dose of controversy too. Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the big moments in sport in 2022 and, no,...
atptour.com
Norrie, Swan Give Great Britain Control Against Australia
Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan notched straight-set wins on Day 1 at the United Cup to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead over Australia in Group D. World No. 14 Norrie opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur and No. 145 Swan extended Team GB's lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Zoe Hives.
Yardbarker
"Novak is here, good for tennis, good probably for the fans" - Nadal on Djokovic's participation
Novak Djokovic will participate at the 2023 Australian Open and his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal is happy about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season. The 21-time Grand Slam champion and the 22-time Grand Slam champion faced off dozens of times and their next meeting may take place already in January as the two members of the Big Three are considered to be favourites in Melbourne Park.
Nick Kyrgios' late United Cup withdrawal surprises Australia teammates
Nick Kyrgios' late withdrawal from the inaugural edition of the United Cup took his own teammates by surprise on Wednesday as they were left in the dark until minutes before their pre-tournament news conference.
BBC
Cameron Redpath: Scotland centre agrees new Bath deal
Scotland centre Cameron Redpath has signed a contract extension with Bath. The 23-year-old joined Bath from Sale in 2020 and his form helped the club reach the Premiership play-offs and earned him a 2021 Six Nations call-up. After an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign, Redpath has established himself back in the Blue,...
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Watch Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes score an incredible own-goal double to give Liverpool the lead after falling behind early once again.
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
BBC
Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter predicts more shock results in Premiership
Exeter Chiefs director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes the Premiership is much more "competitive" without the threat of relegation. Relegation to the Championship will not return until 2024-25 at the earliest as the top flight bids to rebalance after the demise of Worcester and Wasps. And in the last round...
Sport’s most memorable moments of 2022 – No 5: Cricket
From last-over World Cup drama to double jeopardy on the last ball of the T20 blast and a Mankad that sparked global debate. When Rob Key announced the appointment of Brendon McCullum as England’s Test coach in May, he advised fans to “buckle up and get ready for the ride”. There will surely be some disappointments at some point but so far the Kiwi and his captain, Ben Stokes, have taken them on a dizzying, thrilling tour of the game’s giddy heights.
BBC
Enid Bakewell: Meet England legend touring Australia in her 80s
Not many 82-year-olds have spent their winter travelling to Australia from the UK to play cricket. But, not many 82-year-olds are quite like Enid Bakewell. The 1973 World Cup winner is considered one of the greatest female players of all time, having averaged almost 60 and taken 50 wickets at 16.62 in a Test career which ran from 1968 until 1979.
BBC
Great Britain face high-altitude tie against Colombia to make Davis Cup Finals
Great Britain will need to beat Colombia in a tie played 2,500 metres above sea level to reach next year's Davis Cup Finals. The hosts have selected the Pueblo Viejo Country Club's clay court on the outskirts of capital city Bogota for February's qualification encounter. Great Britain, who last won...
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Are Liverpool striker's missed chances a blip or cause for concern?
Darwin Nunez might have cast some envious glances at Wout Faes' finishing during Liverpool's game with Leicester on Friday night. Granted, Faes' two goals were in the wrong net as far as the Foxes defender was concerned, gifting Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 win that puts them within touching distance of the top four heading into 2023.
BBC
Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
Liverpool v Leicester City: Key Matchups - Darwin Nunez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Thiago Alcantara
LFCTR take a look at the key matchups that could decide tonight's match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield.
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
Tottenham could welcome back World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero following his extended rest period. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will undergo a scan for a muscle problem sustained with Uruguay, while forwards Richarlison and Lucas Moura remain out. Aston Villa have their own World Cup winner back in contention in the form...
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace will try to bounce back from heavy defeats in their Premier League returns, when they meet at Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). Crystal Palace (19 points – 11th place) finished with just nine players on the field as...
