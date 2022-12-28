ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Las Vegas quashes 35,000 traffic warrants under new law

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The city of Las Vegas has suppressed almost 35,000 traffic warrants to comply with a new state law.

City officials said Wednesday a municipal court has quashed thousands of active warrants and also dropped the fees tied to them.

This is all because of a law the state Legislature passed last year. The legislation calls for some minor traffic violations to become civil infractions. The subjects of the warrants will no longer face potential criminal misdemeanors and possible arrest.

Still in the case of civil infractions, fines must still be paid and tickets can be reported to insurance and collections agencies.

Anyone who may be impacted can check the status of a warrant on the Las Vegas Municipal Court’s website.

