Chillicothe Continues To Seek Grant Funding For Industrial Park
The City of Chillicothe is seeking grant funding to help with the development of the new Industrial Park, east of Chillicothe. City Administrator Roze Frampton says they are applying through the Department of Economic Development. Frampton says they are also talking with CMU about applying for grant funding to help...
Council Considers Ballot Language For Capital Improvement Sales Tax
The City of Chillicothe’s Capital Improvement Sales Tax will be on the ballot for the April 4th Municipal Election. City Administrator Roze Frampton says this is to extend the existing tax. Frampton says the Capital Improvement Sales Tax has been in place for 30 years. She says the council...
Three Promoted At Chillicothe Fire Department
Three Chillicothe firefighters will be promoted following action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in executive session. Jonathon Nolan is promoted from Luitenant/Paramedic to Captain/Paramedic effective January 2nd. Bill Gutshall is promoted from Engineer/Paramedic to Luitenant/Paramedic effective January 2nd. Josh Kelly is promoted from Firefighter/paramedic to Engineer/Paramedic effective January 2nd.
Tax Payments Due December 31st
Friday is the final day to make the payment of your Livingston County Personal Property and Real Estate Taxes in the Collector/Treasurer’s office of the courthouse. Livingston County Collector Treasurer Dianna Havens says on-time payments may be made anytime before the end of December and there are several ways to make those payments.
Filing For April Municipal Election Closed
Filing for the April 4th municipal Election closed Tuesday at 5:00 pm. One additional filing was received Tuesday. David Morris filed at about 2:23 pm for the Chillicothe Rural Fire Protection District Board. The list of candidates for the April 4th election includes:. For the Chillicothe R-II School Board:. Brice...
Grass Fire NW of Chillicothe
Chillicothe Firefighters responded to a grass fire at 7232 LIV 520, northwest of Chillicothe, Thursday afternoon. The call came in at 3:05 pm and the fire crew arrived with two brush trucks in 12 minutes. Backpack blowers and 25 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire that may have been caused by wind-blown embers from a trash fire earlier in the week. The fire burned about ½ acre. The fire crew was on the scene for about 25 minutes.
Trash Route Schedule Change
Chillicothe residents with a Monday Trash route will need to hang on to their trash one more day. CMU Refuse Director Troy Figg says Chillicothe Municipal Utilities changed the schedule as Monday their office will be closed for the New Year’s holiday. If you have questions, call the CMU...
Teacher Of The Year & Beacon Awards
Chillicothe R-II School District Teacher of the Year and Beacon Awards will be presented on TUESDAY, January 3rd. This is a correction from an earlier announcement. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the presentations will be part of a morning program for staff and teachers. Wiebers says the program is open...
Chillicothe Resident Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
Winter Reading Challenge
A Winter Reading Challenge is offered for patrons of the Livingston County Library. The challenge is entitled: All The Feels. This program allows patrons to learn about the history of emojis, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express themselves fully — all while earning badges on a virtual bingo card! The program runs from Jan. 1–31, and is sponsored by Beanstack.
Connie Sue (Long) Rucker
Connie Sue Rucker, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Connie was born the daughter of Buford and Helen E. (Smith) Long on February 17, 1938, in Trenton, Missouri. She was a 1956 Trenton High School graduate. She married John Dale Eads in 1957, and he preceded her in death in 1968. On August 17, 1979, she married J. Cecil Rucker. He preceded her in death February 10, 2008. She worked as a secretary for Chillicothe Sales for many years. She then worked for Hedrick Medical Center in medical records for several years. Connie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on long drives, and listening to country music.
New Year’s Resolutions
As we approach the end of 2022 and are ready to start a new year, some may choose to make resolutions about how they plan to improve their lives. Jessica Trussell from the Livingston County Extension Office says to keep your expectations and resolutions focused and attainable. Trussell says the...
Livingston Co. Detainee Died While In Randolph Co. Custody
A Livingston County detainee at the Randolph County Jail died Tuesday while in custody. Fifty-one-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire was detained following her arrest on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. She was scheduled for trial in February. Randolph County authorities are continuing with an investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.
One Booking For Livingston County
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center is reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. Fifty-six-year-old John Robert Fredricks was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department at about 7:35 pm. He was held with no bond allowed.
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One-hundred-three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 12:30 PM, Officers responded to the 700 block of Washington St in regards to a two-vehicle crash. One vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. 2:42 PM, Officers at the Law...
Patricia Sue Skipper
Patricia Sue Skipper, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Patty was born the daughter of Melvin and Mary Jane (Ralls) Baugher in Milan, Missouri, April 13, 1954. She was a 1971 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Patricia has been a life-long member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, and on July 25, 1988, she married Robert Wayne Skipper. He survives of the home. Patricia was a woman of faith. She helped with Calvary Kids, Vacation Bible School, Children’s Ministries and the Jewell Dowell Ministry.
Kidder Woman Injured In Crash & Arrested
A Kidder woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Daviess County. State Troopers report 33-year-old Morgan R Lewallen of Kidder was northbound on 210th At Unity Avenue, southwest of Gallatin, when she ran off the west side of the road and he car rolled onto its side, slid down an embankment, and struck several boulders. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was not wearing a safety belt.
Two Deaths In Chillicothe Police Report
One hundred four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 10:19 a.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington St. for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed due. 12:21 p.m., Officers responded to the...
Minnesota Man Arrested On 10 Year Old Warrant
A Victoria, Minnesota man, 55-year-old Jeffery C Reimann, was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County on Tuesday evening on a Livingston County warrant for a speeding charge. The speeding is alleged to have occurred in September of 2010, when he was stopped by troopers for 11-15 mph over the limit. Reimann was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
Chillicothe Basketball Goes 2-0 At NCMC Holiday Hoops Shootout
The Chillicothe Boys and Girls Basketball teams each grabbed a win over Milan on Thursday night at the NCMC Holiday Hoops Shootout. The Lady Hornets took down the Lady Wildcats 51-25 and the Boys squad knocked off Milan 55-37. The Chillicothe girls team outscored Milan 32-17 in the first half....
