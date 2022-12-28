ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

KSNB Local4

No. 6 Kearney girls basketball advances to HAC semifinals in upset

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The quarterfinal round of the HAC girls basketball tournament commenced Thursday in Lincoln. No. 6 Kearney took on third-ranked Lincoln Southwest on the road, but advanced to the tournament semifinals in a 47-34 upset win. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KEARNEY, NE
WTAJ

POD: Kyle Brady discusses 1995 Rose Bowl win

Former Penn State football star Kyle Brady joined Allie Berube to discuss Penn State’s lone Rose Bowl victory, a 38-20 victory over Oregon in 1995. This interview is apart of Nittany Nation’s Rose Bowl Special, check your local Nittany Nation Station. Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Monday January 2nd. Penn State […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Scorebook Live

Jaden Rashada could not pass up Florida opportunity

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Even before starting quarterback Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL Draft and backup signal-caller Jon Kitna was released from Florida’s football team, Jaden Rashada knew he found a home in Gainesville. Ranked as the nation’s second-best quarterback and the 27th best player ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
KEVN

Sam Fischer-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team has gotten off to an impressive 5-0 start this season. Sam Fischer has played a key role in the Comets success. Congrats on being named our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!
RAPID CITY, SD

