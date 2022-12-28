Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
No. 6 Kearney girls basketball advances to HAC semifinals in upset
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The quarterfinal round of the HAC girls basketball tournament commenced Thursday in Lincoln. No. 6 Kearney took on third-ranked Lincoln Southwest on the road, but advanced to the tournament semifinals in a 47-34 upset win. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
News Channel Nebraska
Unbeaten Pierce boys basketball pulls away, moves into Great Northeast NE Shootout semis
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wednesday marked the first day of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout at Wayne State College. On the boys side of things, the Pierce Bluejays were squaring off against the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears. Going into halftime, both the Bluejays and Bears were in a tight, competitive game with Pierce...
KSNB Local4
Kearney girls basketball dominates in win over Fremont
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The HAC Holiday Tournament began on Wednesday, Kearney girls basketball hosting Fremont. In the end, the Bearcats came away with the 70-36 victory. See embedded video for highlights.
Kent City girls, Hudsonville boys win Silver Division at Cornerstone tournament
Kent City was down by 15 points and earned a come from behind win against Forest Hills Central 47-44
Sports scores, stats for Friday: Taunton girls basketball tops North Attleboro
TAUNTON— It was another action-packed day for Greater Taunton area high school sports. Here’s a look at all of the scores, stats and highlights from Friday. Girls Basketball: Taunton vs. North Attleboro ...
POD: Kyle Brady discusses 1995 Rose Bowl win
Former Penn State football star Kyle Brady joined Allie Berube to discuss Penn State’s lone Rose Bowl victory, a 38-20 victory over Oregon in 1995. This interview is apart of Nittany Nation’s Rose Bowl Special, check your local Nittany Nation Station. Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Monday January 2nd. Penn State […]
Scorebook Live
Jaden Rashada could not pass up Florida opportunity
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Even before starting quarterback Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL Draft and backup signal-caller Jon Kitna was released from Florida’s football team, Jaden Rashada knew he found a home in Gainesville. Ranked as the nation’s second-best quarterback and the 27th best player ...
AEW All-Atlantic title match set for Battle of the Belts IV
Orange Cassidy will defend the title against Kip Sabian.
Watch: Bucks fans boo Anthony Edwards for returning to game after injury scare
Edwards received a rude welcome in the fourth quarter after returning from a hip injury.
KEVN
Sam Fischer-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team has gotten off to an impressive 5-0 start this season. Sam Fischer has played a key role in the Comets success. Congrats on being named our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!
