Until 2021, Dawn Jones* had never used illicit drugs—in fact, the 30-something Austinite had never even tried marijuana. But after the sudden, tragic death of her husband that summer, she wanted to explore all avenues of healing for her grief. “I did trauma therapy, I did EMDR, I did just about any therapy other than taking medication,” she says. While researching ways to help her spouse overcome substance abuse issues prior to his death, Jones had learned about MDMA journeys—a form of assisted therapy that utilizes the mind-altering drug (also known as “molly”) in the treatment of trauma, mental disorders, and even addiction. Four months after becoming a widow, she decided to try it for herself.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO