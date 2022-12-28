Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Related
Pittsburgh prepares to ring in new year with Future of Pittsburgh Ball
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few short hours the ball will drop in New York City's Time Square to ring in the new year. But here in Pittsburgh, as per tradition, the ball on the Highmark Building will rise.It's called the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and as midnight approaches on New Year's Eve, it will be raised high atop this pole on the Highmark Building here in downtown Pittsburgh while thousands look on.Crews began testing the ball early Saturday morning to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. And Sarah Aziz, from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said that...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Grand Lodge in Hill District site of popular Annual Toy Drive
SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS GIVING TOYS TO KIDS FROM ALL OVER THE CITY (PHOTOS BY ASHLEY WOODSON) In 2005, The Most Worshipful Hiram Grand Lodge Masonic Organization A.F. & A.M., in partnership with Omega Grand Chapter The Order of the Eastern Star State of Pennsylvania, saw a growing need to serve the less fortunate in the community by feeding people from all communities and having a toy drive for the children from all communities every Christmas.
wtae.com
Historic Mt. Washington church to close permanently following New Year's Eve service
PITTSBURGH — A historic church in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood is closing its doors. The Grandview United Presbyterian Church on Grandview Avenue will officially close after its final service on New Year’s Eve. For the past few years, congregant Greg Barton said the church has been run...
wtae.com
Homewood shooting victim found on Pitt campus
PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.
Most homicides in a decade for Pittsburgh in 2022
The shooting death of 36-year-old Corey Washington near a Family Dollar on Brighton Road on Monday marked the city’s 71st homicide this year.
wtae.com
2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North
PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
Group hosting ‘block party’ on New Year’s Eve calls for Mayor Gainey to address housing crisis
A group of activists held a “block party in solidarity with unhoused neighbors“ on New Year’s Eve to call attention to what they call a housing crisis in Pittsburgh. The group said they were gathered at Mayor Gainey’s house and put up tents in the area of Apple Street and Paulson Avenue in Homewood. One activist told Channel 11 the city needs more affordable housing programs and a plan to renovate abandoned homes.
Male in ‘critical but stable condition’ after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A male was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood late Friday night after he was allegedly shot in Homewood. According to Pittsburgh police, Pitt police responded to the area of 5th Avenue and University Place for a report of a male in a car with a gunshot wound.
Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again.
Roberto Clemente’s family holds memorial on 50th anniversary of the baseball player’s death
PITTSBURGH — The family members of Roberto Clemente are holding a memorial to honor the former Pittsburgh Pirate 50 years after his death. Clemente died on Dec. 31, 1972, when his plane crashed off the coast of Puerto Rico. He was on a mission to help earthquake victims in Nicaragua and was 38 years old.
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City
Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
Abby Lee Miller sells ‘Dance Moms’ studio in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Abby Lee Miller has sold the dance studio in Penn Hills where the reality show “Dance Moms” began. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Allegheny County real estate records say the studio on Saltsburg Road was sold this month. The Tribune-Review said the...
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.
Summary - Amtrak Airo will introduce a train with brand-new locomotives and passenger cars on 14 routes in 2026. The trains will have contemporary interiors with panoramic windows and will be produced by Siemens. Customers travelling in business class will have the option of selecting a single or double seat.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Memorial gathering held to commemorate 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente's death
A memorial gathering was held at the Roberto Clemente statue outside PNC Park on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death. Roberto Clemente Jr., his wife, Kailee, and their children, Roberto III, and Leo, along with family, friends and fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates legend, gathered at the statue to place flowers and photos. Candles were planned to be lit around the statue in the evening.
2 shot in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot Friday in Homewood.Allegheny County 911 said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Race Street. Both victims were taken to local hospitals. Officials say one of the two suffered a graze wound. The conditions of the victims are not known at this time. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating.
One Fine Wine & Good Spirits store to temporarily close, another set to open
The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in the Olympia Shopping Center at 4313 Walnut Street in McKeesport will close at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 2.
First look: second location for Back to the Foodture scheduled to open in new year
PITTSBURGH — Angel Magwood and Eddie Barnz were quick to draw in the curious and hungry when they brought their Back to the Foodture restaurant to the SouthSide Works last year with a family-friendly vibe, plenty of pop culture nostalgia and an expansive menu of wings, burgers and plenty of attention-getting ingredient combinations.
Channel 11 looks back on the legacy of Roberto Clemente
PITTSBURGH — Fifty years after losing Roberto Clemente, Channel 11 is looking back at his legacy. Saturday marks half a century since his death. His legacy stretches from grandparents who watched him play, to their grandchildren who wear his jersey and to Clemente’s grandchild who is carrying his name.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg diocese's Bishop Kulick announces memorial Mass for Pope Benedict XVI
The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg has announced a special Mass commemorating Pope Benedict XVI, who has died. Bishop Larry J. Kulick is asking the faithful of the Diocese of Greensburg to join him in prayer on Monday as he celebrates Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg at 11:45 a.m.
Comments / 0