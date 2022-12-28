ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh prepares to ring in new year with Future of Pittsburgh Ball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few short hours the ball will drop in New York City's Time Square to ring in the new year. But here in Pittsburgh, as per tradition, the ball on the Highmark Building will rise.It's called the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and as midnight approaches on New Year's Eve, it will be raised high atop this pole on the Highmark Building here in downtown Pittsburgh while thousands look on.Crews began testing the ball early Saturday morning to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. And Sarah Aziz, from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Grand Lodge in Hill District site of popular Annual Toy Drive

SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS GIVING TOYS TO KIDS FROM ALL OVER THE CITY (PHOTOS BY ASHLEY WOODSON) In 2005, The Most Worshipful Hiram Grand Lodge Masonic Organization A.F. & A.M., in partnership with Omega Grand Chapter The Order of the Eastern Star State of Pennsylvania, saw a growing need to serve the less fortunate in the community by feeding people from all communities and having a toy drive for the children from all communities every Christmas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Homewood shooting victim found on Pitt campus

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Group hosting ‘block party’ on New Year’s Eve calls for Mayor Gainey to address housing crisis

A group of activists held a “block party in solidarity with unhoused neighbors“ on New Year’s Eve to call attention to what they call a housing crisis in Pittsburgh. The group said they were gathered at Mayor Gainey’s house and put up tents in the area of Apple Street and Paulson Avenue in Homewood. One activist told Channel 11 the city needs more affordable housing programs and a plan to renovate abandoned homes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Memorial gathering held to commemorate 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente's death

A memorial gathering was held at the Roberto Clemente statue outside PNC Park on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death. Roberto Clemente Jr., his wife, Kailee, and their children, Roberto III, and Leo, along with family, friends and fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates legend, gathered at the statue to place flowers and photos. Candles were planned to be lit around the statue in the evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 shot in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot Friday in Homewood.Allegheny County 911 said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Race Street. Both victims were taken to local hospitals. Officials say one of the two suffered a graze wound. The conditions of the victims are not known at this time. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg diocese's Bishop Kulick announces memorial Mass for Pope Benedict XVI

The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg has announced a special Mass commemorating Pope Benedict XVI, who has died. Bishop Larry J. Kulick is asking the faithful of the Diocese of Greensburg to join him in prayer on Monday as he celebrates Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg at 11:45 a.m.
GREENSBURG, PA

