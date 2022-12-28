Black Moshannon State Park hosting weekend craft event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Black Moshannon State Park is getting ready to host an educational craft weekend.

In preparation for the New Year celebration, the park will be hosting a confetti and crafts event on Saturday, Dec. 31. Anyone who wishes to participate can stop by the Environmental Learning Center anytime from 10 a.m. – Noon to learn how to make natural confetti.

That natural confetti can then be used for your evening celebration. After making confetti you can then stop by to paint a tree cookie and write a upcoming nature resolution.

Or you can make a native flower seed tape, which can then be planted in the spring. All of these activities will be available while supplies last.

