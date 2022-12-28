ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘Until we get to zero, we’re not satisfied’: VA officials work to decrease veteran suicide numbers

By Laura Geller, CMG Washington News Bureau
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXZQn_0jwof7bz00

WASHINGTON — Veteran suicide numbers are dropping, but Veterans Affairs officials said it’s still not good enough. VA leaders and veterans are now talking about what can be done to save the lives of those who serve.

Every service member’s story is unique.

“The Air Force provided me the opportunity to go places and see things I wouldn’t have seen otherwise,” U.S. Air Force veteran Jemal Finney recalled.

If you talk to enough of them, however, there are parts that start to sound familiar. Many suffer from the mental and emotional toll of their time in the military.

“You put your life on the line and I want to ask someone ‘what is the price of freedom’ because for me it’s my mental status right now,” Finney said.

After serving all over the world, Finney needed help. He found it at the DC Vet Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2jSf_0jwof7bz00

“In a group environment, it’s a community,” he described. “The brothers are looking out for each other, and they understand what you’ve been through because they’ve been through something very similar.”

“It offers that intimate relationship; it’s that the continuity of care,” said Dr. John Lavell, director of the DC Vet Center. “If you’re not a part of something, then you’re apart from something and we offer that sameness, that sense of belonging.”

There are a lot of vets who can relate to what Jemal is experiencing. The latest data from the VA shows about 17 veterans died by suicide every day in 2020. That is the lowest rate since 2016.

“Until we get to zero, we’re not satisfied,” veteran and VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said. “Suicide can be preventable.”

To help, the suicide hotline is a simple dial of 988. Hayes explained now, calls are answered within nine to ten seconds.

In the past, veterans have said that they’ve called the hotline and they’ve been put on hold. We asked Hayes what is different now.

“We have more staff,” he responded. “To those individuals where calls may have been dropped, that’s very unfortunate and we understand that and we recognize that and we’ve been able to correct those issues.”

Finney hopes his fellow vets hear a message he says changed his life.

“Seek help,” he said. “You don’t have to do it alone.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Mysterious burned car, body found on Fort Bragg was traffic accident

Residents of communities around Fort Bragg, North Carolina, were alarmed when news emerged last month that a burned-out vehicle with human remains inside was discovered in a training area of the installation. Now the Army has announced the wreckage was due to a car accident. The car was discovered on...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'It was vindicating!' Distraught investor, 61, who lost $1.5million in FTX crash looks Sam Bankman-Fried in the eye in court and says she wants him to 'suffer with the rats in jail' before he agrees to return to the US voluntarily

Distraught investor Rebecca Gallagher, who lost $1.5million in the fallout of the FTX crash, looked Sam Bankman-Fried in the eye in court Monday and said: 'It was vindicating.'. The British-born grandmother, who now lives in rural. , told DailyMail.com: 'I've pretty much lost everything and at my time of life...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KREM

Judge asked to fine DSHS additional $250 million for leaving mentally ill inmates in Washington jails

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Civil rights advocates from Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a motion in federal court Thursday asking a judge to hit the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) with hundreds of millions of dollars in additional sanctions for failing to provide timely mental health services to inmates deemed incompetent to stand trial.
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

Justice demands correction of military records for vaccine refusers

Over the past year American troops who exercised their legally protected medical rights were wrongfully sidelined over COVID vaccine mandates. Some were discharged while others had their careers stalled. They should all be made whole. These troops deserve fully reinstated careers, ASAP! The first step is the recent legislative action...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes

KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands — (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.
ARIZONA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
140K+
Followers
149K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy