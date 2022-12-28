Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on the outskirts of Sioux Center on Christmas Day. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:05 p.m., 17-year-old Katie Van Maanen of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on 380th Street at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. The report says she attempted to turn south onto Harrison Avenue, but lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch southeast of the intersection and rolled.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO