pureoldiesspencer.com
Mid-Season Wrestling Report: Spencer Girls
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Girls Wrestling is off to a great start in it’s first year as a sanctioned sport in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Spencer Tigers have done well early on with 5 ranked Wrestlers and a Dual Record of 6-1-1. Spencer Coach Dave Storm talked about some of the key wrestlers.
fbschedules.com
Drake adds Northwestern (IA) to 2023 football schedule
The Drake Bulldogs have added the Northwestern Red Raiders to their 2023 football schedule, according to an announcement by Northwestern College earlier this year. Drake will host Northwestern at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The game will mark the fourth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Deidre Hoffman, 42, of Emmetsburg
Services for 42-year-old Deidre Hoffman of Emmetsburg will be Tuesday, January 3rd, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Horseshoe Bend Tubing Hill in Milford Now Open
Milford, IA (KICD) — Snow-based recreation is a silver lining of our recent snowfall, and one amenity was able to officially open last weekend. The Horseshoe Bend tubing hill in Milford has started operations and will be open Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of the season if weather allows according to Dickinson County Conservation Board Community Relations Coordinator Jackie Jerge.
nwestiowa.com
George-Little Rock high school newscasts
GEORGE—George-Little Rock High School business education teacher Bret Sherkenbach has been leading a group of students in the production of a weekly newscast that is delivered at the end of the week to middle and high school students. The newscast consists of multiple components. The first is news pertaining...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock
MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Mike Markley, 81, of Ruthven
Services for 81-year-old Mike Markley of Ruthven will be Saturday, December 31st, at 10:30 a.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Ryan Long Memorial Benefit…
The Spencer Radio Group is hosting a Memorial Benefit for the family of Ryan Long on Sunday, January 15th held at the American Legion Glen Pederson Post #1on Hwy 71 in Spencer, along with the Clay County V.F.W. Post #3159. SRG staff will be serving made to order omelets with...
Crews battle SUV fire in northwest Iowa
Authorities say the owner was at work when he found the windows discolored.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Shayla Bee Adds Three Families in December
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer-based Shayla Bee Foundation adopted three more families to close out 2022. Earlier this month the charity that focuses on families with young children suffering from medical issues adopted the Caleb and Britney Snell family of Milford, whose 3 month old son Micah has been diagnosed with Stickler Syndrome resulting in a soft pallet and other complications.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Hospital Reporting Progress in Several Areas in Last Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The end of the calendar year is always good for looking back to look at progress made either personally or from a business standpoint and that is exactly what Spencer Hospital President Bill Bumgarner did at last week’s Board of Trustees meeting. The hospital has...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident There
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on the outskirts of Sioux Center on Christmas Day. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:05 p.m., 17-year-old Katie Van Maanen of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on 380th Street at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. The report says she attempted to turn south onto Harrison Avenue, but lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch southeast of the intersection and rolled.
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Part 2 of 3: Preparing for Tax Season
Spencer, IA (KICD) — January 1st is an important day on the tax calendar. CPA Gary Peters with Winther Stave and Company works with farmers all year long. Peters tells KICD News there’s an option to put off the tax-filing deadline. Winther Stave and Company has offices in...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Survey Shows O’Brien County Farmland Most Expensive in State
Ames, IA (KICD)– For the first time in recent memory, Scott County did NOT record the highest priced farmland in the annual ISU Survey. O’Brien County right here in the KICD Broadcast area topped the list this year at 16 thousand 531 dollars. Sioux County came in next at 16,516, and then Scott county – home of the Quad cities – registered 15,968. Number four was Lyon County and number five was Plymouth.
pureoldiesspencer.com
O’Brien County Using Grant to Emphasize Ease of Travel in Iowa
Primghar, IA (KICD) — Another local recipient of a recent Iowa Tourism Office grant was the O’Brien County Economic Development Corporation. Like the Spencer Chamber project, OCEDC’s Tourism Blogger Itineraries Project received the full $10,000 available while they match $2,500 of that award. OCEDC Executive Director Kiana...
pureoldiesspencer.com
No Injuries Reported in Three Clay County Crashes Related to Weather Conditions
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities have released details on three local crashes occurring during last week’s winter storm. The first two incidents occurred just hours apart on the same section of Highway 71 just south of Fostoria. The earlier crash, shortly before ten o’clock Friday morning, involved 18-year-old Jaxon Wolff of Estherville failing to see a pickup driven by 62-year-old Wayne Enderle of Milford due to blizzard conditions leading to the southbound vehicles colliding.
kicdam.com
Christmas Eve Fire Destroys Paullina Shop
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An O’Brien County shop and office were destroyed by a Christmas Eve fire that required work from nine area departments. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper tells KICD News the initial call came in around six o’clock Saturday morning to 4551 Redwing Avenue, the site of AgState.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Group Asking For Live Christmas Trees For Upcoming Event
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Before you throw your live Christmas tree away, Spencer Park and Rec Director Bob Fulhart reminds you they would like it for an event coming up in the new year. A reminder to leave the trees only. We’ll tell you more about Blazing Pines as...
kiwaradio.com
MidAmerican Says Everyone Switching To EVs Won’t Be A Problem For Their Grid Capacity
Sheldon, Iowa — As more and more people buy electric vehicles, the question keeps coming up — how are we going to charge all those “EVs”? People are saying they don’t think the electric grid will be able to handle it. MidAmerican Energy is the...
