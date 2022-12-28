Read full article on original website
San Jose airport travelers caught in holiday nightmare
For thousands of travelers, holiday cheer turned into a sack of coal due to massive flight cancellations caused by a “once in a generation” weather event and ill-prepared airlines. Flight cancellations started on Christmas Eve and continued to increase throughout the week, Mineta San Jose International Airport officials...
NBC Bay Area
What's The Cost of a Canceled Flight? Southwest Passengers Try to Recoup Expenses
Thursday was another incredibly frustrating days for thousands of travelers waiting for Southwest Airlines to tell them they have a flight home. Southwest said it is continuing to operate one third of it's schedule, meaning they've canceled more than 2,300 flights. According to the website FlightAware, on Thursday Southwest canceled...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area woman, 4 strangers share rental car to Reno after cancelled flight
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Jeanette Bueno is back to relaxing at her home in Pleasanton after a holiday travel adventure she’ll never forget. "It was a blessing, it really was," said Bueno. "It was a blessing we all found each other." Bueno made plans to visit her daughter in Reno...
Texas couple opting to drive 27 hours back home from Bay Area amid Southwest nightmare
"I just don't trust them to get us over there by Saturday": A Texas man says he and his wife are giving up on Southwest after days waiting to get on a flight, and opting to drive 27 hours back home to Houston from San Jose.
SFGate
Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii
A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
KTVU FOX 2
Over 100 Southwest flights canceled at Oakland airport as problems remain
OAKLAND, Calif. - 100 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled Wednesday at Oakland International Airport as the airline plans to fly a reduced schedule over the next several days, airport and Southwest officials said. Nearly 150 Southwest flights were canceled at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Wednesday. A similar number...
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: I-880 Shut Down In Oakland After Major Crash
A multiple-injury crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on northbound I-880 at Fruitvale in Oakland, leading to all lanes being shut down. The crash involved a jackknifed big rig and two other vehicles, and all northbound lanes reopened by 6:40 a.m. [KPIX / KRON4]. The ice-skating rink at Union Square...
KTVU FOX 2
Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides.
sfstandard.com
Air Travel Chaos Forces High School Athletes To Drive 12 Hours for Games
An impromptu caravan made its way down Interstate 5 on Monday evening. Throughout the day, as Bay Area high school basketball and soccer teams found out their flights were canceled, teams packed into cars, vans and buses and made their way to Southern California or beyond to compete in tournaments.
National travel meltdown seemingly extends to S.F. Masonic show
The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic. The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues." ...
Southwest cancellations especially challenging for elderly passengers, those with limited mobility
One woman drove from Portland to Oakland to pick up her 78-year-old mother who was stranded after two Southwest flight cancellations.
KTVU FOX 2
Martinez refinery says raccoon caused intense flaring
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A raccoon allegedly broke into the Martinez Refining Company and caused a power interruption that resulted in last week's flaring at the refinery. The company said in an incident report to the Contra Costa Health Services' Hazardous Materials Programs that the masked marauder got into a refinery substation on Dec. 22, causing the substation to suffer a three-phase fault in a capacitor bank and a breaker to open "that resulted in a loss of equipment across the refinery.
KTVU FOX 2
State agency will not issue final report on Alameda County's 'unsuitable' deputy saga
OAKLAND, Calif. - The state agency vested with the power of overseeing California's peace officer standards will not be issuing any type of final report or reprimand to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, which allowed more than 40 deputies to be hired even though they received D grades and were deemed "not suited" on their first psychological exam.
KTVU FOX 2
Stranded Southwest passengers renting cars, hotels after chaotic cancelations
Thousands of people are still stranded due to the Southwest Airlines flight cancelations. Hotels and rental car stores near the San Jose airport say they’re doing what they can to accommodate people.
KTVU FOX 2
Storm triggers rockslide in Oakland hills, knocking out power to some residents
OAKLAND, Calif. - The latest storm to move across the Bay Area triggered a rockslide in the Oakland hills, knocking out power to some residents and blowing a utility. Pacific Gas and Electric worked through Friday to restore power to 1,300 residents in the area of Butters Road. Neighbors said...
Bay Area worker dies after getting trapped inside 4-story hopper
The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
BART recovering from major delays earlier after issues resolved
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is recovering after there were major delays on the Orange, Green and Blue lines, the transit agency announced in a tweet. The delays were due to an interlocking issue on the tracks between San Leandro and Bay Fair, the tweet stated. That interlocking issue has been resolved between San Leandro […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco bicyclist fumes over ambulance parked in bike lane
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco bicyclist threw a tantrum after her ride was seemingly interrupted by an ambulance parked in a bike lane, according to a social media post. The cyclist, who goes by @drivingmzstacey on Twitter, posted a video to the platform Thursday that showed a San Francisco Fire Department ambulance parked in a marked bike lane, inconveniencing her she claimed.
Southwest captain explains why airline had widespread cancellation of scheduled flights across US
Southwest Airlines is apologizing tonight to customers and employees for challenges it calls, "unacceptable." There are widescale disruptions of Southwest Airlines flights in the form of delays and cancellations across the country including at Oakland Int
