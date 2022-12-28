ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, GA

wgxa.tv

Free New Year's Eve rides

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you're celebrating the countdown to New Year's and need a designated driver, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says, give him a call. After a two-year pause because of COVID-19, Coroner Jones is reinstating his Free Ride Program for the holiday. Jones said whether you're heading...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Pipe burst causes roof collapse at the Salvation Army in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army in Macon has experienced a minor setback in its fight to help the homeless, but it remains undeterred in its mission. A pipe burst at the shelter on Christmas Eve due to extremely cold temperatures. The Salvation Army moved quickly to rehouse the 75 men staying there. Now, they’re focused on getting the it back up and running.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Cochran Firefighters come to the rescue in Atlanta

COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- With water worries plaguing the City of Atlanta Fire Department, Cochran Fire & EMS and the City of Allentown stepped up to lend a hand. With Atlanta Firefighters facing difficulties with low water pressure caused by frozen or busted water lines, the City of Allentown supplied Cochran FD with a tanker, which firefighters filled with water and made the trek up north.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

City of Milledgeville delivering non-drinkable water to residents

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County Fire Rescue will be delivering non-drinkable water to residents on Thursday who are still experiencing water outages after cold weather over Christmas weekend. The outlying areas in and around Allenwood and Turkey Run subdivisions are still without water. These are the furthest areas out...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Kwanzaa observance: Ujamaa, shared social wealth and unity consciousness

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Thursday marks the fourth day of Kwanzaa observance and the principal of Ujamaa. Ujamaa focuses on building 'Cooperative Economics'. The Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center invited the public to join them at the Art Bar in downtown Macon, to discuss topics of black wealth expansion, political reality, and unity consciousness in Macon.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WJBF

Adult and small child ejected from vehicle after accident in Stillmore

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are working a Thursday night accident near the city limits of Stillmore. The incident happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol Troop 19 out of Swainsboro, 2 adults and a 3-year-old boy were involved in a vehicle accident, and the male passenger and the […]
STILLMORE, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon tops list of travel destinations for 2023

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- As Macon prepares to celebrate its bicentennial in 2023, Men's Journal has listed the city in the Number 1 slot in their Top Travel Destinations of 2023. The birthplace of Rock N Roll has lots to offer for the tourist looking to sample nightlife and culture across the country. From historic buildings to beautiful Rose Hill Cemetery, there are tons of stops for one to make in daytime travels.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Kwanzaa observance: self-care promotes community well-being

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Wednesday marks the third day of Kwanzaa. The nonprofit organization, Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center, held a Ujima Collective Work and Responsibility event on Wednesday, at the Mathews Athletic Center. The organization's mission is to help "foster cultural, spiritual, educational, moral, and economic improvements". The event welcomed...
MACON, GA

