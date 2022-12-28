Read full article on original website
'No one has room': This Central Georgia humane society is struggling with space and volunteers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Houston County says they have too many animals and need more volunteers. The director says this is the worst she's ever seen it. They have so many animals that they can't take on any more. "We are very short and low...
Free New Year's Eve rides
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you're celebrating the countdown to New Year's and need a designated driver, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says, give him a call. After a two-year pause because of COVID-19, Coroner Jones is reinstating his Free Ride Program for the holiday. Jones said whether you're heading...
Pipe burst causes roof collapse at the Salvation Army in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army in Macon has experienced a minor setback in its fight to help the homeless, but it remains undeterred in its mission. A pipe burst at the shelter on Christmas Eve due to extremely cold temperatures. The Salvation Army moved quickly to rehouse the 75 men staying there. Now, they’re focused on getting the it back up and running.
Cochran Firefighters come to the rescue in Atlanta
COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- With water worries plaguing the City of Atlanta Fire Department, Cochran Fire & EMS and the City of Allentown stepped up to lend a hand. With Atlanta Firefighters facing difficulties with low water pressure caused by frozen or busted water lines, the City of Allentown supplied Cochran FD with a tanker, which firefighters filled with water and made the trek up north.
Burst pipes leave animal rescue scrambling to water 75 animals, community steps up to help
MACON, Ga. — An animal rescue in Macon affected by burst water pipes was saved by members of their community when it came to figuring out a solution on providing water for the 75 animals they care for. “When the temperatures dropped we had our water pipes bust,” said...
'Mama, I love you,': Macon woman mourns son's death in freezing weekend weather
MACON, Ga. — Sheila Fowler got a call she'll never forget on Christmas morning: her son, James Leon Burch Jr., was dead. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones believes Burch died from the cold this weekend, just a day after another man, John Ragin, died the same way on Cherry Street in downtown Macon.
City of Milledgeville delivering non-drinkable water to residents
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County Fire Rescue will be delivering non-drinkable water to residents on Thursday who are still experiencing water outages after cold weather over Christmas weekend. The outlying areas in and around Allenwood and Turkey Run subdivisions are still without water. These are the furthest areas out...
Kwanzaa observance: Ujamaa, shared social wealth and unity consciousness
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Thursday marks the fourth day of Kwanzaa observance and the principal of Ujamaa. Ujamaa focuses on building 'Cooperative Economics'. The Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center invited the public to join them at the Art Bar in downtown Macon, to discuss topics of black wealth expansion, political reality, and unity consciousness in Macon.
The two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends, sheriff's office says
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two families lost a loved one to gun violence a day before Christmas. The Houston County Sheriff's Office says the two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends. The Christmas Eve shooting happened at a Red Fox Run Trailer Park home, just...
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
Fire and Rescue crews delivering water to Baldwin County subdivisions
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Baldwin County Fire and Rescue crews are delivering non-drinkable water to residents in Allenwood and Turkey Run subdivisions. The water is meant for flushing toilets only and should not be used for drinking or preparing food. The subdivisions lie at the furthest areas out on...
'Mama, I'm sorry': Jones County woman loses her home of 50 years to house fire
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County home once stood for three generations is now burned to the ground. Loretta Hurt was at work when she received a phone call from her son saying her house was on fire. "He said, 'Mama, I'm sorry I tried to put it...
'A whole bunch of scrambling:' Southwest Airlines forces many Central Georgians to drive home
MACON, Ga. — Some call it the Southwest saga --- for some Central Georgians, it has been a nightmare. Local families are finally returning home from holiday trips after Southwest Airlines canceled their flights. Catching a Southwest flight a day after Christmas turned into chaos. "By the grace of...
Could closed gates have prevented crimes at quiet North Macon apartments, BSO says no
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A free for all, that's how residents of Manchester at Wesleyan apartments describe their 'gated community'. "They have never been closed I just go in and out, in and out," said one passerby exiting the apartment complex. After a double shooting in November sent two people to...
Adult and small child ejected from vehicle after accident in Stillmore
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are working a Thursday night accident near the city limits of Stillmore. The incident happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol Troop 19 out of Swainsboro, 2 adults and a 3-year-old boy were involved in a vehicle accident, and the male passenger and the […]
Macon tops list of travel destinations for 2023
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- As Macon prepares to celebrate its bicentennial in 2023, Men's Journal has listed the city in the Number 1 slot in their Top Travel Destinations of 2023. The birthplace of Rock N Roll has lots to offer for the tourist looking to sample nightlife and culture across the country. From historic buildings to beautiful Rose Hill Cemetery, there are tons of stops for one to make in daytime travels.
Kwanzaa observance: self-care promotes community well-being
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Wednesday marks the third day of Kwanzaa. The nonprofit organization, Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center, held a Ujima Collective Work and Responsibility event on Wednesday, at the Mathews Athletic Center. The organization's mission is to help "foster cultural, spiritual, educational, moral, and economic improvements". The event welcomed...
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
MACON, Ga. — You can always prepare for a weather-related incident. Multiple reports of water pipe bursts have occurred at businesses, apartments, and homes. Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten & Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
2023 Preview – Part 1: Bicentennial kickoff, $25 million loft project, more
The Macon Newsroom has compiled 20 things to look for in 2023 in a 4-part series that will be published this week. On the First Friday of the New Year, the Macon community is invited to gather in Rosa Parks Square for the Grand Kickoff of the Bicentennial Celebration 2023.
Family, friends, and community gather to honor slain Full House security guard
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Friends and family of slain beloved security guard, Dedrick "Dee" Bulls, are gathering and inviting community members to join together for a balloon release in Bulls' memory. Bulls was working security at Full House Tavern on the night of December 12th when he and a former...
