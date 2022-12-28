Read full article on original website
Related
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?
To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
Southwest Airlines under investigation as more flights canceled after storm
Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again on Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the US, and the federal government said it would investigate why the company lagged so far behind other carriers. A day after most US airlines had recovered...
AOL Corp
Southwest Airlines operations going back to normal Friday after canceling over 10,000 flights
Southwest will resume normal operations Friday after canceling more than 10,000 flights over the past four days. "We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules, and our fleet," the airline said in a statement Thursday. "With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."
Southwest Airlines Releases Statement as Flight Cancellations Pile Up
Update: Southwest Airlines says it will "operate a reduced schedule," flying only one third of its scheduled flights over the "next several days." Our original story continues below. Southwest Airlines blamed the "lingering effects" of a winter storm and scheduling problems for the reason hundreds of customers' flights were canceled...
Southwest cancellations: Passengers at BWI have no flights until New Year’s Eve
UPDATE 12/26 10:30 p.m. — Southwest canceled all its flights for Monday night. Many who had spent all day waiting in line at BWI left after hearing that the earliest date they could board a plane with the airline was Saturday. An employee said that the scene at baggage claim was worse than the line […]
disneybymark.com
Southwest Airlines Continues to Cancel Flights, Unable to Rebook Some Passengers Until January 1, 2023
A deadly snow “bomb cyclone” brought heavy snow, strong winds, and zero visibility, causing widespread travel disruptions over the holiday weekend. Airlines were forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights through Monday, according to FlightAware. Many airlines have recovered — more or less, except Southwest Airlines. As...
US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will examine whether Southwest is following its customer service plan after holiday travel meltdown.
Southwest flight cancellations meltdown may not be the last for any airline, experts say
Southwest has taken heat for canceling thousands of flights this week, but other airlines know "our time in the headlines is just one event away."
disneybymark.com
After Days of Chaos, the Southwest Airlines Travel Nightmare May Be Ending
Whether you’ve been traveling, watching the news, or even looking at friends’ stories on social media, you’ve likely seen countless accounts about the Southwest Airlines flight cancelations. From canceling a staggering 67% of flights in one day, to continued cancelations and ultimately an apology from the airline’s...
Southwest Airlines resumes fairly normal flight schedule after week of chaos
Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday as the carrier sought to make amends with thousands of passengers whose holiday travel plans were upended after a winter storm last weekend. The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week, reported less than 50...
Southwest Airlines falls 5% after it cancels thousands of flights over the holiday weekend, with more cancellations spilling over into the rest of this week
Southwest had a 62% cancellation rate, compared to the low single digits for other major airlines, according to data from FlightAware.
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations
Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers
Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
Zacks.com
Airline Stock Roundup: Massive Flight Cancellations at LUV, UAL in Focus
LUV - Free Report) was the chief newsmaker, albeit for wrong reasons. The Dallas-based carrier was the worst affected U.S. airline in terms of flight cancellations due to unfavorable weather conditions during the Christmas holiday weekend. Meanwhile, United Airlines (. UAL - Free Report) management decided to resume operations to...
50% of all flights canceled around the world today were Southwest flights, as the airline collapsed under strain historic winter storm
Southwest Airlines canceled more flights than any other airline by far over the holiday weekend, creating chaos across the country.
Arrest of suspect in killings ‘a relief’ to Idaho campus
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The fatal stabbings of four students at the University of Idaho shook the college town of Moscow, a small community nestled in the rolling agricultural hills of the Palouse region that hadn’t seen a murder for five years. The Nov. 13 slayings seemed to mystify police, adding to the tension in town as the weeks went by without a break in the case. Then on Friday a suspect was arrested more than 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) away in Pennsylvania. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in the early morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County, Idaho, Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Kohberger as a suspect in the killings and authorities were able to match his DNA to genetic material recovered during the investigation, a law enforcement official said. In recent days, federal investigators had been watching Kohberger.
Comments / 0