Iowa State

InsideHook

Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?

To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
AOL Corp

Southwest Airlines operations going back to normal Friday after canceling over 10,000 flights

Southwest will resume normal operations Friday after canceling more than 10,000 flights over the past four days. "We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules, and our fleet," the airline said in a statement Thursday. "With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."
disneybymark.com

After Days of Chaos, the Southwest Airlines Travel Nightmare May Be Ending

Whether you’ve been traveling, watching the news, or even looking at friends’ stories on social media, you’ve likely seen countless accounts about the Southwest Airlines flight cancelations. From canceling a staggering 67% of flights in one day, to continued cancelations and ultimately an apology from the airline’s...
CBS News

Southwest Airlines resumes fairly normal flight schedule after week of chaos

Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday as the carrier sought to make amends with thousands of passengers whose holiday travel plans were upended after a winter storm last weekend. The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week, reported less than 50...
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
IOWA STATE
CBS Denver

Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers

Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
DENVER, CO
Zacks.com

Airline Stock Roundup: Massive Flight Cancellations at LUV, UAL in Focus

LUV - Free Report) was the chief newsmaker, albeit for wrong reasons. The Dallas-based carrier was the worst affected U.S. airline in terms of flight cancellations due to unfavorable weather conditions during the Christmas holiday weekend. Meanwhile, United Airlines (. UAL - Free Report) management decided to resume operations to...
The Associated Press

Arrest of suspect in killings ‘a relief’ to Idaho campus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The fatal stabbings of four students at the University of Idaho shook the college town of Moscow, a small community nestled in the rolling agricultural hills of the Palouse region that hadn’t seen a murder for five years. The Nov. 13 slayings seemed to mystify police, adding to the tension in town as the weeks went by without a break in the case. Then on Friday a suspect was arrested more than 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) away in Pennsylvania. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in the early morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County, Idaho, Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Kohberger as a suspect in the killings and authorities were able to match his DNA to genetic material recovered during the investigation, a law enforcement official said. In recent days, federal investigators had been watching Kohberger.
MOSCOW, ID

