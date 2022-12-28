Read full article on original website
WSAW
Stevens Point, Portage County Tavern League providing safe rides home on New Year’s Eve
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - At Guu’s On Main, it’s a double party on Saturday night with New Year’s Eve and their “Guu’s-aversary.”. “We’ve got a band called Save Point, they’re gonna start at ten o’clock. And we’re also gonna have a little champagne toast at midnight,” said Kellen Ferkey, owner of Guu’s On Main.
merrillfotonews.com
Volunteers ring the bells
Volunteers in the Merrill community were out ringing the bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, with bell ringers at County Market and Walmart. The funds collected help individuals and families in our greater community area in their time of need.
Wausau area births, Dec. 29
Kurtis Crawford and Micaela Pelot announce the birth of their son Bentley Alan, born at 2:38 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022. Bentley weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
WSAW
Santa Greg donates $60K to Marshfield Children’s Hospital
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Children’s Hospital had a special visitor on Tuesday: Santa! This is the 8th year Greg Cemke, ‘Santa Greg’ delivered a generous cash donation and thousands of toys. Santa Greg also came before Christmas but said he came back because there were so...
WSAW
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield accepting Christmas tree donations for zoo animals
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield is accepting Christmas tree donations. The trees help provide the animals enrichment and keep the trees out of landfills. The animals also use the trees as food or shelter. The trees must be free of tinsel, hooks or spray paint. Trees...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
spmetrowire.com
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
Update: Stolen vehicle report led to police response at Wausau-area Kwik Trip
A heavy police presence early Thursday at a Wausau-area Kwik Trip resulted from a report of a stolen vehicle at the convenience store, officials said. Police responded at about 12:30 a.m. to Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51 and asked people to avoid the area until the situation was resolved. The scene was cleared about two hours later, after a 23-year-old woman who appeared to be having a mental health crisis was taken to North Central Health Care for evaluation.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Parks and Recreation Forestry Division Receives DNR Urban Forestry Grant
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Forestry Division is proud to announce they applied and were selected for a 2023 WI DNR Urban Forestry Grant. The grant matches funds up to $25,000 for projects consistent with state and national goals for increasing the urban forest canopy. The total grant awarded was roughly $40,000, half of which will be funded by the WI DNR and the other half budgeted through City staff labor and expenses.
onfocus.news
Aspirus Holding Hiring Events in Wisconsin Rapids & Stevens Point
WAUSAU/STEVENS POINT, WI (OnFocus) – For those hoping to find a new job, expand their career, or learn more about opportunities in healthcare, Aspirus Health is hosting two area hiring events in January. The events will be held at Aspirus Riverview Hospital at 410 Dewey Street in Wisconsin Rapids...
WJFW-TV
Portage County Sheriff's Department: Man found deceased in the Town of Hull identified
UPDATE 12-28-22 - The deceased male that was found in the Town of Hull on Monday morning has been identified as Daterrius Coleman, 19. According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, preliminary reports indicate that Coleman likely died as a result of hypothermia pending final autopsy results. Coleman's death is...
Wausau business damaged in overnight fire
A building at Veritas Steel, a business on Wausau’s far west side, was damaged in an early morning blaze Thursday, officials said. SAFER crews were called at about 2:05 a.m. to the bridge fabrication plant, at 3526 Sherman St., and contained the blaze to a single section of the building. The blaze was extinguished and scene cleared about 90 minutes later.
POLICE: Former Wausau teen’s death likely due to hypothermia
Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia. Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death. Coleman’s...
WSAW
Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a proud graduate of Eagle River and has been instrumental in representing students from our area in this year’s New Year’s parade. “She wanted to have north central Wisconsin represented...
wxpr.org
Grooming trails after big snow, Lincoln County crash kills driver, bike libraries in Wisconsin
Trail groomers working hard to keep trails in shape along the U.P. Wisconsin border, driver killed in Lincoln County crash, more school campuses and libraries are adding bikes to their inventory to loan out.
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
WSAW
Frigid cold allows for prime ice fishing conditions on rivers and lakes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are finally back out on the rivers and lakes ice fishing in a time-honored Wisconsin tradition after warm fall weather set things back a few weeks, but didn’t dim the enthusiasm. “My dad started here, and I just kept coming back here,” says fisherman...
merrillfotonews.com
White winter wonderland
In recent weeks it’s been all about the snow in north central Wisconsin … and ice … both of which have created some challenges but also some beautiful picture-postcard-worthy scenery. Whether it is evergreen branches bowed beneath the weight of the heavy snow or the bare branches of deciduous trees covered in ice glistening in the sunlight, a drive in the country or a peek out one’s window presented a white winter wonderland view.
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
Suspect sought in Taylor County armed robbery
Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Taylor County that happened over the holiday weekend. The robbery was reported at a Cenex gas station in Gilman. Police have release no details about the suspect’s description, age or gender but say they believe the public is not in danger.
Comments / 0