A heavy police presence early Thursday at a Wausau-area Kwik Trip resulted from a report of a stolen vehicle at the convenience store, officials said. Police responded at about 12:30 a.m. to Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51 and asked people to avoid the area until the situation was resolved. The scene was cleared about two hours later, after a 23-year-old woman who appeared to be having a mental health crisis was taken to North Central Health Care for evaluation.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO