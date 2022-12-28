ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Comments / 0

Related
merrillfotonews.com

Volunteers ring the bells

Volunteers in the Merrill community were out ringing the bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, with bell ringers at County Market and Walmart. The funds collected help individuals and families in our greater community area in their time of need.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Santa Greg donates $60K to Marshfield Children’s Hospital

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Children’s Hospital had a special visitor on Tuesday: Santa! This is the 8th year Greg Cemke, ‘Santa Greg’ delivered a generous cash donation and thousands of toys. Santa Greg also came before Christmas but said he came back because there were so...
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In

A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
spmetrowire.com

County’s top attorney to retire

Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Update: Stolen vehicle report led to police response at Wausau-area Kwik Trip

A heavy police presence early Thursday at a Wausau-area Kwik Trip resulted from a report of a stolen vehicle at the convenience store, officials said. Police responded at about 12:30 a.m. to Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51 and asked people to avoid the area until the situation was resolved. The scene was cleared about two hours later, after a 23-year-old woman who appeared to be having a mental health crisis was taken to North Central Health Care for evaluation.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Parks and Recreation Forestry Division Receives DNR Urban Forestry Grant

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Forestry Division is proud to announce they applied and were selected for a 2023 WI DNR Urban Forestry Grant. The grant matches funds up to $25,000 for projects consistent with state and national goals for increasing the urban forest canopy. The total grant awarded was roughly $40,000, half of which will be funded by the WI DNR and the other half budgeted through City staff labor and expenses.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Aspirus Holding Hiring Events in Wisconsin Rapids & Stevens Point

WAUSAU/STEVENS POINT, WI (OnFocus) – For those hoping to find a new job, expand their career, or learn more about opportunities in healthcare, Aspirus Health is hosting two area hiring events in January. The events will be held at Aspirus Riverview Hospital at 410 Dewey Street in Wisconsin Rapids...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau business damaged in overnight fire

A building at Veritas Steel, a business on Wausau’s far west side, was damaged in an early morning blaze Thursday, officials said. SAFER crews were called at about 2:05 a.m. to the bridge fabrication plant, at 3526 Sherman St., and contained the blaze to a single section of the building. The blaze was extinguished and scene cleared about 90 minutes later.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a proud graduate of Eagle River and has been instrumental in representing students from our area in this year’s New Year’s parade. “She wanted to have north central Wisconsin represented...
WAUSAU, WI
merrillfotonews.com

White winter wonderland

In recent weeks it’s been all about the snow in north central Wisconsin … and ice … both of which have created some challenges but also some beautiful picture-postcard-worthy scenery. Whether it is evergreen branches bowed beneath the weight of the heavy snow or the bare branches of deciduous trees covered in ice glistening in the sunlight, a drive in the country or a peek out one’s window presented a white winter wonderland view.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Suspect sought in Taylor County armed robbery

Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Taylor County that happened over the holiday weekend. The robbery was reported at a Cenex gas station in Gilman. Police have release no details about the suspect’s description, age or gender but say they believe the public is not in danger.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy