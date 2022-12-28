Read full article on original website
Colorado’s Poorest County Has 10 Cool Things Going for It
Costilla County might be the poorest county in Colorado, but this part of the state is extremely rich in history and historic places that are significant to the story of Colorado. Some people may think there is nothing to see or do in the poorest part of Colorado, but that...
Alamosa Valley Courier
2022 Sports Year in Review
ALAMOSA – The year 2022 was another remarkable sports year for the San Luis Valley with state and national championships making the headlines. Sarah DeLaCerda becomes valley’s first ever female state wrestling champion. History was made for the Alamosa High School wrestling program at the CHSAA state wrestling...
