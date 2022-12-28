ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Woman killed in hit and run crash in Kent after car drives onto sidewalk near bus stop

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
Kent police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit and run crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded just before 5 p.m. after a car hit a pedestrian near 4th Avenue North and West James Street.

911 callers said that the pedestrian, a 63-year-old Federal Way woman, was unconscious and lying in the roadway.

Officers began life-saving efforts when they arrived but the woman died from her injuries at the scene.

According to police, reports from witnesses indicated that the woman was standing near the bus stop on the north side of James Street, west of 4th Avenue North. The car was seen traveling west on James Street when it left the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting a light pole before striking the woman.

The car, described as a dark-colored sedan, left the scene after the crash.

Kent Police Department traffic investigators are analyzing evidence and witness accounts to try and identify the suspect and their vehicle. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kent police tip line at 253-856-5808.

Seattle, WA
