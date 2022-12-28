ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart will ask his Georgia players to execute better when the Bulldogs play for second straight national championship next week, but the coach knows he can't ask his players to be more resilient. Georgia remains undefeated because the Bulldogs never gave up while rallying from two-touchdown...
Before the shootout, Michigan rues missed 1st half chances

GLENDALE, Ariz. — TCU beat Michigan 51-45 in a College Football Playoff semifinal game that will mostly be remembered for the offensive avalanche in the second half from both teams. But it was a few missed opportunities in the first half that might have hurt the Wolverines the most. Michigan had two offensive opportunities at the goal line, but came away with no points, falling into a 21-6 hole by halftime. The Wolverines were fighting from behind the rest of the afternoon and could never quite make up the needed ground.
TCU's defense holds on in Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan

GLENDALE, Ariz. — TCU's defense, built for speed, turned off Michigan's power in a dominating first half. When the Fiesta Bowl turned into a touchdown party, the Horned Frogs kept the lights on just long enough to earn a chance to play for their first national championship since 1938. TCU returned two interceptions for touchdowns and its defense held on when things got wild in the second half for a 51-45 win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs held Michigan to three points in three trips inside the TCU 25-yard line in the first half and made key stops when the game turned into a flurry of touchdowns.
