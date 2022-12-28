Read full article on original website
Related
rhinotimes.com
Council Plans To Allocate Faux ARP Funds At Jan. 3 Meeting
The agenda for first Greensboro City Council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 appears to be dominated by spending the remaining $31.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The city received a total of $54.9 million in ARP funds with the first check for $29.7 million in May 20221 and the second in May 2022. The ARP money has to be spent by December 2026 or returned to the federal government. However, the City Council doesn’t have to be concerned about that deadline because it allocated the entire $54.9 million on Aug. 16, 2022. So while the City Council claims to be spending ARP money, it is all smoke and mirrors. The money the City Council will be allocating is not ARP funds and doesn’t fall under any of the federal restrictions on how ARP funds can be spent.
rhinotimes.com
New Year Brings Cheer And Property Tax Payment Deadline
You no doubt just spent a lot of money buying Christmas presents and celebrating the season, but Guilford County Tax Director Ben Chavis and his army of tax collectors hope you saved enough to pay your property tax bill before the deadline – which falls on the fast-approaching Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
rhinotimes.com
Council Plans To Use Some ARP Funds For Recurring Expenses
The $59.4 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds that Greensboro received has been burning a hole in the City Council’s pocket ever since it received the first check for $29.7 million in May of 2021. It received a second check for $29.7 million in May 2022. The federal...
rhinotimes.com
Landfill Expansion On Bishop Road Is On Planning Board’s First 2023 Agenda
The Guilford County Planning Board will hold its first regular meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at the NC Cooperative Extension-Agricultural Center at 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro. While it will be a regular meeting, it will feature something special: A “legislative and evidentiary hearing” to...
rhinotimes.com
County Health Officials Keep Close Watch On Well Water Near PTIA
In a neighborhood close to Piedmont Triad International Airport, residents who use well water have been concerned that their wells are contaminated by chemicals called “PFAS.”. Those are found in, among other things, a firefighting foam that the airport uses regularly. About four years ago evidence surfaced that the...
rhinotimes.com
County Tax Department Says It’s Time to Be Nice Not Naughty
Santa Claus has a list he keeps of kids who’ve been good or bad and the Guilford County Tax Department also creates a list of its own this time each year – a list of any home improvements which took place in 2022, and any new taxable property acquired.
rhinotimes.com
Mother Still Fighting County Seven Years Later To Get Her Children Back
Seven years ago, Sarah Carter’s two children were taken from her by the Guilford County Department of Social Services and the Guilford County court system. Carter hasn’t seen those children in over six years. At the time her children were taken from her, Carter spoke to the Guilford County commissioners at a public meeting to convey what she said was an act of appalling injustice.
WXII 12
National Park Service approves downtown Winston-Salem Historic District proposal
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The National Park Service has approved a proposal to create a downtown Winston-Salem Historic District that will be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The district is bound on the east by Chestnut Street and west by Broad Street. The northern boundary is Sixth...
Winston-Salem names Cardwell interim police chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has named an interim police chief. Assistant Police Chief Michael Cardwell has been appointed interim chief and will take over the position on New Year’s Day. Cardwell will take over for Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson who is retiring on New Year’s Eve. Thomspon had served as […]
jocoreport.com
Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
Former GCS Superintendent pays off student lunch debt in honor of late brother
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Former Guilford County Schools (GCS) Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras made a $20,000 donation to Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) to help pay off GCS student meal debt. Contreras made the gift in honor of her brother, Detective Erick W. Contreras, a Nassau County, New York police...
alamancenews.com
County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS
A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
WXII 12
Record number of utility calls come into Winston-Salem, Forsyth County over holiday weekend
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem, Forsyth County Utilities has responded to a record number of emergency calls since Friday. Temperatures are rising once again, but the recent drop experienced across the region caused several water main breaks that crews continue to tend to. "These frigid temperatures just really caused a...
Forsyth Co. deputy sends off emotional sign-off after more than 30 years of service
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County deputy signs off with one tearful message Thursday. This emotional 10-42 comes after more than 30 years of service in law enforcement in North Carolina, including serving 12 years at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in their Animal Services Division and Detention Services Bureau.
caswellmessenger.com
2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists
Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
wschronicle.com
Catrina Thompson ends one chapter, begins a new one … still focused on service
Catrina Thompson has been the Winston-Salem Chief of Police for the past six years, but she’s been a leader and advocate for the community’s most vulnerable residents since moving to Winston-Salem in January of 1994. Motivated by the lessons and examples of her grandparents, Thompson has always been...
Triad customers to lose thousands as Spartan Safe files bankruptcy
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Hundreds of customers will probably loose thousands of dollars as Spartan Safe, a company based out of Kernersville has filed bankruptcy. Back in July, Paul Willis paid nearly $1,500 for a safe from Spartan Safe in Kernersville. Willis said the company told him the Liberty Freedom...
chapelboro.com
Top Stories of 2022: Teens’ Double-Murder Sends Orange County Community Reeling
To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is re-publishing some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. Missing persons cases are not uncommon in Orange County — especially among juveniles....
Comments / 0