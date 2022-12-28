CLAYTON – Clayton Police said they were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress and found evidence of suspected drug trafficking. Around 12:00pm Monday, December 26th, officers were dispatched to a residence at 548 Atwood Drive to the possible break-in. Upon arrival, Clayton officers discovered the two alleged suspects had left the area. No entry was made into the residence by the suspects.

CLAYTON, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO