Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Man already in jail arrested for 2nd Cumberland County murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man already in the Cumberland County Detention Center has been arrested in connection to a second deadly shooting, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Maurice Richardson was arrested Friday for the murder of 58-year-old Don Flournoy which...
jocoreport.com
18 Year-Old Indicted For Murder Of Johnston County Store Clerk
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A Grand Jury has indicted an 18 year-old man on murder, kidnapping, and robbery charges. Alexander Leon Herrera of Thunder Ridge Drive, Garner was indicted this month by a Grand Jury in Smithfield for the murder of William Hayden Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, age 19, was working November...
jocoreport.com
Report: Sister Interfered With Police Chase As They Pursued Her Brother
SELMA – Two siblings landed in jail after a bizarre chase through the Selma city limits. Ty-Quan Kamil Dublin, age 24, of Selma and his sister, Ty-Niasa Dublin, age 22, of Smithfield are facing charges. It started around 10:30pm Sunday, Dec. 18th when a Selma police officer saw Ty-Quan...
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
WITN
UPDATE: Police provide preliminary details in fatal Greenville accident
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said that a woman died as a result of an accident this afternoon. The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place and involved a Lowe’s Home Improvement Truck and a car. Police said the driver...
jocoreport.com
Accident Victim Breaks Into Home As Family Flees To Safety, Report Says
MICRO – A Johnston County family fled into the woods after a woman they did not know, and armed with a handgun, broke into their home. It happened after the suspect wrecked her car. The bizarre chain of events started around 11:00pm Tuesday. Authorities believe Carol Long Tramell, age...
Deadly crash being investigated by Greenville police
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon. Police responded just after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Officials said one of the drivers passed away due to her […]
cbs17
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in Raleigh, sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday morning that they were looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. As of 12:45 p.m., Paige Williams was located, though the sheriff’s office did not share where she was found. In a release, the sheriff’s office...
jocoreport.com
80 Pounds Of Marijuana And $20,000 Cash Seized During Search Warrant
CLAYTON – Clayton Police said they were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress and found evidence of suspected drug trafficking. Around 12:00pm Monday, December 26th, officers were dispatched to a residence at 548 Atwood Drive to the possible break-in. Upon arrival, Clayton officers discovered the two alleged suspects had left the area. No entry was made into the residence by the suspects.
jocoreport.com
Victim Shot During Altercation, Arrest Made
NEWTON GROVE – One person is in jail and another in the hospital as the result of a southern Johnston County shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded Dec. 23rd around 9:50pm to 390 Thornton Road, Newton Grove. First responders found Qwandrick Rashad Oates,...
cbs17
Have you seen them? Suspects caught on camera kicking a door in, Cumberland County deputies say
EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are asking the public to help identify two people who were caught on camera committing property crimes, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, deputies said the two suspects were caught on security camera...
Clinton man apprehended in high-speed chase
A Clinton man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Tuesday night following a high-speed chase that started in Clinton and ended in
cbs17
Intersection reopens after car hits utility pole in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they shut down an intersection after a crash early Friday morning. At about 1:29 a.m., officers said they were called to the intersection of Ramsey St. and Wall St. in reference to a single vehicle crash. According to investigators, the vehicle crashed...
North Carolina mother accused of trying to set child on fire now behind bars, sheriff says
Latisha McDonald, 33, was arrested and placed in the jail Wednesday after being released from a mental health facility after an evaluation, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said.
Man charged with murder in Christmas Day death of woman at Raleigh hotel
Brad Damon Greenlee, 50, is charged in connection with the death of Tayanna Lycurgus, 26, Raleigh Police said Wednesday.
Durham grandfather’s family pleads for help in fatal hit-and-run
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they got a call about a pedestrian hit on Snow Hill Drive near Torredge Road just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
jocoreport.com
Passenger Arrested, Driver Sought Following Two County Chase
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a motorist who eluded authorities during a two county chase. The pursuit occurred December 20th. A deputy traveling on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds between 80 and 100 mph.
Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head
WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
jocoreport.com
Man Dies In House Fire
HARNETT COUNTY – Firefighters discovered a deceased person inside a burning home. The fire was reported at 9:44am Tuesday at 19 Andrea Court, Sanford, in western Harnett County. On Wednesday, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said they had identified the victim as Kyle Rankin, age 28, of the same address.
WITN
Mother of 5-year-old shooting victim reacts to murderer’s sentencing
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms pleaded guilty to the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant back in 2020 after initially pleading not guilty. Hinnant’s mother Bobby Parker said she’s at least glad this chapter is coming to a close. “He didn’t get justice today. We didn’t...
Comments / 1