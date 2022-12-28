ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

jocoreport.com

18 Year-Old Indicted For Murder Of Johnston County Store Clerk

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A Grand Jury has indicted an 18 year-old man on murder, kidnapping, and robbery charges. Alexander Leon Herrera of Thunder Ridge Drive, Garner was indicted this month by a Grand Jury in Smithfield for the murder of William Hayden Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, age 19, was working November...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Report: Sister Interfered With Police Chase As They Pursued Her Brother

SELMA – Two siblings landed in jail after a bizarre chase through the Selma city limits. Ty-Quan Kamil Dublin, age 24, of Selma and his sister, Ty-Niasa Dublin, age 22, of Smithfield are facing charges. It started around 10:30pm Sunday, Dec. 18th when a Selma police officer saw Ty-Quan...
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Deadly crash being investigated by Greenville police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon. Police responded just after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Officials said one of the drivers passed away due to her […]
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

80 Pounds Of Marijuana And $20,000 Cash Seized During Search Warrant

CLAYTON – Clayton Police said they were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress and found evidence of suspected drug trafficking. Around 12:00pm Monday, December 26th, officers were dispatched to a residence at 548 Atwood Drive to the possible break-in. Upon arrival, Clayton officers discovered the two alleged suspects had left the area. No entry was made into the residence by the suspects.
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Victim Shot During Altercation, Arrest Made

NEWTON GROVE – One person is in jail and another in the hospital as the result of a southern Johnston County shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded Dec. 23rd around 9:50pm to 390 Thornton Road, Newton Grove. First responders found Qwandrick Rashad Oates,...
NEWTON GROVE, NC
jocoreport.com

Passenger Arrested, Driver Sought Following Two County Chase

CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a motorist who eluded authorities during a two county chase. The pursuit occurred December 20th. A deputy traveling on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds between 80 and 100 mph.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head

WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
WILSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Dies In House Fire

HARNETT COUNTY – Firefighters discovered a deceased person inside a burning home. The fire was reported at 9:44am Tuesday at 19 Andrea Court, Sanford, in western Harnett County. On Wednesday, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said they had identified the victim as Kyle Rankin, age 28, of the same address.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

