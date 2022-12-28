Read full article on original website
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
FRIDAY, Dec. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As doctors have tried to steer their chronic pain patients away from highly addictive opioids, many have turned to two antiseizure drugs, but a new review finds they are only "modestly effective" at treating pain. Gabapentin and pregabalin are being prescribed to manage...
MedicalXpress
Chiropractic spinal manipulation associated with reduction in low back surgery
A recent study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that adults who initially visit a chiropractor to receive spinal manipulation for low back pain caused by disc herniation or radiculopathy (i.e., sciatica) are less likely to undergo discectomy (i.e., disc surgery) over the subsequent two years. This study was recently published in the journal BMJ Open.
Prevention
Using Painkillers Like Ibuprofen May Worsen Joint Inflammation in Knees, Study Says
A new study found long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to treat osteoarthritis of the knee may worsen inflammation. The research found joint inflammation and cartilage quality were worse after four years in patients who took NSAIDs. Scientists say more research is needed to help determine the future of...
Women's Health
How To Get Rid Of Sebaceous Filaments, According To Dermatologists
In the age of filters and air brushing, it can be difficult to remember what real skin actually looks like, especially up close. So if you’ve ever noticed a cluster of tiny, darkish dots on your nose or another central spot on your face, you may have initially thought they were blackheads. But there’s a chance those marks are actually sebaceous filaments, and though they're 100% normal and actually beneficial in the grand scheme of your skin health, sebaceous filaments aren’t always the most attractive thing.
MedicalXpress
Endocarditis in patients with cocaine or opioid use disorder increased markedly from 2011 to 2022
The incidence rate of infective endocarditis—a rare but often fatal inflammation of the heart valves—among patients with cocaine use disorder or opioid use disorder increased from 2011 to 2022, with the steepest increase occurring from 2021 to 2022, a new study reports. Study findings contribute to expanding evidence of endocarditis as a significant and growing health concern for people who inject drugs, and further demonstrate that this risk has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Metformin May Help Reduce the Need for Joint Replacement Surgery
Researchers are reporting that the type 2 diabetes drug metformin can help reduce the need for knee or hip joint replacement in people with the condition. The researchers said there are several possible reasons for metformin reducing the risk for joint replacement surgery, including a reduction in inflammation and better-regulated metabolism.
MedicalXpress
Rheumatoid arthritis linked to peripheral artery disease
There may be an association between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and peripheral artery disease (PAD), according to a review published online Nov. 30 in Rheumatology International. Tayser Zoubi, from Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, and Hendry Gordon, Ph.D., from Glasgow Caledonian University in the United Kingdom, conducted a systematic literature review...
scitechdaily.com
Why Does Shingles Lead to Stroke? Scientists Might Have an Answer
Researchers discover a potential explanation for why those who have had shingles are more likely to suffer a stroke. According to recent research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, scientists looking into why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that transport proteins and genetic information between cells.
physiciansweekly.com
Older Patients’ Symptom Severity Before & After Dialysis Initiation
The following is a summary of “Symptom Burden before and after Dialysis Initiation in Older Patients” published in the December 2022 issue of Nephrology by Rooij et al. Reducing symptoms may be more essential than increasing survival time for older people with renal disease. However, it is unknown how dialysis treatment would influence the variety of symptoms associated with renal failure because no research had compared symptoms before and after treatment began. So, researchers looked into how the frequency and severity of symptoms changed before and after beginning dialysis in the elderly. Patients younger than 65 years old with an incident eGFR of ≤20 ml/min per 1.73 m2 are the focus of the ongoing prospective multicenter European Quality (EQUAL) trial.
Healthline
The Connection Between Kidney Stones and Gastrointestinal Problems
Kidney stones can cause several gastrointestinal symptoms, as well as GI complications that warrant a trip to a doctor’s office. Kidney stones are hard, crystallized masses that can form in your kidneys. They’re common, affecting about. every year. While anyone can have kidney stones, different types of stones...
A new drug appears to slow Alzheimer’s
An experimental drug appears to slow cognitive decline in people with early onset Alzheimer’s.
HealthCentral.com
Home Remedies for Psoriatic Arthritis Joint Pain
A little DIY TLC can go a long way during a PsA flare. If you have psoriatic arthritis (PsA), seeing your doctor or a specialist for medications that treat the underlying condition is important. But even with the right meds, you may still experience the occasional and often unexpected flare in joint pain. Fear not. Our experts shared things you can do right at home to ease the discomfort and get back on track.
studyfinds.org
Elderly patients with heart disease may be missing out on simple treatments, study warns
DALLAS — Elderly patients with cardiovascular disease are missing out on simple treatments that could prolong and improve their lives, according to new research. According to a team with the American Heart Association (AHA), older patients need personalized drugs and rehab as their hearts and bodies change with age, so treatments need to change too. Some suffer other common age-related medical conditions, with potential impacts on therapy and follow-up care.
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)?
Key differences between rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis include the joints they affect and who’s most likely to develop each condition. Some treatment options may also work for one but not the other. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are among the most common rheumatic (joint) conditions. RA...
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Prevention
What Does Hyaluronic Acid Do? 6 Benefits of Hyaluronic Acid, According to Dermatologists
Hyaluronic acid (or HA for short) might sound like just a trendy, buzzy term that’s taking over the skincare industry—but it’s something that has been around for quite some time. Often found at the top of ingredients lists in the best face moisturizers for dry skin, the best hand creams, and so much more, it’s totally normal to wonder: What does hyaluronic acid do?
ECU Notes: Researcher breaks barriers with HIV-positive women
One thread that ECU health sciences researchers keep pulling to unravel the heavy burden of chronic disease in eastern North Carolina is disconnectedness. Many of the people with the greatest need are in a place of need because of lack — lack of opportunity and lack of resources. Most importantly, a lack of connection. Courtney Caiola, an assistant professor of nursing and researcher focusing on women and HIV, said that...
Medical News Today
What is the difference between acute and chronic pain?
Chronic and acute pain are two types of pain, each with different causes. Acute pain is sudden and intense, while chronic pain is persistent. Acute pain is short-term and typically occurs in a specific area of the body. It is usually the body’s response to a physical injury to make a person aware of it.
Alleviate everyday aches and pains
Pain occurs for a variety of reasons. Pain may be a byproduct of overuse of a particular part of the body, or it could signal an underlying illness or condition. Sometimes injury is at the heart of aches and pains.
How Is Psoriatic Arthritis Treated?
Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) affects the joints and skin. There is no cure, but a combination of medication and therapies can help you manage the condition.
