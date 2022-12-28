ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 3

Related
rhinotimes.com

Council Plans To Allocate Faux ARP Funds At Jan. 3 Meeting

The agenda for first Greensboro City Council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 appears to be dominated by spending the remaining $31.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The city received a total of $54.9 million in ARP funds with the first check for $29.7 million in May 20221 and the second in May 2022. The ARP money has to be spent by December 2026 or returned to the federal government. However, the City Council doesn’t have to be concerned about that deadline because it allocated the entire $54.9 million on Aug. 16, 2022. So while the City Council claims to be spending ARP money, it is all smoke and mirrors. The money the City Council will be allocating is not ARP funds and doesn’t fall under any of the federal restrictions on how ARP funds can be spent.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Health Officials Keep Close Watch On Well Water Near PTIA

In a neighborhood close to Piedmont Triad International Airport, residents who use well water have been concerned that their wells are contaminated by chemicals called “PFAS.”. Those are found in, among other things, a firefighting foam that the airport uses regularly. About four years ago evidence surfaced that the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Council Plans To Use Some ARP Funds For Recurring Expenses

The $59.4 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds that Greensboro received has been burning a hole in the City Council’s pocket ever since it received the first check for $29.7 million in May of 2021. It received a second check for $29.7 million in May 2022. The federal...
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials

In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Mother Still Fighting County Seven Years Later To Get Her Children Back

Seven years ago, Sarah Carter’s two children were taken from her by the Guilford County Department of Social Services and the Guilford County court system. Carter hasn’t seen those children in over six years. At the time her children were taken from her, Carter spoke to the Guilford County commissioners at a public meeting to convey what she said was an act of appalling injustice.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem names Cardwell interim police chief

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has named an interim police chief. Assistant Police Chief Michael Cardwell has been appointed interim chief and will take over the position on New Year’s Day. Cardwell will take over for Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson who is retiring on New Year’s Eve. Thomspon had served as […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

New Year Brings Cheer And Property Tax Payment Deadline

You no doubt just spent a lot of money buying Christmas presents and celebrating the season, but Guilford County Tax Director Ben Chavis and his army of tax collectors hope you saved enough to pay your property tax bill before the deadline – which falls on the fast-approaching Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Some Pallet Shelters Were Available For Bitter Cold Christmas Weekend

Some but not all of the Pallet shelters on the Pomona Park ball field were occupied during the unseasonably cold Christmas weekend. According to Mayor Nancy Vaughan, 15 people were housed in the Pallet shelters over the weekend. She noted that the original goal was to have the Pallet shelter available by January, and the timeline had been pushed because of the prediction of the record low temperatures for the Christmas weekend.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS

A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
BURLINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: Dec. 28, 2022

City of Greensboro’s changeover to a biweekly pay schedule should be questioned by all. In a biweekly payroll system, employees make 8 percent less throughout the year while the city accrues interest on the portion withheld from employees. At the City Council meeting, the firemen union’s speaker asked for further review before placing this financial hardship on the employees. For example, the City’s monthly payroll is $14.6 million. The 8 percent held is almost $1.2 million, compound the interest, and after 6 months, the city is holding $7 million in money that should have been paid to employees. This is a modest estimate.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes are closed on Insterstate 85 South after a reported crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 83, near Exit 83 for NC 29/Tributary Way. The closure began at around 12:34 p.m. and traffic maps show around four miles of growing traffic […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy