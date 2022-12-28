Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Council Plans To Allocate Faux ARP Funds At Jan. 3 Meeting
The agenda for first Greensboro City Council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 appears to be dominated by spending the remaining $31.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The city received a total of $54.9 million in ARP funds with the first check for $29.7 million in May 20221 and the second in May 2022. The ARP money has to be spent by December 2026 or returned to the federal government. However, the City Council doesn’t have to be concerned about that deadline because it allocated the entire $54.9 million on Aug. 16, 2022. So while the City Council claims to be spending ARP money, it is all smoke and mirrors. The money the City Council will be allocating is not ARP funds and doesn’t fall under any of the federal restrictions on how ARP funds can be spent.
rhinotimes.com
County Health Officials Keep Close Watch On Well Water Near PTIA
In a neighborhood close to Piedmont Triad International Airport, residents who use well water have been concerned that their wells are contaminated by chemicals called “PFAS.”. Those are found in, among other things, a firefighting foam that the airport uses regularly. About four years ago evidence surfaced that the...
rhinotimes.com
Landfill Expansion On Bishop Road Is On Planning Board’s First 2023 Agenda
The Guilford County Planning Board will hold its first regular meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at the NC Cooperative Extension-Agricultural Center at 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro. While it will be a regular meeting, it will feature something special: A “legislative and evidentiary hearing” to...
WXII 12
National Park Service approves downtown Winston-Salem Historic District proposal
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The National Park Service has approved a proposal to create a downtown Winston-Salem Historic District that will be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The district is bound on the east by Chestnut Street and west by Broad Street. The northern boundary is Sixth...
rhinotimes.com
Council Plans To Use Some ARP Funds For Recurring Expenses
The $59.4 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds that Greensboro received has been burning a hole in the City Council’s pocket ever since it received the first check for $29.7 million in May of 2021. It received a second check for $29.7 million in May 2022. The federal...
Mount Airy News
Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials
In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
rhinotimes.com
Mother Still Fighting County Seven Years Later To Get Her Children Back
Seven years ago, Sarah Carter’s two children were taken from her by the Guilford County Department of Social Services and the Guilford County court system. Carter hasn’t seen those children in over six years. At the time her children were taken from her, Carter spoke to the Guilford County commissioners at a public meeting to convey what she said was an act of appalling injustice.
Winston-Salem names Cardwell interim police chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has named an interim police chief. Assistant Police Chief Michael Cardwell has been appointed interim chief and will take over the position on New Year’s Day. Cardwell will take over for Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson who is retiring on New Year’s Eve. Thomspon had served as […]
Guilford County official warns homeowners of possible real estate scam
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County leader is raising a big red flag about a possible real estate scam. Three states have already filed lawsuits against Florida-based MV Realty's Homeowner Benefit Program. The program offers cash in exchange for the right to list your home over the next 40 years.
rhinotimes.com
New Year Brings Cheer And Property Tax Payment Deadline
You no doubt just spent a lot of money buying Christmas presents and celebrating the season, but Guilford County Tax Director Ben Chavis and his army of tax collectors hope you saved enough to pay your property tax bill before the deadline – which falls on the fast-approaching Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
rhinotimes.com
County Tax Department Says It’s Time to Be Nice Not Naughty
Santa Claus has a list he keeps of kids who’ve been good or bad and the Guilford County Tax Department also creates a list of its own this time each year – a list of any home improvements which took place in 2022, and any new taxable property acquired.
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
Former GCS Superintendent pays off student lunch debt in honor of late brother
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Former Guilford County Schools (GCS) Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras made a $20,000 donation to Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) to help pay off GCS student meal debt. Contreras made the gift in honor of her brother, Detective Erick W. Contreras, a Nassau County, New York police...
rhinotimes.com
Some Pallet Shelters Were Available For Bitter Cold Christmas Weekend
Some but not all of the Pallet shelters on the Pomona Park ball field were occupied during the unseasonably cold Christmas weekend. According to Mayor Nancy Vaughan, 15 people were housed in the Pallet shelters over the weekend. She noted that the original goal was to have the Pallet shelter available by January, and the timeline had been pushed because of the prediction of the record low temperatures for the Christmas weekend.
wschronicle.com
Catrina Thompson ends one chapter, begins a new one … still focused on service
Catrina Thompson has been the Winston-Salem Chief of Police for the past six years, but she’s been a leader and advocate for the community’s most vulnerable residents since moving to Winston-Salem in January of 1994. Motivated by the lessons and examples of her grandparents, Thompson has always been...
alamancenews.com
County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS
A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
rhinotimes.com
Letters To The Editor: Dec. 28, 2022
City of Greensboro’s changeover to a biweekly pay schedule should be questioned by all. In a biweekly payroll system, employees make 8 percent less throughout the year while the city accrues interest on the portion withheld from employees. At the City Council meeting, the firemen union’s speaker asked for further review before placing this financial hardship on the employees. For example, the City’s monthly payroll is $14.6 million. The 8 percent held is almost $1.2 million, compound the interest, and after 6 months, the city is holding $7 million in money that should have been paid to employees. This is a modest estimate.
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes are closed on Insterstate 85 South after a reported crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 83, near Exit 83 for NC 29/Tributary Way. The closure began at around 12:34 p.m. and traffic maps show around four miles of growing traffic […]
Forsyth Co. deputy sends off emotional sign-off after more than 30 years of service
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County deputy signs off with one tearful message Thursday. This emotional 10-42 comes after more than 30 years of service in law enforcement in North Carolina, including serving 12 years at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in their Animal Services Division and Detention Services Bureau.
Asheboro parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
