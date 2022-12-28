The agenda for first Greensboro City Council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 appears to be dominated by spending the remaining $31.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The city received a total of $54.9 million in ARP funds with the first check for $29.7 million in May 20221 and the second in May 2022. The ARP money has to be spent by December 2026 or returned to the federal government. However, the City Council doesn’t have to be concerned about that deadline because it allocated the entire $54.9 million on Aug. 16, 2022. So while the City Council claims to be spending ARP money, it is all smoke and mirrors. The money the City Council will be allocating is not ARP funds and doesn’t fall under any of the federal restrictions on how ARP funds can be spent.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO